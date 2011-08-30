Trending

2010Michael Albasini (Sui) Team HTC-Columbia
2009Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Columbia-HTC
2008Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Agritubel
2007Romain Feillu (Fra) Agritubel
2006Martin Pedersen (Den) Team CSC
2005Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick Step-Innergetic
2004Mauricio Ardila (Col) Chocolade Jacques-Wincor Nixdorf

