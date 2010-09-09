Stage 5 is almost the reverse of the previous stage, although not quite as hilly.

The 176km route from Tavistock to Glastonbury again starts with a climb, this time up to Merrivale on Dartmoor. It then works its way north east (past Dartmoor Prison), dropping into Exeter after 56km and taking in a sprint at Cheriton Bishop and the category two climb of Six Mile Hill.

The riders keep their northeasterly trajectory as they head back into Somerset, crossing some of the route they did the previous day. The last categorised climb of the day is Rosemary Hill at 105km, then it's up to Ilchester and across the Somerset Levels before turning north.

The finish is in Glastonbury, famous for its Tor (tower) and its music festival that takes place in June each year. The riders won't climb up to the Tor, instead they'll finish in the centre of town.