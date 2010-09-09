Stage 4 preview
The hills of Somerset and Devon
Stage 4 from Minehead to Teignmouth could see a change in the general classification as the riders encounter the hills of Somerset and Devon.
The stage starts with the climb of Lype Hill in Exmoor, with its summit at 12.5km. The riders drop down to the coast with the day's first intermediate sprint at Blue Anchor, before the road turns upwards again for the climb of Ralegh's Cross. That's two category 1 climbs in the first 50km.
It doesn't get much easier after that, with a very lumpy journey via the Blackdown Hills to the southern Devon coast. Two sprints at Honiton (104.7km) and Sidmouth (121.4km) are followed by the day's third and final category one climb of Peak Hill at 123km.
The final part of the stage is flattish but could be windy as the riders hug the coastline. There's one more small climb before the finish in Teignmouth, which could be the platform for a late breakaway.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy