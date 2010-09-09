Stage 3 sees the Tour of Britain return to Wales for the first time in six years. The 149.7km/93 mile stage from Newtown to Swansea is highlighted by the climb of Constitution Hill at the finish. This cobbled climb was used in the 2004 edition of the race and is one of the steepest residential roads in Britain.

The stage starts with a category three climb from Newtown to Gwynant, then cuts through the heart of Wales via Llandridod Wells, Llandovery and Llangadog. The 450m climb of Black Mountain comes with 37km to go, then it's an all out dash to the finish in Swansea. Constitution Hill comes at just 1.5km to go and will surely make life tough for the sprinters who might fancy this stage.