Stage 3 preview
Wales revisited
Stage 3 sees the Tour of Britain return to Wales for the first time in six years. The 149.7km/93 mile stage from Newtown to Swansea is highlighted by the climb of Constitution Hill at the finish. This cobbled climb was used in the 2004 edition of the race and is one of the steepest residential roads in Britain.
The stage starts with a category three climb from Newtown to Gwynant, then cuts through the heart of Wales via Llandridod Wells, Llandovery and Llangadog. The 450m climb of Black Mountain comes with 37km to go, then it's an all out dash to the finish in Swansea. Constitution Hill comes at just 1.5km to go and will surely make life tough for the sprinters who might fancy this stage.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy