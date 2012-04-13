Tour du Finistre past winners
Champions from 1986 to 2011
|2011
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2010
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2009
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2008
|David Lelay (Fra) Bretagne - Armor Lux
|2007
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Auber
|2006
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Dynamo Moscow
|2005
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Ag2r Prevoyance
|2004
|Daniele Balestri (Ita) ICET
|2003
|Nicolas Fritsch (Fra) Fdjeux.com
|2002
|David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Carvalhelhos-Boavista
|2001
|Franck Renier (Fra) Bonjour
|2000
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Crédit Agricole
|1999
|Laurent Estadieu (Fra)
|1998
|Franck Trottel (Fra)
|1997
|Walter Beneteau (Fra)
|1996
|Camille Coualan (Fra)
|1995
|Michel Lallouet (Fra)
|1994
|Pascal Deramé (Fra)
|1993
|(2) Domenique Le Bon (Fra)
|1992
|Pierre-Henry Menthéour (Fra)
|1991
|Domenique Le Bon (Fra)
|1990
|Philippe Mondory (Fra)
|1989
|(2) Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
|1988
|Pierre Le Bigaut (Fra)
|1987
|Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
|1986
|Jean-Jacques Lamour (Fra)
