Tour Down Under stage 2 - Live coverage

137km to go Duo of Burns and Van Der Lee quickly established a 1:40 gap to the peloton as they climb to Ashton. Both are racing the Tour Down Under for the first time in their career.

No reaction from the peloton which looks quite relaxed and unconcerned by the attack of Burns (Australia) and Van Der Lee (EF Education-EasyPost). Burns sits third in the KOM classification, 2 points out of the lead.

First man to attack is Luke Burns and he is quickly followed by Jardi Van Der Lee.

And we're officially underway for stage 2 of Tour Down Under. Cooler weather - with a forecast top of 23 degrees Celsius - at the crowded start in the streets of Norwood today.

Mechanical for Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost) who gets a new bike in the neutral.

Race director Stuart O’Grady is trying to calm down the riders in the neutral section. They will immediately start the first climb, the cat 2 Ashton is 10km long, with an average gradient of 5% and pitches up to 17.8%. It should lead to an aggressive start.

“It's one for the classic specialists. I think it's just gonna be a little bit too hard in the last part of the race for the pure sprinters because that KOM up Fox Creek the last time over. It's not part of the king of the mountains competition, but a 1.5km climb with a maximum gradient 18% with eight kilometres to go, it's got climbers written all over it to split it.” - Robbie McEwen on today’s stage.

The temperature may be cooler today but we're in for another hot day of racing for the 139 riders in the field. The riders are rolling through the 5.1km neutral section on their way to the official start.

Stage 2 of the Tour Down Under is set to start in just under five minutes. Starting in Norwood, the 141.6km route includes twists and turns across the Adelaide Hills, and ends with three 35km loops and two ascents of the Fox Creek Climb, a short but super-steep climb set to be a launchpad for multiple attacks to take the win in Lobethal.

Welsford also leads the points classification but will wear the ochre leader's jersey. Second that classification, Bauhaus will wear the blue sprint jersey today. Active in the break on stage 1, Louis Barré (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) leads the mountain classification. Madis Mihkels (Intermarché-Wanty) finished 9th on stage 1 and now wears the white best young rider jersey.

Stage 1 winner Sam Welsford (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the general classification with four seconds on Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and six seconds on Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty). Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) is in fourth place, seven seconds down after grabbing time bonus seconds in the two intermediate sprints yesterday.