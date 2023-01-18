Live coverage
Tour Down Under stage 1 live coverage
Sprinters queue up for time bonuses on fast stage around Tanunda
Refresh
Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 1 of the Tour Down Under, a 149km stage around Tanunda. The stage starts at 11:30am local time or 2:00am CET and 8pm EST and finishes roughly four hours later.
We're just moments away from the start of Stage 1 of the Santos Tour Down Under. At 150km, today's stage is the second longest of this year's edition and will be one slated for the sprinters.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
-
'A lot to play for' as Ineos Grenadiers start Hayter's Tour Down Under pursuitSheffield in second, Hayter and Plapp both within 20 seconds of leader Bettiol
-
Sweeck, Vanthourenhout in tiff over Belgian cyclocross championshipsHard feelings and accusations fly after Sweeck claims to be impeded by rival's mechanics
-
Rain-soaked Tour Down Under prologue reveals overall contenders - AnalysisBettiol leads Vine and Matthews by 14 seconds but plays down his overall hopes
-
Egan Bernal: I thought about retirement after life-threatening accidentColombian may add Vuelta a España to race program for 2023
-
Jay Vine delivers strong start to Tour Down Under in green and goldNew Australian time trial champion slots into top 10 at top of overall favourites after a wet 5.5km prologue
-
Cycling transfers - All the latest news and rumours for the 2023 seasonThe ultimate guide to the pro cycling transfer window, tracking every move across the men's and women's pelotons
-
Pello Bilbao pushes UCI aero tuck limits to stay in Tour Down Under contention'We prepared a special bike and I used the position to get as aero as possible' says Bahrain Victorious leader
-
Mark Cavendish signs for Astana QazaqstanLongstanding saga over Briton's future ends with deal with Kazakhstani squad