Tour Down Under stage 1 live coverage

Refresh

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 1 of the Tour Down Under, a 149km stage around Tanunda. The stage starts at 11:30am local time or 2:00am CET and 8pm EST and finishes roughly four hours later.

We're just moments away from the start of Stage 1 of the Santos Tour Down Under. At 150km, today's stage is the second longest of this year's edition and will be one slated for the sprinters.