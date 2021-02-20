Live coverage
Tour du Var stage 2 – Live race coverage
All the action in the hills around Fayence
130km to go
The peloton is still losing time to the attack. The gap is close to 3:00 but we expect Trek-Segafredo to soon take up the chase and ride tempo behind to keep them under control.
As you can see from this video of the stage start, the sun is out in the south of France for stage 2.
Les 149 coureurs ont pris le départ ce matin pour la 2e étape du Tour des Alpes-Maritimes et du Var. A suivre en direct à partir de 14h30 ici 👉https://t.co/x6glSZM2fb#Tour0683 #TDHV21 @tourhautvar pic.twitter.com/ifanB1L0zmFebruary 20, 2021
The riders on the attack are: Biniam Ghirmay (Delko) Clement Berthet (Delko) Victor de la Parte (Total) Hugo Houle (Astana) Andrea Mifsud (Swiss Racing) Cyril Barthe (B&B) Dylan Kowalski (Roubaix Lille Metropole).
The peloton is at 2:20 now after easing up. We have the first real break of the day.
Three other riders have joined the attack and the peloton seems happy to let them go. The gap is rising rapidly.
Allez! We have a new attack.
Jose Manuel Diaz (Delko) Clement Berthet (Delko) Victor de la Parte (Total) Hugo Houle (Astana) and Andrea Mifsud (Swiss Racing) have a gap.
Surprisingly Oliver Naesen from AG2R is among the riders that are distanced. The Belgian was on the attack yesterday. We're not sure if he suffered some kind of problem but will keep track of his position.
The speed is hurting some riders, with several continental team riders distanced.
They will have to try to fight back or face a long, lonely day in the saddle.
The speed is high at over 45km/h but the peloton is still together.
On Friday Bauke Mollema powered to victory on stage 1 on the uphill finish.
To read our full stage report and see the photo gallery and full results, click below.
160km to go
The opening 60km are on rolling roads, making it hard for a breakaway to go clear.
This was the stage start, with stage 1 winner Bauke Mollema in the leader's yellow jersey.
We’re off with stage 2️⃣ at #Tour0683 🙌 The GC leader @baukemollema and his teammates are ready to defend the yellow jersey 💪 pic.twitter.com/hpy0Ndf4BnFebruary 20, 2021
A total of 149 riders rolled out from the start. There has been a series of attacks but now the peloton is all together and lined out.
The 168.9km stage twists and turns and dips and rolls through the countryside around Fayence, with a number of testing climbs and another uphill finish.
As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders have rolled out for a tough day in the saddle.
Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 2 of the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour du Var stage 2 – Live race coverageAll the action in the hills around Fayence
-
Sam Bennett braced for UAE Tour sprinting maelstrom'I’m not interested in playing mind games' says Irishman as he prepares to face almost all his major rivals in one go
-
Abner Gonzalez blazes the path for Puerto RicoThe neo-pro embarks on his first season with Movistar
-
Early sprint and team strength key to Mollema's opening victory at Tour du Var'The feeling is good, and we are here with a strong team, and hopefully we can defend the jersey'
-
Madiot: We're turning riders into robotsGroupama-FDJ manager says data and communication technology is placing riders under extreme pressure
-
Svein Tuft: Full circleFrom racing on the WorldTour to bike touring through the vast backcountry wilderness of British Columbia
-
Best bike GPS trackers: Give yourself the best chance of a stolen-bike reunionThe best bike GPS trackers are invaluable anti-theft devices to help you find your pride and joy if ever it gets stolen
-
Best smartwatch for cycling: Wearable tech to track and view stats from your rideThe best smartwatch for cycling will typically be power meter compatible, provide workout data and GPS tracking in addition to the raft of other smartwatch features
-
The Austro-Daimler that wasn'tThis frame isn't an Austro-Daimler. It was actually built by Albert Eisentraut for Connie Carpenter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.