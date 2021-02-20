Trending

Live coverage

Tour du Var stage 2 – Live race coverage

By

All the action in the hills around Fayence

Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var 2021 - Race Hub

2021 Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Haut Var - Start list

Race Preview: Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var 2021

Tour du Var: Mollema wins stage 1

How to watch the 2021 Tour du Var – live TV and streaming

The profile of stage of the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var

(Image credit: Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var)
Refresh

130km to go

The peloton is still losing time to the attack. The gap is close to 3:00 but we expect Trek-Segafredo to soon take up the chase and ride tempo behind to keep them under control.   

As you can see from this video of the stage start, the sun is out in the south of France for stage 2.   

The riders on the attack are: Biniam Ghirmay (Delko) Clement Berthet (Delko) Victor de la Parte (Total) Hugo Houle (Astana) Andrea Mifsud (Swiss Racing) Cyril Barthe (B&B) Dylan Kowalski (Roubaix Lille Metropole).

The peloton is at 2:20 now after easing up. We have the first real break of the day.

Three other riders have joined the attack and the peloton seems happy to let them go. The gap is rising rapidly. 

Allez! We have a new attack. 

Jose Manuel Diaz (Delko) Clement Berthet (Delko) Victor de la Parte (Total) Hugo Houle (Astana) and Andrea Mifsud (Swiss Racing) have a gap. 

Surprisingly Oliver Naesen from AG2R is among the riders that are distanced. The Belgian was on the attack yesterday. We're not sure if he suffered some kind of problem but will keep track of his position.

The speed is hurting some riders, with several continental team riders distanced.

They will have to try to fight back or face a long, lonely day in the saddle. 

The speed is high at over 45km/h but the peloton is still together. 

On Friday Bauke Mollema powered to victory on stage 1 on the uphill finish. 

To read our full stage report and see the photo gallery and full results, click below. 

Tour du Var: Mollema wins stage 1

Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

160km to go

The opening 60km are on rolling roads, making it hard for a breakaway to go clear. 

This was the stage start, with stage 1 winner Bauke Mollema in the leader's yellow jersey.

A total of 149 riders rolled out from the start. There has  been a series of attacks but now the peloton is all together and lined out.  

The 168.9km stage twists and turns and dips and rolls through the countryside around Fayence, with a number of testing climbs and another uphill finish.  

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders have rolled out for a tough day in the saddle. 

Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 2 of the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var.

Latest on Cyclingnews