Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of the final stage of the Tour de Suisse. The stage is a 26.8km time trial from Bad Ragaz to Flumserberg that ends with a 10km climb to the finish.

The overall contenders have yet to start their time trial but some big-name riders have already finish.

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) has just set the fastest time, covering the course in 55:35.

Several riders have been swapping bikes at the bottom of the climb. They have used a TT bike on the flat section and then swapped to a light road bike for the 10km climb to the finish.

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) is currently in the TT hot seat with the fastest time. He beat Stijn Devolder by 15 seconds, while alexandre Kristoff (Katusha) is currently third fastest, 23 seconds down on his teammate.

Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Leopard) has already finished. He set the eighth fastest time so far, 1:24 slower than Smukulis. The Berne express was fast on the flat section but as expected, lost time on the climb to the finish.

We have a new leader!

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) stopped the clock in 55:25 after a great ride on the climb to the finish.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won Saturday's stage, using his sprinting skills to take his second stage in this year's race. You can read the full report and study a photo gallery here.

Impey opted to change bikes after the flat section. It's a strategy that works!

73 of the 151 riders left in the race have now started their time trials. The overall contenders will be the last riders off. Who is your favourite?

There is a host of racing going across Europe at the moment. Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli) has won the fourth and final stag of the Route du Sud in France. Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) wins the race overall.

Bob Jungels (Radioshack-Leopard) won stage 4 of the Tour of Luxembourg. Paul Martens (Blanco Pro Cycling) wins the race overall.

Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) won stage 5 of the Ster ZLM Tour in the Netherlands. Lars Boom (Blanco Pro Cycling) wins the race overall after winning Saturday's fourth stage.

There is currently a break in the racing at the Tour de Suisse to allow the team cars to descend down from the finish.

The fight to be the next UCI President is also heating up. Irish Cycling members voted against nominating Pat McQuaid on Saturday and now UCI Management Committee member Mike Plant has ended his support of the Irishman. Yuo can read Plant's statement here.

The racing is now back underway!

We have a new best time from Andreas Klöden (Radioshack-Leopard): 54:36.

Kevin De Weert (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) went close to beating Kloden but is only second fastest.

The overall contenders are starting their rides now.

Tanel Kangert (Astana) sets off.

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) is next off. He could win this time trial.

Australia's Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) is already on the course.

Martin starts on is TT bike. He will probably switch at the foot of the climb.

Wow! Jesus Herrara (Movistar) has set the same time as Kloden. both have 54:36 but the Spaniard is showing as the new race leader thanks to the hundredths of seconds.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) starts his ride. He could win today but will it be enough to move past race leader and teammate Mathias Frank?

New fastest time! Peter Sagan (Cannondale) smashes it.

He sets a time of 53:57 to take the lead.

Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-LaMondiale) goes close to Sagan's time but finishes a few seconds behind.

Rui Costa (Movistar) starts now. He has to pull back 13 seconds on Frank to win overall.

Frank is desperate to win on home roads. But other riders cold be a threat too. Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) is 23 down overall.

Frank has an all yellow skinsuit for his ride.

This will be he biggest 50 minutes of his career.

Frank is off!

As expected, the final part of the TT, the climb to the finish, is where riders are making the difference.

Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) does a great ride, beating Sagan by seven seconds.

van Garderen is fast at the first time split.

Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) sets the new fast time. 26 seconds faster than Jeannesson.

For now, the overall contenders, are still on the flat section. We should seen some spectacular bike changes.

van Garderen is fast at the time split. He stopped the clock in 9:32. Frank set a time of 9:43.

Mollema is off the pace. van Garderen is super fast so far, setting a time of 18:43 at the second split.

The second time check is at 16.5km.

Here comes Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) setting a time of 53:32.

Kreuziger sets a time of 19:22 after 16.5km. He doesn't seem to have the speed to win overall today.

Costa is fast! Setting a time of 18:53 after 16.5km.

Costa has switched to his road bike for the climb to the finish.

Frank has set a time of 19:06 at the 165.km point. His bike change and climb to the finish will be vital. He is now only one second ahead of Costa.

Frank had a quick bike and is now on a super light BMC road bike.

Amador (Movistar) finishes with a new best time of 52:39.

Frank does not have aero bars on his road bike and keeps getting out of the saddle. It could cost him dear.

The fastest time is changing often. Jean-Chrstophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale) takes the lead from Amador by 0.63 of a second.

Kreuziger is confirmed as off the pace. It doesn't look like he's going to win overall.

35:18 for Costa after 21.9km. He's fast and on track to natch overall victory. It' up to Frank to respond in the final five kilometres of the climb.

van Garderen is pushing a big gear but does not look at his best.

Frank is also suffering. He's lost 40 seconds down on Costa now in the virtual classification.

Frank could also slip to third behind Kreuziger.

Kangert sets a new fastest time of 52:17. He could win the stage.

The cowbells are ringing for Frank but he's going to lose overall victory.

van Garderen has finished in a time of 53:15, losing some seconds in the final part of the climb.

Mollema rides better, setting a time of 52:25. He could finish on the final podium.

Here comes Costa. He's on his way to overall victory.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) puts in a solid ride, setting 52:51.

Costa could even win the stage as well as overall.

Kreuziger sets a time of 52:56. That could cost him a place on the podium.

Here's Costa. He wins the stage and surely takes overall, setting a time of 51:56!

Frank is still out on the course but he's fighting for a podium place now.

Costa produced a perfect ride, saving something for the hard finish. The Portuguese fans are shouting Costa's name.

Frank is close to 2 minutes slower than Costa. He put up a brave fight but is set to finish off the podium.

Frank gets a cheer but sets a time of 53:52. It's not enough to defend his yellow jersey.

Frank stops and takes a drink. Fifth overall will leave a bitter taste in his mouth after riding so well in the road stages. Unfortunately he lost close to two minutes to Costa in the final time trial.

Costa is confirmed as the stage winner and the overall winner. It his second consecutive victory at the Tour de Suisse. Provsional results show he finished the 2013 Tour de Suisse 1:02 ahead of Bauke Mollema (Blanco). Roman Kreiziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) is third at 1:10.