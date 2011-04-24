Trending

Tour de Romandie past winners

1947-2010

2010Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
2009Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas
2008Andreas Klöden (Ger) Astana
2007Thomas Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
2006Cadel Evans (Aus) Davitamon-Lotto
2005Santiago Botero (Col) Phonak Hearing Systems
2004Tyler Hamilton (USA) Phonak Hearing Systems
2003Tyler Hamilton (USA) Team CSC
2002Dario Frigo (Ita) Tacconi Sport-Emmegi
2001Dario Frigo (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
2000Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Saeco-Valli & Valli
1999Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE-Deutsche Bank
1998Laurent Dufaux (Swi) Festina
1997Pavel Tonkov (Rus)
1996Abraham Olano (Spa)
1995Tony Rominger (Swi)
1994Pascal Richard (Swi)
1993Pascal Richard (Swi)
1992Andrew Hampsten (USA)
1991Tony Rominger (Swi)
1990Charly Mottet (Fra)
1989Phil Anderson (Aus)
1988Gerard Veldscholten (Ned)
1987Stephen Roche (Ire)
1986Claude Criquielion (Bel)
1985Jörg Müller (Swi)
1984Stephen Roche (Ire)
1983Stephen Roche (Ire)
1982Jostein Wilmann (Nor)
1981Tommy Priem (Swe)
1980Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1979Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
1978Johan Van de Velde (Ned)
1977Giambattista Baronchelli (Ita)
1976Johan De Muynck (Bel)
1975Francisco Galdos (Spa)
1974Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1973Wilfried David (Bel)
1972Bernard Thevenet (Fra)
1971Gianni Motta (Ita)
1970Gösta Pettersson (Swe)
1969Felice Gimondi (Ita)
1968Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1967Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
1966Gianni Motta (Ita)
1965Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
1964Rolf Maurer (Swi)
1963Willy Bocklant (Bel)
1962Guido De Rosso (Ita)
1961Louis Rostollan (Fra)
1960Louis Rostollan (Fra)
1959Kurt Gimmi (Swi)
1958Gilbert Bauvin (Fra)
1957Jean Forestier (Fra)
1956Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
1955René Strehler (Swi)
1954Jean Forestier (Fra)
1953Hugo Koblet (Swi)
1952Wout Wagtmans (Ned)
1951Ferdi Kübler (Swi)
1950Edouard Fachleitner (Fra)
1949Gino Bartali (Ita)
1948Ferdi Kübler (Swi)
1947Desire Keteleer (Bel)

