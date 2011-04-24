Tour de Romandie past winners
1947-2010
|2010
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2009
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas
|2008
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Astana
|2007
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
|2006
|Cadel Evans (Aus) Davitamon-Lotto
|2005
|Santiago Botero (Col) Phonak Hearing Systems
|2004
|Tyler Hamilton (USA) Phonak Hearing Systems
|2003
|Tyler Hamilton (USA) Team CSC
|2002
|Dario Frigo (Ita) Tacconi Sport-Emmegi
|2001
|Dario Frigo (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|2000
|Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Saeco-Valli & Valli
|1999
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE-Deutsche Bank
|1998
|Laurent Dufaux (Swi) Festina
|1997
|Pavel Tonkov (Rus)
|1996
|Abraham Olano (Spa)
|1995
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1994
|Pascal Richard (Swi)
|1993
|Pascal Richard (Swi)
|1992
|Andrew Hampsten (USA)
|1991
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1990
|Charly Mottet (Fra)
|1989
|Phil Anderson (Aus)
|1988
|Gerard Veldscholten (Ned)
|1987
|Stephen Roche (Ire)
|1986
|Claude Criquielion (Bel)
|1985
|Jörg Müller (Swi)
|1984
|Stephen Roche (Ire)
|1983
|Stephen Roche (Ire)
|1982
|Jostein Wilmann (Nor)
|1981
|Tommy Priem (Swe)
|1980
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1979
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
|1978
|Johan Van de Velde (Ned)
|1977
|Giambattista Baronchelli (Ita)
|1976
|Johan De Muynck (Bel)
|1975
|Francisco Galdos (Spa)
|1974
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1973
|Wilfried David (Bel)
|1972
|Bernard Thevenet (Fra)
|1971
|Gianni Motta (Ita)
|1970
|Gösta Pettersson (Swe)
|1969
|Felice Gimondi (Ita)
|1968
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1967
|Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
|1966
|Gianni Motta (Ita)
|1965
|Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
|1964
|Rolf Maurer (Swi)
|1963
|Willy Bocklant (Bel)
|1962
|Guido De Rosso (Ita)
|1961
|Louis Rostollan (Fra)
|1960
|Louis Rostollan (Fra)
|1959
|Kurt Gimmi (Swi)
|1958
|Gilbert Bauvin (Fra)
|1957
|Jean Forestier (Fra)
|1956
|Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
|1955
|René Strehler (Swi)
|1954
|Jean Forestier (Fra)
|1953
|Hugo Koblet (Swi)
|1952
|Wout Wagtmans (Ned)
|1951
|Ferdi Kübler (Swi)
|1950
|Edouard Fachleitner (Fra)
|1949
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1948
|Ferdi Kübler (Swi)
|1947
|Desire Keteleer (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy