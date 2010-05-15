Swift in pole position in Picardie
Sky teams over the GC lead with sprint
Sky's Ben Swift claimed the second victory of his professional career and his first for his current team with victory in stage two of the Tour of Picardie on Saturday. The Briton sprinted to victory ahead of Allan Davis (Astana) and his own teammate, Russell Downing.
Swift credited his teammates for setting-up the finale for him. "It's all thanks to them really, the guys have been amazing. They did an awesome job with the lead-out and from what I hear there were only about ten guys left at the end," said Swift on the Team Sky website.
Sky's lead-out had followed a concerted chase by the peloton to pull back the day's four breakaway riders. Skil-Shimano, RadioShack, Astana and the Vacansoleil teams had borne most of the responsibility for retrieving the quartet, who escaped 55km into the 186km stage.
For the second stage in a row, Tristan Valentin (Cofidis) was part of the escape group. By day's end, the Frenchman would be rewarded for his aggressive riding with the outright lead in the mountains classification. He was joined on the attack by Sébastien Chavanel (Francaise des Jeux), Vladimir Gusev (Team Katusha) and Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur-Sojasun).
The four maintain a solid lead, but by the time the race was approaching the 50km-to-go mark, their advantage had shrunk to 2:35. With his mountains lead assured, Valentin exited the breakaway, as did Jeandesboz. Chavanel and Gusev forged on ahead, but as the race entered its final loop of the finishing circuit, they too had been pulled back.
Several late race attacks were thwarted by the teams of the sprinters as they wound up the final 20km in good time. Some thirty riders remained together at the flamme rouge, but by the finish that group had been fractured even further.
A mechanical problem with his gears saw Swift bump against Davis in the finale. "Unfortunately I had a little incident with Allan Davis when I sort of fell sideways and banged into him. It was a complete accident and I apologised to him and he understands," said Swift.
Despite the hiccup, Swift was able to maintain his composure and sprinted away for his first victory of the season and his first since the 2009 Tour of Britain.
Swift also assumed the overall race lead from stage one winner Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano). It is the first general classification lead of his career and he will head into the final stage with a 10 second lead over Davis. Downing sits in third, two seconds further back.
The young Briton also holds the leads in the points and young rider classification, with Valentin preventing a clean sweep, as he holds onto the polka dot top.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4:08:30
|2
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|3
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|5
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|7
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:06
|11
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|15
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|16
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|17
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|19
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|21
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:15
|22
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|24
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|25
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|27
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|28
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|29
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|30
|David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|31
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|32
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|33
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|34
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|35
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|36
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|37
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|38
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|39
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|41
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|42
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|43
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
|44
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|45
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|47
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|50
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|51
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|52
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|53
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|54
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|55
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:29
|56
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:31
|57
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|58
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|59
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|60
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|62
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|63
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|64
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|65
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|66
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|67
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|68
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|69
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|70
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|71
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:36
|72
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|73
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|74
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|75
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|76
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|77
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|78
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|80
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:51
|81
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:54
|82
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:56
|83
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:58
|84
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:00
|85
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:04
|86
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|87
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|88
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|89
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|90
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|91
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|92
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|93
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|94
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|95
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:18
|96
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:01:25
|97
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|98
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|99
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|100
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:00:15
|101
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|102
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|103
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|104
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:01:56
|105
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:05
|106
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:16
|107
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|108
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|109
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|110
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:21
|111
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:26
|112
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:02:42
|113
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:02:43
|114
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:58
|115
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:03:22
|117
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux
|0:04:04
|118
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|119
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
|0:04:13
|120
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:14
|121
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|122
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:05:25
|123
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:05:37
|124
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|125
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|126
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|127
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|128
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|130
|Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|131
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|132
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|133
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|134
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano
|0:13:07
|DNF
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|DNF
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|2
|3
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|3
|pts
|2
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|22
|3
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|18
|5
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|6
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|15
|7
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|8
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|13
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|11
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|12
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|13
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|14
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|7
|15
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|6
|16
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|5
|17
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|18
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|3
|19
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|20
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|3
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|4
|pts
|2
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4:08:30
|2
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:06
|4
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|5
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|6
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:15
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|9
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|12
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|13
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|14
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
|17
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|18
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|20
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:31
|21
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|22
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|23
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|24
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:00:36
|25
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|26
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|28
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:51
|29
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:56
|30
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:58
|31
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:00
|32
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:04
|33
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|34
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|35
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|36
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|37
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|38
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|39
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:18
|40
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:25
|41
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:16
|42
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|43
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:02:42
|44
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:03:22
|45
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux
|0:04:04
|46
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:05:37
|47
|Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|48
|Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|49
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|50
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano
|0:13:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12:25:42
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Astana
|0:00:03
|4
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|Team Katusha
|7
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:15
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:18
|9
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:24
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|12
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:33
|13
|Bretagne - Schuller
|14
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|15
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:05
|16
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:10
|17
|Team Radioshack
|0:02:13
|18
|Française Des Jeux
|0:02:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8:24:19
|2
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:00:10
|3
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:16
|5
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|9
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|10
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:00:21
|11
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:22
|12
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|17
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|18
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|19
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|21
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|22
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:30
|23
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:31
|24
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|26
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|27
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|28
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|29
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|30
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|31
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|32
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|33
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|35
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|36
|David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|37
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|38
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|39
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|40
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|41
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|42
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|44
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|47
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|48
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|49
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|50
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|52
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
|53
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|54
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:45
|56
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:47
|57
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|58
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|59
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|60
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|61
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|62
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|63
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|64
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|66
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|67
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|68
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|69
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|70
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|71
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:00:48
|72
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:52
|73
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|74
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|75
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|76
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|77
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|79
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:07
|80
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:10
|81
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:12
|82
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:01:14
|83
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:20
|84
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|85
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|86
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|87
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|88
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|89
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|90
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|91
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|92
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:34
|93
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:39
|94
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:01:41
|95
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|96
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:01:48
|97
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|98
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:02:12
|99
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:19
|100
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:32
|101
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|102
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:34
|103
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:42
|104
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|105
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:02:53
|106
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:02:58
|107
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:03:10
|108
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:14
|109
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:31
|111
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|112
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:55
|113
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:03:59
|114
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|0:04:20
|115
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux
|116
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|117
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
|0:04:29
|118
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:30
|119
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|120
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:11
|121
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:05:37
|122
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:05:47
|123
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:05:53
|124
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|125
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|126
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
|127
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|128
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|129
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|130
|Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|131
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:06:17
|132
|Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:32
|133
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:14
|134
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano
|0:16:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|47
|pts
|2
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|28
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|25
|4
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|25
|5
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|22
|6
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|21
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|20
|8
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|18
|9
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|10
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|11
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|16
|12
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|15
|13
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|15
|14
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|15
|15
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|16
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|17
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|18
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|13
|19
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|20
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|11
|21
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|22
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|23
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|24
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|7
|25
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|6
|26
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|6
|27
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|6
|28
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|5
|29
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|30
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|31
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|4
|32
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|3
|33
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|3
|34
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|35
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|36
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|37
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|2
|38
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|39
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|pts
|2
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|9
|3
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|5
|4
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|9
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|11
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|12
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|13
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|14
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|15
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8:24:19
|2
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:16
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:22
|4
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|5
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|6
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:00:31
|7
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|9
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|10
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|13
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|16
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|18
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
|19
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:47
|20
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|21
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|22
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|23
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:52
|24
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|25
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|26
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:07
|27
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:12
|28
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:01:14
|29
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:20
|30
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|31
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|32
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|33
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|34
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|35
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:34
|36
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:32
|37
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:02:58
|38
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:03:10
|39
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:31
|40
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|41
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:55
|42
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:03:59
|43
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux
|0:04:20
|44
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|45
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:05:53
|46
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|47
|Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|48
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:06:17
|49
|Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:32
|50
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano
|0:16:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25:13:57
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Astana
|0:00:03
|4
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:09
|5
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Team Katusha
|7
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:15
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:18
|9
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:24
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|12
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:33
|13
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|14
|Bretagne - Schuller
|15
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:05
|16
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:10
|17
|Team Radioshack
|0:02:13
|18
|Française Des Jeux
|0:02:57
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy