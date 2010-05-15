Trending

Swift in pole position in Picardie

Sky teams over the GC lead with sprint

Image 1 of 43

Niels Brouzes (right) lost his jersey after stage two to Tristan Valentin.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Niels Brouzes (right) lost his jersey after stage two to Tristan Valentin.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 43

Ben Swift (Team Sky) wins stage two of the Tour of Picardie

Ben Swift (Team Sky) wins stage two of the Tour of Picardie
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 43

Mountains classification leader Niels Brouzes (Big Mat-Auber 93).

Mountains classification leader Niels Brouzes (Big Mat-Auber 93).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 43

St

St
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 43

S

S
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 43

Team Sky's Ben Swift looked cool after winning stage two.

Team Sky's Ben Swift looked cool after winning stage two.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 43

It was a sea of blue at the front.

It was a sea of blue at the front.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 43

The Skil-Shimano boys help protect Kenny Van Hummel's lead.

The Skil-Shimano boys help protect Kenny Van Hummel's lead.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 43

The four escapees were intent on staying away.

The four escapees were intent on staying away.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 43

S

S
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 43

Skil-Shimano works at the front of the peloton.

Skil-Shimano works at the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 43

A hard-charging peloton goes after the break.

A hard-charging peloton goes after the break.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 43

S

S
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 43

Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) leads the break.

Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) leads the break.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 43

St

St
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 43

Auge leads Marco Bandiera (Katusha).

Auge leads Marco Bandiera (Katusha).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 43

Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) is happy for some sunshine.

Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) is happy for some sunshine.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 43

Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) would lose the green jersey at day's end.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) would lose the green jersey at day's end.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 43

Jimmy Casper (right) smiling as he rolls into the finish.

Jimmy Casper (right) smiling as he rolls into the finish.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 43

Kenny Van Hummel sits near the front in the leader's yellow jersey.

Kenny Van Hummel sits near the front in the leader's yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 43

Riders await the start in Friville-Escarbotin-Belloy.

Riders await the start in Friville-Escarbotin-Belloy.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 43

St

St
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 43

Tristan Valentin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) salutes to the crowd

Tristan Valentin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) salutes to the crowd
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 43

Ben Swift (Team Sky) begins to celebrate his win

Ben Swift (Team Sky) begins to celebrate his win
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 43

Ben Swift (Team Sky) claimed the second win of his professional career on stage two
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Ben Swift (Team Sky) claimed the second win of his professional career on stage two
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 43

Allan Davis (Astana) appears upset, but there's little he can do to stop Ben Swift (left, Team Sky)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Allan Davis (Astana) appears upset, but there's little he can do to stop Ben Swift (left, Team Sky)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 43

Swift dives down the right hand side of the road as Davis and Downing contest on the left
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Swift dives down the right hand side of the road as Davis and Downing contest on the left
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 43

Swift sails over the finish line

Swift sails over the finish line
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 43

Ben Swift (Team Sky) makes it to the finish line ahead of Allan Davis (Astana) and Sky teammate Russell Downing
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Ben Swift (Team Sky) makes it to the finish line ahead of Allan Davis (Astana) and Sky teammate Russell Downing
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 43

Ben Swift (Team Sky) on the podium after winning stage 2 of the Tour of Picardie
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Ben Swift (Team Sky) on the podium after winning stage 2 of the Tour of Picardie
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 43

Ben Swift shakes hands with Bernard Hinault

Ben Swift shakes hands with Bernard Hinault
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 43

Ben Swift (Team Sky)

Ben Swift (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 43

Tristan Valentin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne)

Tristan Valentin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 43

Tristan Valentin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) pretty chuffed with his polka-dot prize
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Tristan Valentin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) pretty chuffed with his polka-dot prize
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 43

Tristan Valentin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) makes his way onto the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Tristan Valentin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) makes his way onto the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 43

Tristan Valentin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne)

Tristan Valentin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 43

Ben Swift (Team Sky) leads the overall, young riders and points classification
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Ben Swift (Team Sky) leads the overall, young riders and points classification
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 43

Ben Swift (Team Sky) assumed the race lead from Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Ben Swift (Team Sky) assumed the race lead from Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 43

Ben Swift (Team Sky) shows off the first GC leader's jersey of his career
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Ben Swift (Team Sky) shows off the first GC leader's jersey of his career
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 40 of 43

Ben Swift (Team Sky)

Ben Swift (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 41 of 43

Ben Swift (Team Sky) was a very happy boy

Ben Swift (Team Sky) was a very happy boy
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 42 of 43

Ben Swift (Team Sky) on the podium

Ben Swift (Team Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 43

Ben Swift (Team Sky) still leads the young riders competition

Ben Swift (Team Sky) still leads the young riders competition
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Sky's Ben Swift claimed the second victory of his professional career and his first for his current team with victory in stage two of the Tour of Picardie on Saturday. The Briton sprinted to victory ahead of Allan Davis (Astana) and his own teammate, Russell Downing.

Swift credited his teammates for setting-up the finale for him. "It's all thanks to them really, the guys have been amazing. They did an awesome job with the lead-out and from what I hear there were only about ten guys left at the end," said Swift on the Team Sky website.

Sky's lead-out had followed a concerted chase by the peloton to pull back the day's four breakaway riders. Skil-Shimano, RadioShack, Astana and the Vacansoleil teams had borne most of the responsibility for retrieving the quartet, who escaped 55km into the 186km stage.

For the second stage in a row, Tristan Valentin (Cofidis) was part of the escape group. By day's end, the Frenchman would be rewarded for his aggressive riding with the outright lead in the mountains classification. He was joined on the attack by Sébastien Chavanel (Francaise des Jeux), Vladimir Gusev (Team Katusha) and Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur-Sojasun).

The four maintain a solid lead, but by the time the race was approaching the 50km-to-go mark, their advantage had shrunk to 2:35. With his mountains lead assured, Valentin exited the breakaway, as did Jeandesboz. Chavanel and Gusev forged on ahead, but as the race entered its final loop of the finishing circuit, they too had been pulled back.

Several late race attacks were thwarted by the teams of the sprinters as they wound up the final 20km in good time. Some thirty riders remained together at the flamme rouge, but by the finish that group had been fractured even further.

A mechanical problem with his gears saw Swift bump against Davis in the finale. "Unfortunately I had a little incident with Allan Davis when I sort of fell sideways and banged into him. It was a complete accident and I apologised to him and he understands," said Swift.

Despite the hiccup, Swift was able to maintain his composure and sprinted away for his first victory of the season and his first since the 2009 Tour of Britain.

Swift also assumed the overall race lead from stage one winner Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano). It is the first general classification lead of his career and he will head into the final stage with a 10 second lead over Davis. Downing sits in third, two seconds further back.

The young Briton also holds the leads in the points and young rider classification, with Valentin preventing a clean sweep, as he holds onto the polka dot top. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4:08:30
2Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
3Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
4Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
5Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
6David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
7Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
8Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:06
11Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
12Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
13Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
14Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
15Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
16Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
17Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
18Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
19Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
20Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:12
21Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:00:15
22Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
24Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
25Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
26Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
27Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
28Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
29Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
30David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
31Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
32Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
33Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
34Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
35Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
36Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
37Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
38Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
39Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
40Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
41Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
42Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
43Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
44Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
45Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
46Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
47Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
48Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
49Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
50Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
51Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
52Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
53Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
54Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
55Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:29
56Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:31
57Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
58Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
59José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
60Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
61Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
62Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
63Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
64Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
65Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
66Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
67Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
68Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
69Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
70Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
71Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:36
72Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
73Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
74Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
75Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
76Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
77Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
78Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
79Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
80Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:51
81Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:54
82Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:56
83Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:58
84Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:00
85Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:04
86Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
87Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
88Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
89Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
90Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
91Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
92Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
93Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
94Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
95Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:18
96Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:01:25
97Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
98Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
99Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
100Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 930:00:15
101Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:01:32
102Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:34
103Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
104Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:01:56
105Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:05
106Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:16
107Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
108Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
109Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
110Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:02:21
111David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet0:02:26
112Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:42
113Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:02:43
114José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:58
115Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
116Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 930:03:22
117Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux0:04:04
118Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano
119Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack0:04:13
120Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:14
121Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
122Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:05:25
123Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack0:05:37
124Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
125Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
126Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
127Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
128Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
129Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
130Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
131Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
132Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
133Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
134Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano0:13:07
DNFFlorian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFSep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
DNFJonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet

Sprint 1 - Eplessier
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux3pts
2Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun2
3Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne1

Sprint 2 - Cires-lès-Mello
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux3pts
2Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team25pts
2Allan Davis (Aus) Astana22
3Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team20
4Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha18
5Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
6David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana15
7Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
8Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator13
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team12
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne11
11Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10
12Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9
13Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne8
14Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale7
15Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun6
16Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator5
17Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha4
18Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator3
19Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne2
20Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Bermesnil
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
3Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1

Mountain 2 - Côte de la Neuville-en-Hez
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne4pts
2Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Cires-lès-Mello
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux4pts
2Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Cires-lès-Mello
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team4pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
3Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4:08:30
2Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:06
4Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
5Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
6Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:15
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
8Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
9Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
11Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
12Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
13Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
14Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
15Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
16Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
17Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
18Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
19Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
20Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:31
21Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
22Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
23Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
24Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 930:00:36
25Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
26Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
27Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
28Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:51
29Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:56
30Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:58
31Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:00
32Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:04
33Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
34Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
35Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
36Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
37Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
38Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
39Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:18
40Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:25
41Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana0:02:16
42Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
43Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:42
44Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 930:03:22
45Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux0:04:04
46Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:05:37
47Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
48Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
49Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
50Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano0:13:07

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Professional Cycling Team12:25:42
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Astana0:00:03
4Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
5Bbox Bouygues Telecom
6Team Katusha
7Caisse d'Epargne0:00:15
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:18
9Saur - Sojasun0:00:24
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
12Skil - Shimano0:00:33
13Bretagne - Schuller
14Big Mat - Auber 93
15Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:05
16Landbouwkrediet0:01:10
17Team Radioshack0:02:13
18Française Des Jeux0:02:57

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team8:24:19
2Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:00:10
3Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:12
4Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:16
5Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
6Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
7Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
8David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
9Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
10Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:00:21
11Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:22
12Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
13Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
14Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
15Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
16Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
17Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
18Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
19Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
20Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
21Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:28
22Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:30
23Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:00:31
24Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
25Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
26Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
27Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
28Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
29Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
30Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
31Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
32Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
33Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
34Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
35Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
36David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
37Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
38Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
39Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
40Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
41Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
42Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
44Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
45Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
46Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
47Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
48Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
49Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
50Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
51Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
52Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
53Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
54Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
55Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:45
56Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:47
57Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
58Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
59Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
60Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
61Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
62Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
63Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
64Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
65Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
66Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
67Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
68Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
69José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
70Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
71Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 930:00:48
72Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:52
73Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
74Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
75Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
76Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
77Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
78Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
79Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:07
80Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:10
81Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:01:12
82Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:01:14
83Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:20
84Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
85Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
86Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
87Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
88Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
89Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
90Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
91Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
92Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:34
93Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:39
94Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:01:41
95Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
96Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:01:48
97Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:50
98Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:02:12
99Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:19
100Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana0:02:32
101Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
102Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:02:34
103David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet0:02:42
104Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:50
105Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:02:53
106Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:58
107Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:03:10
108José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:14
109Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
110Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:31
111Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:34
112Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:55
113Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:03:59
114Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano0:04:20
115Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux
116Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
117Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack0:04:29
118Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:30
119Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
120Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:11
121Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:05:37
122Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:05:47
123Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:05:53
124Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
125Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
126Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
127Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
128Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
129Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
130Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
131Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 930:06:17
132Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:32
133Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:14
134Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano0:16:02

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team47pts
2Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team28
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano25
4Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator25
5Allan Davis (Aus) Astana22
6Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team21
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha20
8Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha18
9Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom18
10Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
11Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano16
12David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana15
13Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne15
14Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux15
15Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
16Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team14
17Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom14
18Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator13
19Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
20Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun11
21Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10
22Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
23Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne8
24Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale7
25Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux6
26Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack6
27Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun6
28Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator5
29Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha4
30Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
31Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 934
32Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator3
33Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 933
34Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne3
35Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
36Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha2
37Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun2
38Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
39Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne11pts
2Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 939
3Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux5
4Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
6Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
7Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
8Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha4
9Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
11Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha2
12Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1
13Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
14Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne1
15Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team8:24:19
2Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:16
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:22
4Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
5Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
6Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 930:00:31
7Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
8Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
9Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
11Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
13Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
14Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
15Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
16Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
17Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
18Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
19Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:47
20Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
21Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
22Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
23Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:52
24Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
25Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
26Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:07
27Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:01:12
28Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:01:14
29Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:20
30Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
31Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
32Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
33Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
34Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
35Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:34
36Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana0:02:32
37Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:58
38Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:03:10
39Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:31
40Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:34
41Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:55
42Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:03:59
43Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux0:04:20
44Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
45Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:05:53
46Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
47Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
48Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 930:06:17
49Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:32
50Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano0:16:02

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Professional Cycling Team25:13:57
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Astana0:00:03
4Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:09
5Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
6Team Katusha
7Caisse d'Epargne0:00:15
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:18
9Saur - Sojasun0:00:24
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
12Skil - Shimano0:00:33
13Big Mat - Auber 93
14Bretagne - Schuller
15Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:05
16Landbouwkrediet0:01:10
17Team Radioshack0:02:13
18Française Des Jeux0:02:57

 

