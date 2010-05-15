Image 1 of 43 Niels Brouzes (right) lost his jersey after stage two to Tristan Valentin. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 43 Ben Swift (Team Sky) wins stage two of the Tour of Picardie (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 43 Mountains classification leader Niels Brouzes (Big Mat-Auber 93). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 43 St (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 43 S (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 43 Team Sky's Ben Swift looked cool after winning stage two. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 43 It was a sea of blue at the front. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 43 The Skil-Shimano boys help protect Kenny Van Hummel's lead. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 43 The four escapees were intent on staying away. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 43 S (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 43 Skil-Shimano works at the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 43 A hard-charging peloton goes after the break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 43 S (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 43 Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) leads the break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 43 St (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 43 Auge leads Marco Bandiera (Katusha). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 43 Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) is happy for some sunshine. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 43 Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) would lose the green jersey at day's end. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 43 Jimmy Casper (right) smiling as he rolls into the finish. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 43 Kenny Van Hummel sits near the front in the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 43 Riders await the start in Friville-Escarbotin-Belloy. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 43 St (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 43 Tristan Valentin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) salutes to the crowd (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 43 Ben Swift (Team Sky) begins to celebrate his win (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 43 Ben Swift (Team Sky) claimed the second win of his professional career on stage two (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 43 Allan Davis (Astana) appears upset, but there's little he can do to stop Ben Swift (left, Team Sky) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 43 Swift dives down the right hand side of the road as Davis and Downing contest on the left (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 28 of 43 Swift sails over the finish line (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 29 of 43 Ben Swift (Team Sky) makes it to the finish line ahead of Allan Davis (Astana) and Sky teammate Russell Downing (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 30 of 43 Ben Swift (Team Sky) on the podium after winning stage 2 of the Tour of Picardie (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 31 of 43 Ben Swift shakes hands with Bernard Hinault (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 32 of 43 Ben Swift (Team Sky) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 33 of 43 Tristan Valentin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 34 of 43 Tristan Valentin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) pretty chuffed with his polka-dot prize (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 35 of 43 Tristan Valentin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) makes his way onto the podium (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 36 of 43 Tristan Valentin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 37 of 43 Ben Swift (Team Sky) leads the overall, young riders and points classification (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 38 of 43 Ben Swift (Team Sky) assumed the race lead from Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 39 of 43 Ben Swift (Team Sky) shows off the first GC leader's jersey of his career (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 40 of 43 Ben Swift (Team Sky) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 41 of 43 Ben Swift (Team Sky) was a very happy boy (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 42 of 43 Ben Swift (Team Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 43 of 43 Ben Swift (Team Sky) still leads the young riders competition (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Sky's Ben Swift claimed the second victory of his professional career and his first for his current team with victory in stage two of the Tour of Picardie on Saturday. The Briton sprinted to victory ahead of Allan Davis (Astana) and his own teammate, Russell Downing.

Swift credited his teammates for setting-up the finale for him. "It's all thanks to them really, the guys have been amazing. They did an awesome job with the lead-out and from what I hear there were only about ten guys left at the end," said Swift on the Team Sky website.

Sky's lead-out had followed a concerted chase by the peloton to pull back the day's four breakaway riders. Skil-Shimano, RadioShack, Astana and the Vacansoleil teams had borne most of the responsibility for retrieving the quartet, who escaped 55km into the 186km stage.

For the second stage in a row, Tristan Valentin (Cofidis) was part of the escape group. By day's end, the Frenchman would be rewarded for his aggressive riding with the outright lead in the mountains classification. He was joined on the attack by Sébastien Chavanel (Francaise des Jeux), Vladimir Gusev (Team Katusha) and Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur-Sojasun).

The four maintain a solid lead, but by the time the race was approaching the 50km-to-go mark, their advantage had shrunk to 2:35. With his mountains lead assured, Valentin exited the breakaway, as did Jeandesboz. Chavanel and Gusev forged on ahead, but as the race entered its final loop of the finishing circuit, they too had been pulled back.

Several late race attacks were thwarted by the teams of the sprinters as they wound up the final 20km in good time. Some thirty riders remained together at the flamme rouge, but by the finish that group had been fractured even further.

A mechanical problem with his gears saw Swift bump against Davis in the finale. "Unfortunately I had a little incident with Allan Davis when I sort of fell sideways and banged into him. It was a complete accident and I apologised to him and he understands," said Swift.

Despite the hiccup, Swift was able to maintain his composure and sprinted away for his first victory of the season and his first since the 2009 Tour of Britain.

Swift also assumed the overall race lead from stage one winner Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano). It is the first general classification lead of his career and he will head into the final stage with a 10 second lead over Davis. Downing sits in third, two seconds further back.

The young Briton also holds the leads in the points and young rider classification, with Valentin preventing a clean sweep, as he holds onto the polka dot top.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4:08:30 2 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 3 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 5 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 7 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:06 11 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 14 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 15 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 16 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 17 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 19 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 20 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:12 21 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:00:15 22 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 24 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 25 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 26 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 27 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 28 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 29 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 30 David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 31 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 32 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 33 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 34 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 35 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 36 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 37 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 38 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 39 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 41 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 42 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 43 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano 44 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 45 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 46 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 47 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 48 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 49 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 50 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 51 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 52 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 53 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 54 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 55 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:29 56 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:31 57 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 58 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 59 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 60 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 61 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 62 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 63 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 64 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 65 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 66 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 67 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 68 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 69 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 70 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 71 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:36 72 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 73 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 74 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 75 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 76 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 77 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 78 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 79 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 80 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:51 81 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:54 82 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:56 83 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:58 84 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:00 85 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:04 86 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 87 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 88 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 89 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 90 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 91 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 92 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 93 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 94 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 95 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:18 96 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:01:25 97 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 98 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 99 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 100 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 0:00:15 101 Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:01:32 102 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:34 103 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 104 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:01:56 105 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:05 106 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:16 107 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 108 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 109 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 110 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:21 111 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:26 112 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:02:42 113 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:02:43 114 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:58 115 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 116 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 0:03:22 117 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux 0:04:04 118 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano 119 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack 0:04:13 120 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:14 121 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 122 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:05:25 123 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:05:37 124 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 125 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano 126 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 127 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano 128 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 129 Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 130 Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 131 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano 132 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 133 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 134 Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano 0:13:07 DNF Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator DNF Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet

Sprint 1 - Eplessier # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 3 pts 2 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 2 3 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 1

Sprint 2 - Cires-lès-Mello # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 3 pts 2 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 22 3 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 20 4 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 18 5 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 6 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 15 7 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 8 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 13 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 11 11 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 12 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 13 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 8 14 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 7 15 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 6 16 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 5 17 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 18 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 3 19 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 2 20 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Bermesnil # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 3 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de la Neuville-en-Hez # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 4 pts 2 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Cires-lès-Mello # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 4 pts 2 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Cires-lès-Mello # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 3 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4:08:30 2 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:06 4 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 5 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 6 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:15 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 9 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 10 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 12 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 13 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 14 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 16 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano 17 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 18 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 19 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 20 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:31 21 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 22 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 23 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 24 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 0:00:36 25 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 26 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 27 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 28 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:51 29 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:56 30 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:58 31 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:00 32 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:04 33 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 34 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 35 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 36 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 37 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 38 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 39 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:18 40 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:25 41 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 0:02:16 42 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 43 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:02:42 44 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 0:03:22 45 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux 0:04:04 46 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:05:37 47 Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 48 Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 49 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano 50 Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano 0:13:07

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Professional Cycling Team 12:25:42 2 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 Astana 0:00:03 4 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 5 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 Team Katusha 7 Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:15 8 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:18 9 Saur - Sojasun 0:00:24 10 AG2R La Mondiale 11 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 12 Skil - Shimano 0:00:33 13 Bretagne - Schuller 14 Big Mat - Auber 93 15 Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:05 16 Landbouwkrediet 0:01:10 17 Team Radioshack 0:02:13 18 Française Des Jeux 0:02:57

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8:24:19 2 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:00:10 3 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:12 4 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:16 5 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 9 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 10 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:00:21 11 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:22 12 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 14 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 15 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 16 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 17 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 18 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 19 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 21 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:28 22 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:30 23 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:00:31 24 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 25 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 26 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 27 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 28 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 29 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 30 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 31 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 32 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 33 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 34 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 35 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 36 David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 37 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 38 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 39 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 40 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 41 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 42 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 44 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 45 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 47 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 48 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 49 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 50 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 52 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano 53 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 54 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 55 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:45 56 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:47 57 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 58 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 59 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 60 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 61 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 62 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 63 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 64 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 65 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 66 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 67 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 68 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 69 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 70 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 71 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 0:00:48 72 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:52 73 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 74 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 75 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 76 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 77 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 78 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 79 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:07 80 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:01:10 81 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:12 82 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:01:14 83 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:20 84 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 85 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 86 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 87 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 88 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 89 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 90 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 91 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 92 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:34 93 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:39 94 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:01:41 95 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 96 Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:01:48 97 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:50 98 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:02:12 99 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:19 100 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 0:02:32 101 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 102 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:34 103 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:42 104 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:50 105 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:02:53 106 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:02:58 107 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:03:10 108 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:14 109 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 110 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:31 111 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:34 112 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:55 113 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:03:59 114 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano 0:04:20 115 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux 116 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 117 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack 0:04:29 118 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:30 119 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 120 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:11 121 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:05:37 122 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:05:47 123 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:05:53 124 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano 125 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 126 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack 127 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 128 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano 129 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 130 Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 131 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 0:06:17 132 Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:32 133 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:14 134 Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano 0:16:02

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 47 pts 2 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 28 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 25 4 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 25 5 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 22 6 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 21 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 20 8 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 18 9 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 10 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 11 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano 16 12 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 15 13 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 15 14 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 15 15 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 16 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 17 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 14 18 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 13 19 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 20 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 11 21 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 22 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 23 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 8 24 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 7 25 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 6 26 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 6 27 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 6 28 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 5 29 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 30 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 31 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 4 32 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 3 33 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 3 34 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 3 35 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 2 36 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 37 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 2 38 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 39 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 11 pts 2 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 9 3 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 5 4 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5 5 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 6 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 7 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 9 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 11 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 2 12 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1 13 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 14 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 1 15 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8:24:19 2 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:16 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:22 4 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 5 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 6 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 0:00:31 7 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 8 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 9 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 10 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 11 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 13 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 14 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 16 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 18 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano 19 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:47 20 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 21 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 22 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 23 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:52 24 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 25 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 26 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:07 27 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:12 28 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:01:14 29 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:01:20 30 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 31 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 32 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 33 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 34 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 35 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:34 36 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 0:02:32 37 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:02:58 38 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:03:10 39 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:31 40 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:34 41 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:55 42 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:03:59 43 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux 0:04:20 44 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 45 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:05:53 46 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano 47 Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 48 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 0:06:17 49 Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:32 50 Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano 0:16:02