Trending

Live coverage

Tour de la Provence stage 3 - Live coverage

By published

All the action on the crucial summit finish finale

Tour de la Provence 2022 race hub

Tour de la Provence 2022 preview

Stage 2: Coquard triumphs in uphill sprint

Filippo Ganna 'amazed' to rival Alaphilippe in uphill sprint at Tour de la Provence

Chris Froome questions whether time trial bikes and gravel belong in road cycling

Tour de la Provence

(Image credit: Tour de la Provence)
Refresh

The breakaway are on the cat-3 climb of the Col de Buire. It's 6.7km long at a gentle gradient of 3.7%, and shouldn't do any real damage at all. 

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) produced his latest trick yesterday with an uphill sprint to take third place on the stage and hang onto the black leader's jersey. Can he take it all the way? It's tempting to wonder, but it's highly unlikely, given the severity of the Montagne de Lure and the quality of climbers in this field. 

Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) is poised at two seconds, while former winner Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) is a big danger man, albeit further back at 32 seconds.

You can get up to speed with our report from yesterday's stage, which contains all the standings

Tour de la Provence: Coquard uses long sprint to win stage 2

Groupama-FDJ and Trek-Segafredo are prominent as the peloton sweeps along. 

The riders up the road are:

Luke Rowe (Ineos Grenadiers)

Romain Combaud (Team DSM)

Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels)

Nicolas Debeaumarche (St Michel-Auber 93)

Jonathan Couanon (Nice Metropole)

As we pick up the action, just past the halfway mark, we're heading steadily towards the final climb. We have a breakaway of five riders with a lead of 5:30 over the peloton. 

Hello there, and welcome along as the Tour de la Provence heads for its finale atop the Montagne de Lure. A big summit finish awaits - the biggest climb of the season so far - and we're set to see a showdown in what remains a tight battle for the overall title. 

Latest on Cyclingnews