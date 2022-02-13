Tour de la Provence stage 3 - Live coverage

Refresh

The breakaway are on the cat-3 climb of the Col de Buire. It's 6.7km long at a gentle gradient of 3.7%, and shouldn't do any real damage at all.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) produced his latest trick yesterday with an uphill sprint to take third place on the stage and hang onto the black leader's jersey. Can he take it all the way? It's tempting to wonder, but it's highly unlikely, given the severity of the Montagne de Lure and the quality of climbers in this field.

Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) is poised at two seconds, while former winner Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) is a big danger man, albeit further back at 32 seconds.