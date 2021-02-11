Tour de la Provence stage 1 – Live race coverage

Refresh

The riders are close to the intermediate sprint point in Sainte-Baume after a hard 40km of racing. Lilian Calmejane (AG2R) and Delio Fernandez Cruz (Delko) still lead but their gap ias down to 3:40.

Although 2020 Chalet Reynard and Provence GC winner Quintana isn’t defending his title, there’s plenty of climbing talent looking for success on this fabled peak, including the Colombian’s teammate Warren Barguil. Alexey Lutsenko was second here last year and his Astana teammate Aleksandr Vlasov was fourth, a place ahead of Eddie Dunbar, whose Ineos Grenadiers team also features 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal and his Colombian compatriot Iván Sosa. Bahrain Victorious will be hoping that Jack Haig and Wout Poels can live up to their team's new name, while Alaphilippe and young Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Bora’s Grossschartner and Patrick Konrad, Movistar's Enric Mas, and Trek-Segafredo duo Giulio Ciccone and Bauke Mollema are among the other names to look for.

The race concludes on Sunday with another stage that should go the way of the sprinters. Much will depend, however, on the wind. Starting in Avignon, it initially follows the Rhône valley south, but with regular twists and turns that will offer the strongest teams the opportunity to split the race apart if the prevailing wind from the north is blowing vigorously. The stage continues through the Alpilles hills to pass through the finish at Salon-de-Provence for an 85-kilometre finishing circuit where the terrain is mostly flat, very open and often swept by strong winds. The finale in Salon-de-Provence is also flat and ideal for the sprinters, if their teams can keep the peloton together.

Stage 3 should decide the general classification. It starts on the coast at Istres and finishing at the Chalet Reynard ski station/restaurant that lies just above the forested section on the Mont Ventoux climb. There are no significant difficulties before the riders crest the rise in the village of Blauvac and the Ventoux fills the view ahead of them. They’ll quickly reach Bédoin and, half a dozen kilometres later, the virage de Saint-Estève, the bend that marks the start of the first-category climb to the finish. Rising for 9.7km, it averages 9.1 per cent.

Stage 2 runs north from the coastal town of Cassis through Provence’s backcountry to reach Manosque. The riders will pass through the finish to start a circuit that includes the day’s two main hurdles, the second-category Col de la Mort d’Imbert and the third-category Col Montfuron. A fast pace over the two climbs could see most of the sprinters tailed off, providing the many puncheurs in the peloton with an opportunity of victory on the long drag up to the finish-line.

The sixth edition of the Tour de la Provence follows the format of last year's, won by Arkéa-Samsic’s Nairo Quintana. It kicks off with a stage between Aubagne and the Mediterranean resort of Six-Fours-les-Plages that should suit the sprinters. This begins in the rugged terrain to the east of Aubagne, crossing the first-category Col de l’Espigoulier, the main difficulty on the GP La Marseillaise a fortnight ago. A trio of third-category climbs follow, the last of them topping out 28 kilometres from the finish.

The Frenchman moved from Total Direct Energie to AG2R for the2021 season. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Calmejane spoke before the start of the stage, hinting he would try something today. "I'm hungry for racing. There will be opportunities over the four days, starting with today's stage," he said. "I don't want to miss any of them. I usually do well in the early part of the season and I don't want this year to be any different. It's not necessarily a sprinters stage today."

14 WorldTour teams are riding the Tour de la Provence, with a high quality batch of sprinters, breakaway specialists and GC contenders all vying for success. World champion Julian Alaphillipe is the biggest name on the start list but Cyclingnews has selected nine more riders to watch as the race unfolds in a series of sprints, climbs and the iconic finish on the lower slopes of Mont Ventoux.

Calmejane was first over the top of the climb. He is known for his aggression and could make the sprint teams work hard today. He's finished 3rd, 5th and 11th in previous appearances at the Tour of Provence. At the GP Marseillaise he proved was on form with 8th place.

The roads are exposed over the top of the climb, followed by a twisting descent to the valley.

Lilian Calmejane (AG2R) and Delio Fernandez Cruz (Delko) have pushed out their lead to 4:30. After the climb they will soon also benefit from a stiff cross tailwind along the valley road east towards La Roquebrussanne.

It's a nice day for a bike ride in the south of France. It's 11C and the sun is out. This is the view from the front seat of the race director's car, provided by Radio Tour announcer Seb Piquet. Two riders in lead: @L_Calmejane and @deliofernandez with a 4min lead @tourlaprovence #TourdeLaProvence and spectacular landscapes ! pic.twitter.com/6YN5LUN3TbFebruary 11, 2021

As the riders near the top of the Col d'Espigoulier, the peloton does not seem concerned. The sprint teams are no doubt protecting their leaders and keeping a steady pace on the climbs so they can be as fresh as possible for the finish.

The peloton has let Calmejane (AG2R) and Fernandez Cruz (Delko) go away. They have a gap of 3:45.

There is a star-studded start list for the race, with world champion Julian Alaphilippe making his season debut with Deceuninck-QuickStep. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

The climb is far more than a warm-up. The Col d'Espigoulier is 10.4km long at an average of 5.3%.

And we have a first attack, with Lilian Calmejane (AG2R) and Delio Fernandez (Delko) up the road as the climb begins to hurt.

As you can see from the stage profile, the racing starts with a climb. Hence why a number of riders warmed-up on the rollers before the start.

And we are off for stage 1 @tourlaprovence #TourdeLaProvence pic.twitter.com/m19ey6BN2tFebruary 11, 2021

The riders enjoyed 6km of neutral riding before the flag dropped. But its Race on! The stage is underway.

The finish is on the mediterranean coast at Six-Fours-les-Plages. The stage includes a number of climbs but the sprinters are likely to dominate the show today.

The stage twists and turns through southern Provence today for a total of 182.3km.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height in the blues skies of Provence, the riders are about to roll out of Aubagne.