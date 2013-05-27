Trending

Tour de Kumano past winners

Champions from 2008 to 2012

Past winners
2012Fortunato Baliani (Ita)
2011Fortunato Baliani (Ita)
2010Andrey Mizurov (Kaz)
2009Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz)
2008Miyataka Shimizu (Jpm)

