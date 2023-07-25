Live coverage
Tour de France Femmes stage 3 live: A day for the sprinters
An expected showdown between Wiebes, Vos, Kool in Montignac-Lascaux
There's a lovely happy birthday reception for Silvia Persico (UAE ADQ) on stage.
Jumbo-Visma are the current team on stage and Marianne Vos has just stated how glad she was that Eva van Agt is okay after she was forced to abandon due to a dangerous high-speed crash on the wet descent yesterday. Read the update on her injuries below.
🇫🇷 #TDFF2023 ℹ️ Update from Eva:After yesterday's crash in stage 2 of @LeTourFemmes, Eva is on her way to the Netherlands, where she will further recover. 🍀Join us in wishing her speedy recovery! 💛Read her full message:https://t.co/0QyJAvOjyPJuly 25, 2023
The riders are currently completing sign-ons and the team presentation in Collonges-la-Rouge ahead of the neutralised roll out at 13:20 CEST.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 3 of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes!
