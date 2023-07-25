Live coverage

Tour de France Femmes stage 3 live: A day for the sprinters

By James Moultrie
published

An expected showdown between Wiebes, Vos, Kool in Montignac-Lascaux

There's a lovely happy birthday reception for Silvia Persico (UAE ADQ) on stage. 

Jumbo-Visma are the current team on stage and Marianne Vos has just stated how glad she was that Eva van Agt is okay after she was forced to abandon due to a  dangerous high-speed crash on the wet descent yesterday. Read the update on her injuries below.

The riders are currently completing sign-ons and the team presentation in Collonges-la-Rouge ahead of the neutralised roll out at 13:20 CEST.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 3 of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes!

