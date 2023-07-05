Live coverage
Tour de France stage 5 live - into the mountains
First key full mountain stage takes peloton into Pyrenees
For the remainder of the field, after two very hilly stages and then two bunch sprint stages, stage 5 is a rather different kettle of fish as the Tour heads into the Pyrenees for what is a very tough early test of climbing form and potentially a major GC battle.
Two confirmed non-starters today: Luis León Sánchez (Astana Qazaqstan) and Jacopo Guarnieri (Lotto-Dstny). Both riders broke their collarbones in crashes in Tuesday's tumultuous bunch sprint finish, and the Italian also broke one of his ribs.
The rollout for stage 5 is due to begin at 1305 CET and after a long-ish neutralised section, actual racing begins at 1325 CET.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 5 of the 2023 Tour de France.
