Tour de France stage 5 live - into the mountains

Refresh

For the remainder of the field, after two very hilly stages and then two bunch sprint stages, stage 5 is a rather different kettle of fish as the Tour heads into the Pyrenees for what is a very tough early test of climbing form and potentially a major GC battle.

Two confirmed non-starters today: Luis León Sánchez (Astana Qazaqstan) and Jacopo Guarnieri (Lotto-Dstny). Both riders broke their collarbones in crashes in Tuesday's tumultuous bunch sprint finish, and the Italian also broke one of his ribs.

The rollout for stage 5 is due to begin at 1305 CET and after a long-ish neutralised section, actual racing begins at 1325 CET.