Tour de France stage 5 live - into the mountains

By Alasdair Fotheringham
First key full mountain stage takes peloton into Pyrenees

For the remainder of the field, after two very hilly stages and then two bunch sprint stages, stage 5 is a rather different kettle of fish as the Tour heads into the Pyrenees for what is a very tough early test of climbing form and potentially a major GC battle.

Two confirmed non-starters today: Luis León Sánchez (Astana Qazaqstan) and Jacopo Guarnieri (Lotto-Dstny). Both riders broke their collarbones in crashes in Tuesday's tumultuous bunch sprint finish, and the Italian also broke one of his ribs.

The rollout for stage 5 is due to begin at 1305 CET and after a long-ish neutralised section,  actual racing begins at 1325 CET.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 5 of the 2023 Tour de France.

