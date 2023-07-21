Live coverage
Tour de France stage 19 live: The sprinters or the break in Poligny?
172.8km flat stage potentially the final bunch sprint opportunity before Paris
2.5km to go until the flag drops.
The riders continue the roll through the neutral zone.
They're off for the 7.5km ride to the real start.
Just a few minutes now until the riders head out to roll through the neutral zone.
Jumbo-Visma boss rejects suspicion over Vingegaard's Tour de France dominance
'We open the doors and we're as transparent as possible. I ask you, what more can we do?' says Plugge
'Ride as fast as possible' – Campenaerts' big plan almost comes off at Tour de France
Belgian helps break upset sprinters but teammate Eenkhoorn denied by Asgreen
Half an hour to go to the start.
Sprinters fuming after Tour de France breakaway prevails on stage 18
'We committed today and to not catch that breakaway is disappointing,' says Jayco-AlUla director
A look at the GC standings heading into today's stage.
Tour de France: Kasper Asgreen seizes stage 18 victory from all-day breakaway
Eenkhoorn and Abrahamsen complete podium as peloton closes down four escapees at finish
Yesterday on stage 18 the sprint squads got it wrong and the breakaway prevailed, with Kasper Asgreen scoring Soudal-QuickStep's first win of the Tour.
And here's the map of the day, which should be one for the fastmen.
A look at today's stage profile.
Just under an hour to go until the start of the stage in Moirans-en-Montagne.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 19 of the Tour de France!
Tour de France stage 19 live: The sprinters or the break in Poligny?172.8km flat stage potentially the final bunch sprint opportunity before Paris
