Tour de France stage 19 live: The sprinters or the break in Poligny?

By Daniel Ostanek
172.8km flat stage potentially the final bunch sprint opportunity before Paris

- The people's champion: The unravelling of Tadej Pogacar's Tour de France and UAE's silver lining

- Tour de France: Kasper Asgreen seizes stage 18 victory from all-day breakaway

Tour de France - Everything you need to know

How to watch the 2023 Tour de France – live streaming

2.5km to go until the flag drops.

The riders continue the roll through the neutral zone.

They're off for the 7.5km ride to the real start.

Just a few minutes now until the riders head out to roll through the neutral zone.

Jumbo-Visma boss rejects suspicion over Vingegaard's Tour de France dominance

'We open the doors and we're as transparent as possible. I ask you, what more can we do?' says Plugge

'Ride as fast as possible' – Campenaerts' big plan almost comes off at Tour de France

Belgian helps break upset sprinters but teammate Eenkhoorn denied by Asgreen

Lotto Dstnys Belgian rider Victor Campenaerts celebrates on the podium with the most combative riders award after the 18th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 184 km between Moutiers and BourgenBresse in the French Alps on July 20 2023 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: THOMAS SAMSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Half an hour to go to the start.

Sprinters fuming after Tour de France breakaway prevails on stage 18

'We committed today and to not catch that breakaway is disappointing,' says Jayco-AlUla director

A look at the GC standings heading into today's stage.

The GC after stage 18

(Image credit: FirstCycling)

Tour de France: Kasper Asgreen seizes stage 18 victory from all-day breakaway

Eenkhoorn and Abrahamsen complete podium as peloton closes down four escapees at finish

BOURGENBRESSE FRANCE JULY 20 Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Soudal Quick Step celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the stage eighteen of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 1849km stage from Motiers to BourgenBresse UCIWT on July 20 2023 in BourgenBresse France Photo by David RamosGetty Images

(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Yesterday on stage 18 the sprint squads got it wrong and the breakaway prevailed, with Kasper Asgreen scoring Soudal-QuickStep's first win of the Tour.

The results of stage 18

(Image credit: FirstCycling)

And here's the map of the day, which should be one for the fastmen.

Profile of stage 19 of the 2023 Tour de France

(Image credit: GEOATLAS)

A look at today's stage profile.

Profile of stage 19 of the 2023 Tour de France

(Image credit: ASO)

Just under an hour to go until the start of the stage in Moirans-en-Montagne.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 19 of the Tour de France!

