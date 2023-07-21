Lifeplus-Wahoo offers 10,000 GCN+ passes for UK Tour de France Femmes fans

Lifeplus-Wahoo is offering 10,000 GCN+ passes for cycling fans in the UK to watch every moment of the Tour de France Femmes for free, both live and on demand. The initiative has been made possible through the support of the team's title sponsors Lifeplus and Wahoo.

Lifeplus-Wahoo is encouraging cycling fans to #EmbraceEveryMoment and join the team in raising awareness for the second edition of the relaunched Tour de France Femmes by making the passes available for anyone in the UK.

The team aims to inspire the next generation of female riders and cycling fans. Their Tour squad includes two British riders, April Tacey and mid-season signing Natalie Grinczer.

"Everyone knows the men's Tour de France, not everyone watches it, but you know that it's on TV. Everyone's heard of it," Grinczer told Cyclingnews.

"The more we can do that for women's sport, the more coverage we can get for the smaller races, the more sponsorship we can get, and that helps more to compete at a higher level. It's so important for continuing the growth of the sport, it just opens up a lot more opportunities

"We are giving away these 10,000 free passes to make that more accessible for our friends, family, and fans. You don't have to pay a subscription; you can just watch with this pass. So again, it opens up opportunities for people that want to watch."

With the #EmbraceEveryMoment campaign, Lifeplus-Wahoo aims to make watching the Tour de France Femmes more accessible to a wider audience, involving as many people as possible in celebrating the unique aspects of the Tour and increasing the visibility of women's cycling.

"We're so excited to be bringing this campaign back again for the Tour de France Femmes in 2023. #EmbraceEveryMoment really is a team mantra of ours, and we want viewers to join in on the action with us and enjoy every minute of the race – and inspire them to get out on their bikes," said Tom Varney, Lifeplus-Wahoo general manager.

The free GCN+ passes are available for the full eight days of the Tour de France Femmes and can be redeemed at any time between 23/07/23 and 30/07/23. They will be available to the first 10,000 people who sign up and will only work for those based in the UK.

To sign up and receive your free GCN+ Pass, visit lifepluswahoo.com/embraceeverymoment.