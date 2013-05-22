Trending

Tour of Belgium past winners

Champions from 1908 to 2012

Past winners
2012Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
2010Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
2009Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
2008Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
2007Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Discovery Channel
2006Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Skil-Shimano
2005Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step-Innergetic
2004Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
2003Michael Rogers (Aus) Quick Step-Davitamon
2002Bart Voskamp (Ned) BankGiroloterij-Batavus
1990Frans Maassen (Ned)
1989Sean Yates (GBr)
1988Frans Maassen (Ned)
1986Nico Emonds (Bel)
1985Ludo Peeters (Bel)
1984Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
1981Ad Wijnands (Ned)
1980Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
1979Daniel Willems (Bel)
1978André Dierickx (Bel)
1977Walter Planckaert (Bel)
1976Michel Pollentier (Bel)
1975Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1974Roger Swerts (Bel)
1973Leif Mortensen (Den)
1972Roger Swerts (Bel)
1971Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1970Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1969Eric de Vlaeminck (Bel)
1968Wilfried David (Bel)
1967Carmine Preziosi (Ita)
1966Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
1965Jean Stablinski (Fra)
1964Benoni Beheyt (Bel)
1963Peter Post (Ned)
1962Noël Fore (Bel)
1960Alfons Sweeck (Bel)
1959Armand Desmet (Bel)
1958Noël Fore (Bel)
1957Pino Cerami (Bel)
1956André Vlaeyen (Bel)
1955Alex Close (Bel)
1954Henri van Kerckhove (Bel)
1953Florent Rondele (Bel)
1952Henri van Kerckhove (Bel)
1951Lucien Matthijs (Bel)
1950Albert Dubiusson (Bel)
1949Ernest Sterckx (Bel)
1948Stan Ockers (Bel)
1947Maurice van Herzele (Bel)
1946Albert Ramon (Bel)
1945Norbert Callens (Bel)
1939Joseph Somers (Bel)
1938François Neuville (Bel)
1937Adolf Braeckeveldt (Bel)
1936Emile Decroix (Bel)
1935Jef Moerenhout (Bel)
1934François Gardier (Bel)
1933Jean Aerts (Bel)
1932Léon Louyet (Bel)
1931Maurice de Waele (Bel)
1930Emile Joly (Bel)
1929Armand van Brueane (Bel)
1928Jules van Hevel (Bel)
1927Paul Matton (Bel)
1926Jean Debusschere (Bel)
1925Denis Verschueren (Bel)
1924Félix Sellier (Bel)
1923Emile Masson sr (Bel)
1922René Vermandel (Bel)
1921René Vermandel (Bel)
1920Louis Mottiat (Bel)
1919Emile Masson sr (Bel)
1914Louis Mottiat (Bel)
1913Dieudonné Gauthy (Bel)
1912Odile Defraye (Bel)
1911René Vandenberghe (Bel)
1910Jules Masselis (Bel)
1909Paul Duboc (Fra)
1908Lucien Petit-Breton (Fra)

