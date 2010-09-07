Trending

Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche past winners

2003-2009

Past winners
2009Kristin Armstrong (USA) Cervelo TestTeam
2008Amber Neben (USA) Team Flexpoint
2007Maribel Moreno Allue (Spa) Spanish National Team
2006Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Nobili Rubinetterie
2005Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Nobili Rubinetterie
2004Elisabeth Chevanne-Brunel (Fra) Pruneaux d'Agen
2003Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Ausra Gruodis

