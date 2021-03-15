Live coverage
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 6 - live coverage
By Barry Ryan
All the action from Castelraimondo to Lido di Fermo
-135km
The UAE Team Emirates squad of Fernando Gaviria and race leader Tadej Pogacar occupy the front of the peloton, which trails the break by 4:57.
-136km
The peloton looks satisfied with the current lie of the land, and the pace has relented considerably. The leading sextet are building their advantage as the road climbs steadily towards Macerata.
Situation
Break:
Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation), Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) and Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafredo)
Peloton at 3:00
-140km
The pace in the peloton has finally abated, and the six leaders are stretching out their advantage accordingly.
The remorseless early speed will drop shortly when the road starts to climb towards Macerata, and that might allow this group to establish their lead, which is already nudging out towards 30 seconds.
-144km
Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation), Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) and Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafredo) have escaped the peloton and opened a small lead.
-146km
The average speed thus far is in excess of 54kph, which is making it exceedingly difficult for a move to gain any traction, though there is no shortage of riders willing to try.
-152km
Nothing to be done. The Castroviejo group is brought back and the peloton continues to move at high speed.
Michael Schär (AG2R Citroen), Fabio Felline (Astana Premier Tech), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Cofidis) and Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos) are part of the next group to try its luck, but it will be difficult to get away on this fast and largely downhill opening section of the stage.
-158km
Van Hooydonck's presence perhaps doomed that move from the outset. The pace is still very high in the peloton as they are brought back.
Interesting to note the presence of a Jumbo-Visma rider in this move, given that Van Hooydonck's leader Wout van Aert is both second overall and a leading contender for stage victory this afternoon.
Three early attackers have gained a small advantage over the peloton: Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation), Nathan Van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma) and Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo).
-169km
The Tirreno-Adriatico peloton has made its way through the neutralised zone and stage 6 is formally underway.
Michael Gogl, who so impressed at Strade Bianche last week, is a non-starter today. "With a view to his upcoming objectives, @MichaelGogl will not start today's stage of @TirrenAdriatico as our performance team agreed he will benefit from a few additional days of recovery," his Qhubeka Assos team announced on Twitter.
After yesterday’s miserable, frigid conditions, the weather is more pleasant today. The temperature is 10°C at the start in Castelraimondo, with no rain forecast between here and the finish in Lido di Fermo this afternoon.
The general classification ahead of stage 6 is as follows:
1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 22:41:41
2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:15
3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:00
4 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:30
5 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:54
6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:30
7 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:42
8 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:05:03
9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:54
10 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:06:58
11 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:13
12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:46
13 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:26
14 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:55
15 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:12:15
16 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:08
17 Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:13:34
18 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:40
19 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:16
20 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:23
Roll out today is at 12.10 local time, with the gruppo scheduled to hit kilometre zero at 12.15. The opening kilometres are gently downhill, before the road climbs around Macerata and takes in the day’s lone classified ascent, Monte San Giusto. On reaching the Adriatic coast, the race takes in 30.4km lap around Lido di Fermo before concluding with four quick laps of the 11.2km finishing circuit.
After an onerous weekend of climbing, the penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico is tailored towards the sprinters, with the finale in Lido di Fermo offering them a final chance to chance to check on their speed ahead of Milan-San Remo next weekend. Then again, it seems that just about anything could happen in this edition of Tirreno-Adriatico, where a select band of riders have been racing with remarkable intensity and making life very, very difficult for everybody else. The 11.2km finishing circuit in Lido di Fermo begins with the brief climb of Capodarco, but under normal circumstances, that shouldn’t eliminate the fast men from contention.
