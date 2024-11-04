Thunder Cross: Canadians Isabella Holmgren and Ian Ackert win C2 races in Montana

Sidney McGill and Scott Funston distanced for second in elite races day before Pan-Ams

Isabella Holmgren of Canada and Team Lidl-Trek (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Canadians Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) and Ian Ackert (Trek Future Racing) captured C2 sprint victories in respective elite women's and elite men's races at Thunder Cross in Missoula, Montana on Saturday.

Holmgren accelerated away from compatriot Sidney McGill to win the women's six-lap race at Big Sky Park. 

