Majerus shows sprinting prowess in Exloo
De Vocht, Zwich round out podium
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|3:17:24
|2
|Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|3
|Martina Zwick (Ger) ABUS - Nutrixxion
|4
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) ABUS - Nutrixxion
|5
|Sofie de Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|6
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
|7
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil - Koga
|8
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|9
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|10
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Moving Ladies
|11
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
|12
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|13
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
|14
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) W.V. Eemland
|15
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) WV De Noord-Westhoek
|16
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
|17
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Australia
|18
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
|19
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil - Koga
|20
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) WV Schijndel
|21
|Anna Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|22
|Lana Verberne (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|23
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) WV De Noord-Westhoek
|24
|Sion Jongstra (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
|25
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia
|26
|Anne de Wildt (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
|27
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|28
|Harris Nikki (GBr)
|29
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|30
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|31
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil - Koga
|32
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) W.V. Eemland
|33
|Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|34
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|35
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Ladies Cyclingteam Water, Land En Dijken
|36
|Josien van Wingerden (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
|37
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|38
|Marieke van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|39
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia
|0:00:38
|40
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|41
|Els Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|42
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
|43
|Tone Hatteland (Ned) Team Hitec Products Uck
|0:01:57
|44
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|45
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|46
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars Hoogeveen
|47
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger)
|48
|den Otter den Otter (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
|49
|Claire Thomas (GBr)
|50
|Julie Leth (Den) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
|51
|Tessa van Nieuwpoort (Ned) GRTC Excelsior
|52
|Eefje van Tabak (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
|53
|Jenny Lehmann (Can)
|54
|Kim van Dijk (Ned) Wv Noord-holland
|55
|Britt Jochems (Ned) WV Schijndel
|56
|Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) W.V. Eemland
|57
|Lisanne Soemanta (Ned) Wv Noord-holland
|58
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Moving Ladies
|59
|Laura van der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|60
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|61
|Kim Wouters (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
|62
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|63
|Fabienne Schaus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|64
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
|65
|Jessica Hannah (Can)
|66
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) WV De Noord-Westhoek
|67
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|68
|Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) Team GSD Gestion
|69
|Danielle Meijering (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars Hoogeveen
|70
|Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Moving Ladies
|71
|Lise Nostvold (Nor) Team Hitec Products Uck
|72
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|73
|Cindy Vandermeulen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|74
|Janien Lubben (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
|75
|Marthe Skjolden (Ned) Ladies Cyclingteam Water, Land En Dijken
|76
|Manon Klomp (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
|77
|Elise Karssies (Ned) NWV Groningen
|78
|Johanne Bergseth (Ned) Team Hitec Products Uck
|79
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
