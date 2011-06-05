Trending

Majerus shows sprinting prowess in Exloo

De Vocht, Zwich round out podium

Image 1 of 7

The cobbles break things up

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 7

Christine Majeurs makes it look easy

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 7

Esra Tromp (Skil-Koga)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 7

The women head over the cobbles.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 7

The podium: Christine Majeurs (GSD), Liesbeth De Vocht (Belgium) and Martina Zwick

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 7

Roxanne Kneteman (Skil Koga) and Liesbet de Vocht (Belgium)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 7

The race as seen through the support cars.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion3:17:24
2Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
3Martina Zwick (Ger) ABUS - Nutrixxion
4Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) ABUS - Nutrixxion
5Sofie de Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
6Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
7Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil - Koga
8Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
9Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
10Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Moving Ladies
11Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
12Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
13Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
14Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) W.V. Eemland
15Rixt Meijer (Ned) WV De Noord-Westhoek
16Vera Koedooder (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
17Jessie Maclean (Aus) Australia
18Monique van de Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
19Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil - Koga
20Sophie de Boer (Ned) WV Schijndel
21Anna Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
22Lana Verberne (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
23Judith Jelsma (Ned) WV De Noord-Westhoek
24Sion Jongstra (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
25Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia
26Anne de Wildt (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
27Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
28Harris Nikki (GBr)
29Marissa Otten (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
30Emma Silversides (GBr) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
31Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil - Koga
32Juliette Wigbold (Ned) W.V. Eemland
33Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
34Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
35Thea Thorsen (Nor) Ladies Cyclingteam Water, Land En Dijken
36Josien van Wingerden (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
37Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
38Marieke van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
39Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia0:00:38
40Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
41Els Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
42Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
43Tone Hatteland (Ned) Team Hitec Products Uck0:01:57
44Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
45Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
46Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars Hoogeveen
47Jasmin Glaesser (Ger)
48den Otter den Otter (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
49Claire Thomas (GBr)
50Julie Leth (Den) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
51Tessa van Nieuwpoort (Ned) GRTC Excelsior
52Eefje van Tabak (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
53Jenny Lehmann (Can)
54Kim van Dijk (Ned) Wv Noord-holland
55Britt Jochems (Ned) WV Schijndel
56Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) W.V. Eemland
57Lisanne Soemanta (Ned) Wv Noord-holland
58Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Moving Ladies
59Laura van der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
60Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
61Kim Wouters (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
62Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
63Fabienne Schaus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
64Silke Kogelman (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
65Jessica Hannah (Can)
66Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) WV De Noord-Westhoek
67Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
68Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) Team GSD Gestion
69Danielle Meijering (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars Hoogeveen
70Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Moving Ladies
71Lise Nostvold (Nor) Team Hitec Products Uck
72Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:02:17
73Cindy Vandermeulen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
74Janien Lubben (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
75Marthe Skjolden (Ned) Ladies Cyclingteam Water, Land En Dijken
76Manon Klomp (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
77Elise Karssies (Ned) NWV Groningen
78Johanne Bergseth (Ned) Team Hitec Products Uck
79Esther Kortekaas (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel

