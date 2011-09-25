Trending

Wyman a class above

Davison, Van Gilder make up podium

Image 1 of 28

Dombriski's dad wishes Davison and Dombroski luck.

Dombriski's dad wishes Davison and Dombroski luck.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 2 of 28

The straights were a mental challenge.

The straights were a mental challenge.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 3 of 28

Lea Davison.

Lea Davison.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 4 of 28

Smith in ankle-deep mud.

Smith in ankle-deep mud.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 5 of 28

Laura Van Gilder is no fan of running.

Laura Van Gilder is no fan of running.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 6 of 28

Helen Wyman.

Helen Wyman.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 7 of 28

Dombroski carried the tape to the finish.

Dombroski carried the tape to the finish.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 8 of 28

Davison chased hard to catch Dombroski.

Davison chased hard to catch Dombroski.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 9 of 28

Laura Van Gilder.

Laura Van Gilder.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 10 of 28

An understated Wyman took the victory.

An understated Wyman took the victory.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 11 of 28

The crowds were behind Davison all day.

The crowds were behind Davison all day.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 12 of 28

Dombroski buried herself to finish eighth.

Dombroski buried herself to finish eighth.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 13 of 28

Davison, Van Gilder and Wyman.

Davison, Van Gilder and Wyman.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 14 of 28

Different lines, none of them good.

Different lines, none of them good.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 15 of 28

Lea Davison was right at home in the poor conditions.

Lea Davison was right at home in the poor conditions.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 16 of 28

Wyman had a bike length before the gun cooled.

Wyman had a bike length before the gun cooled.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 17 of 28

Wyman through the first sand run.

Wyman through the first sand run.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 18 of 28

Dombroski leads Annis in the sand.

Dombroski leads Annis in the sand.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 19 of 28

Half a lap in and strung out already.

Half a lap in and strung out already.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 20 of 28

Dombroski drove hard.

Dombroski drove hard.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 21 of 28

Annis and Smith.

Annis and Smith.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 22 of 28

Wyman plays it safe at the bottom of the chute.

Wyman plays it safe at the bottom of the chute.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 23 of 28

Wyman goes it alone.

Wyman goes it alone.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 24 of 28

Gabby Day pushes through the slop.

Gabby Day pushes through the slop.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 25 of 28

Far from the only victim claimed by the chute.

Far from the only victim claimed by the chute.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 26 of 28

Wyman never looked in trouble.

Wyman never looked in trouble.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 27 of 28

Amy Dombroski.

Amy Dombroski.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)
Image 28 of 28

The Podium: Davison, Wyman, Van Gilder.

The Podium: Davison, Wyman, Van Gilder.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)

The field for the Elite Women was easily one of the best to ever toe the line in New England. In addition to the British Champion and eventual winner, Wyman, spectators were treated to Wyman's compatriot, Gabby Day (Renner Custom Cyclocross Team), Mid-Atlantic superstar Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) and former New Zealand National Champ Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal). Also at the starting block were locals Amy Dombroski (Crankbrothers Race Club) in her final stateside appearance of the season and Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) who is coming off a top-10 at the Mountain Bike World Championships and is gunning for a place on the US squad for the 2012 Olympics.

From the starting gun, Wyman showed that she was the class of the field. Taking the holesot, she started to extend a lead immediately. Wyman proved the adage "smooth is fast" by riding completely smoothly and putting almost two minutes into the remainders of a shattered field. On the first lap, there was a bit of a pile-up coming off the first beach section, and Van Gilder fell behind, allowing Dombroski to take second position alone. It looked like it would be a race for third between Van Gilder, Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing), Day and Sally Annis (crossrestults.com p/b JRA Cycles). From the back, because she didn't have a ranking coming in, Davison came roaring through the Van Gilder group. She seemed right at home in the thick mud. "I had a blast out there today," said the Olympic hopeful.

Able to drive hard, Davison looked like she had third place wrapped up until Dombroski got caught up in the course tape and had her derailleur break shortly after the first pit, forcing her to run the balance of the final lap. Gamely though, and to the delight of her supporters, Dombroski didn't give up and ran through to the finish, visibly upset by the mechanical, but still in 8th place.

With Dombroski out of the picture, Davison turned up the throttle, further opening the gap to Van Gilder and the Pennsylvania rider couldn't bring back. Van Gilder held off a hard-charging group of Smith, Annis and Day for third. With the other three rounding out the top six.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (GBr) KONA FACTORY TEAM0:39:13
2Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing0:01:56
3Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 pb Mellow Mushroom0:02:22
4Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:02:39
5Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA cycles0:03:20
6Gabriella Day (GBr) RENNER CUSTOM CYCLOCROSS TEAM0:03:29
7Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:03:38
8Amy Dombroski (USA) CRANKBROTHERS RACE CLUB0:03:43
9Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:04:50
10Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:05:36
11Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com0:06:08
12Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles0:06:31
13Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
14Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda Tire p/b Geargrinder0:06:56
15Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund/NCC0:06:58
16Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team
17Cassandra Maximenko (USA) silverbull centralwheel0:07:59
18Nancy Labbe-Giguere (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:09:03
19Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross0:10:09
20Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games - Signature Cycles0:10:42
21Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:11:35
DNSChristina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing

Latest on Cyclingnews