Wyman a class above
Davison, Van Gilder make up podium
The field for the Elite Women was easily one of the best to ever toe the line in New England. In addition to the British Champion and eventual winner, Wyman, spectators were treated to Wyman's compatriot, Gabby Day (Renner Custom Cyclocross Team), Mid-Atlantic superstar Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) and former New Zealand National Champ Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal). Also at the starting block were locals Amy Dombroski (Crankbrothers Race Club) in her final stateside appearance of the season and Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) who is coming off a top-10 at the Mountain Bike World Championships and is gunning for a place on the US squad for the 2012 Olympics.
From the starting gun, Wyman showed that she was the class of the field. Taking the holesot, she started to extend a lead immediately. Wyman proved the adage "smooth is fast" by riding completely smoothly and putting almost two minutes into the remainders of a shattered field. On the first lap, there was a bit of a pile-up coming off the first beach section, and Van Gilder fell behind, allowing Dombroski to take second position alone. It looked like it would be a race for third between Van Gilder, Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing), Day and Sally Annis (crossrestults.com p/b JRA Cycles). From the back, because she didn't have a ranking coming in, Davison came roaring through the Van Gilder group. She seemed right at home in the thick mud. "I had a blast out there today," said the Olympic hopeful.
Able to drive hard, Davison looked like she had third place wrapped up until Dombroski got caught up in the course tape and had her derailleur break shortly after the first pit, forcing her to run the balance of the final lap. Gamely though, and to the delight of her supporters, Dombroski didn't give up and ran through to the finish, visibly upset by the mechanical, but still in 8th place.
With Dombroski out of the picture, Davison turned up the throttle, further opening the gap to Van Gilder and the Pennsylvania rider couldn't bring back. Van Gilder held off a hard-charging group of Smith, Annis and Day for third. With the other three rounding out the top six.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) KONA FACTORY TEAM
|0:39:13
|2
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:01:56
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 pb Mellow Mushroom
|0:02:22
|4
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:02:39
|5
|Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA cycles
|0:03:20
|6
|Gabriella Day (GBr) RENNER CUSTOM CYCLOCROSS TEAM
|0:03:29
|7
|Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:03:38
|8
|Amy Dombroski (USA) CRANKBROTHERS RACE CLUB
|0:03:43
|9
|Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:04:50
|10
|Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:05:36
|11
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:06:08
|12
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles
|0:06:31
|13
|Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|14
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda Tire p/b Geargrinder
|0:06:56
|15
|Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund/NCC
|0:06:58
|16
|Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team
|17
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) silverbull centralwheel
|0:07:59
|18
|Nancy Labbe-Giguere (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:09:03
|19
|Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross
|0:10:09
|20
|Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games - Signature Cycles
|0:10:42
|21
|Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:11:35
|DNS
|Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
