Image 1 of 28 Dombriski's dad wishes Davison and Dombroski luck. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 2 of 28 The straights were a mental challenge. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 3 of 28 Lea Davison. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 4 of 28 Smith in ankle-deep mud. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 5 of 28 Laura Van Gilder is no fan of running. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 6 of 28 Helen Wyman. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 7 of 28 Dombroski carried the tape to the finish. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 8 of 28 Davison chased hard to catch Dombroski. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 9 of 28 Laura Van Gilder. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 10 of 28 An understated Wyman took the victory. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 11 of 28 The crowds were behind Davison all day. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 12 of 28 Dombroski buried herself to finish eighth. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 13 of 28 Davison, Van Gilder and Wyman. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 14 of 28 Different lines, none of them good. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 15 of 28 Lea Davison was right at home in the poor conditions. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 16 of 28 Wyman had a bike length before the gun cooled. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 17 of 28 Wyman through the first sand run. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 18 of 28 Dombroski leads Annis in the sand. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 19 of 28 Half a lap in and strung out already. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 20 of 28 Dombroski drove hard. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 21 of 28 Annis and Smith. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 22 of 28 Wyman plays it safe at the bottom of the chute. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 23 of 28 Wyman goes it alone. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 24 of 28 Gabby Day pushes through the slop. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 25 of 28 Far from the only victim claimed by the chute. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 26 of 28 Wyman never looked in trouble. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 27 of 28 Amy Dombroski. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 28 of 28 The Podium: Davison, Wyman, Van Gilder. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)

The field for the Elite Women was easily one of the best to ever toe the line in New England. In addition to the British Champion and eventual winner, Wyman, spectators were treated to Wyman's compatriot, Gabby Day (Renner Custom Cyclocross Team), Mid-Atlantic superstar Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) and former New Zealand National Champ Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal). Also at the starting block were locals Amy Dombroski (Crankbrothers Race Club) in her final stateside appearance of the season and Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) who is coming off a top-10 at the Mountain Bike World Championships and is gunning for a place on the US squad for the 2012 Olympics.

From the starting gun, Wyman showed that she was the class of the field. Taking the holesot, she started to extend a lead immediately. Wyman proved the adage "smooth is fast" by riding completely smoothly and putting almost two minutes into the remainders of a shattered field. On the first lap, there was a bit of a pile-up coming off the first beach section, and Van Gilder fell behind, allowing Dombroski to take second position alone. It looked like it would be a race for third between Van Gilder, Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing), Day and Sally Annis (crossrestults.com p/b JRA Cycles). From the back, because she didn't have a ranking coming in, Davison came roaring through the Van Gilder group. She seemed right at home in the thick mud. "I had a blast out there today," said the Olympic hopeful.

Able to drive hard, Davison looked like she had third place wrapped up until Dombroski got caught up in the course tape and had her derailleur break shortly after the first pit, forcing her to run the balance of the final lap. Gamely though, and to the delight of her supporters, Dombroski didn't give up and ran through to the finish, visibly upset by the mechanical, but still in 8th place.

With Dombroski out of the picture, Davison turned up the throttle, further opening the gap to Van Gilder and the Pennsylvania rider couldn't bring back. Van Gilder held off a hard-charging group of Smith, Annis and Day for third. With the other three rounding out the top six.



Results