Superprestige Hamme-Zogge past winners

2002-2010

2010Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
2009Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
2008Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Tönissteiner
2007Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank
2006Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank
2005Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank
2004Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Quickstep - Davitamon
2003Mario De Clercq (Bel) Palmans-Collstrop
2002Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank

