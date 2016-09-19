January 20, Stage 4: Norwood - Campbelltown 149.5km
Map and profile
Tour Down Under: Stage 4 preview
Four-time Tour Down Under stage winner Baden Cooke says...
"This stage is just up and down, up and down all day on dead roads, which is very tough going. There are no really big hills but you're on the pedals the whole time. I don't think this stage will be a game changer but it will be stage to stay out of trouble.
"It's a possible day for the breakaway to stay away but it depends on what the sprinters want to do. They could bring it back for a sprint, but if it's ridiculously hot they might just let it go. The make of the breakaway will be important, if there are guys a long way down on GC this is probably their best chance to stay to away.
"If it comes back, it would certainly be a good day for Peter Sagan but every stage is probably up his alley."
