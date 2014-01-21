Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews live coverage of the Tour Down Under's Stage 2

Today's stage is a 150km jaunt from Prospect to Stirling, a town which has seen its share of Tour Down Under finishes. Tom-Jelte Slagter won here last year on his way to winning the overall and Simon Gerrans would have to be a favourite for another victory today.

There will be one less rider today with Belkin's David Tanner having broken his right collarbone yesterday. Read more about what happened here

Having encountered the steep incline of Menglers Hill the day before, the peloton leaves Prospect, heading north to One Tree Hill before turning East and then making its way South to Stirling for three laps of the finishing town. A break is likely to form from the gun with UniSA a regular contributor to breaks on stages that have finished in the hilly town. In 2012 Will Clarke, then riding for UniSA team, won the stage having been in a two-man break with Martin Kohler as the chase finished over one minute behind. Last year saw Tom-Jelte Slagter launch a successful attack and steal the win. A Drapac appearance in a break is likely as the wild card entrants to the race will want to impress on their debut at WorldTour level. Whoever takes the win on Stage 2 is likely to finish high-up overall and those with aspirations for the Ochre jersey may just play some of their cards late in the stage.

There are two KOM's today with the points on offer after 34.8km at Seaview Road. The second point is at Checker Hill Rd after 56.3km

Having seen the back of the heatwave that was around last week, Adelaide is experiencing some nicer weather now. What will it be like for the riders today? Mostly cloudy with some sunshine peeking through the high cloud at times. SE winds will average 18-23km/h and gust 25-30km/h at times, potentially gusting to 40-50km/h towards the end of the stage, adding to the difficulty of the Checker Hill climb.



The Checker climb will test the rider today and here are the specifics of what they will encounter. 3km of climbing, from 330 metres altitude to 480 metres altitude (average gradient about 5%). The steepest section is a 600 metre stretch in the middle with an average gradient of 14%, peaking at 18%.

The 600 metre stretch in the middle of Checker Hill is a climb of 86 metres.

Almost underway here with riders having signed in and having a last coffee

Yesterday saw a break get away immediately, will Drapac and UniSA try again today or will we see some WorldTour teams try to get off the front?

Maxime Bouet had a top ten finish yesterday and spoke to Cyclingnews about the upcoming season. read about it here

Just before we start racing here, catch up in the race from yesterday with Simon Gerrans post- race. Click here for the video.

150km remaining from 150km Just about to start here with all the riders getting to go

The neutral start is a fair bit longer today with the riders to cover 6km before the the gun is fired

Making news last night was serial doper Danilo di Luca who made some suggestions that riders' bikes have engines in them. You can read his comments here and why he thinks doping should be legal

Despite having the start in Prospect, the race starts in Gepps Cross

Meanwhile over in San Luis we have some exclusive video interviews with riders. You can subscribe to our youtube channel and watch the videos, right here.

And don’t forget you can sign up to the Cyclingnews newsletter, right here too

150km remaining from 150km David Tanner (Belkin) is the only rider not to start today and the peloton has reached Gepps Cross so we are underway for Stage 2

150km remaining from 150km David Tanner (Belkin) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar)are the riders not to start today and the peloton has reached Gepps Cross so we are underway for Stage 2

150km remaining from 150km David Tanner (Belkin) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar)are the riders not to start today and the peloton has reached Gepps Cross so we are underway for Stage 2

Having been in the break yesterday, Will Clarke (Drapac) has tried his luck again today. Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale) and Bradley Linfield (UniSA) are also along for the ride

147km remaining from 150km While a handful of riders tried to get away, there are four riders now who have opened a gap. They are Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Qquick Step), Cameron Wurf (Cannondale), William Clarke (Drapac) and Campbell Flakemore (UniSA)

145km remaining from 150km The group of four have been caught but Will Clarke (Drapac) and Campbell Flakemore (UniSA) are still a little way ahead of the main bunch

Boy van Poppel (Trek) is trying to join the leading duo

Frank Schleck has dropped back to the car

140km remaining from 150km The group of three, Flakemore, Clarke and van Poppel have built a lead of 1:20 over the peloton

138km remaining from 150km The lead has increased again and is at 1:55

If this break can get a lead of 2:32, van Poppel will become the leader on the road

138km remaining from 150km The gap is now at 2:00

136km remaining from 150km That lead is getting bigger again as its now at 2:10 and van Poppel is edging his way into the virtual lead

Over in San Luis, Adam Yates is making his debut for Orica-GreenEdge. He caught up with Cyclingnews to talk about racing at the top level, read about it here

Clarke won this stage back in 2012 when riding with the UniSA team and being over eight minutes back in gc, he may be able to ride away and try again for the stage

Cadel Evans It's coming along, we're into the first day with five more to go. Will it be close, down to seconds and time bonuses? Or will it be a hard, selective race? I'm hoping for the latter, and that's not just up to me. This race fits into my goals later this season. These shorter stages are not my strength but I will give it everything I've got.

The first intermediate sprint comes after 25km today in the town of One Tree Hill

130km remaining from 150km The three leaders have a gap of 2:35 now

Simon Gerrans We're off to a good start but we've got a heap of a long way to go. It's a nice stage for us today. There are some crucial bonuses up for grabs on the line hopefully we'll take some more seconds to protect the lead.

The break is going to go through the sprint point very soon to claim the first bonus seconds of the day

127km remaining from 150km the lead is 2:40 back to the main bunch

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) I'm here to try to win a stage. The condition is good. It's a hard race and the Australian riders are in good condition. Stages 4 and 6 are good for sprinters, but we have a young team here. We don't have the sprint trains like Giant or Lotto.

126km remaining from 150km The gap is getting close to 3:00 as the break is getting close to contesting the sprint

124km remaining from 150km The peloton has crossed through the intermediate sprint point

Boy van Poppel was first over the line with Flakemore than it was Clarke

120km remaining from 150km Having contested the sprint, the break will soon tackled the first KOM of the day. The three leaders are holding a 2:05 buffer between themselves and the bunch

118km remaining from 150km 1. Boy Van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) 5 pts

2. Campbell Flakemore (UniSA) 3 pts

3. Will Clarke (Drapac) 2 pts

115km remaining from 150km The breakaway trio are about to start the climb for the KOM points on offer at One Tree Hill

Back in the main bunch there has been a small attack by two riders

Caleb Ewan My chances of getting a result today completely depend on the position I can get at the bottom of the climb before the finish. That’s what I missed yesterday. I was not well positioned before the climb.

115km remaining from 150km Golden Grove KOM points were taken out by Will Clarke ahead of Flakemore and then it was van Poppel

Björn Thurau I had good legs yesterday so I told ‘flick’ [DS Andy Flickinger] that I’d do something in the finale, so we did together with Yukiya Arashiro who did a great job for me. I’m just sorry I didn’t cap it off. Maybe I’ll try again today. I need to try anyway because we have no chance to get a result from a sprint, and if it comes down to a sprint again, I believe Simon Gerrans will win again. He’s so used to the weather here and the roads.

114km remaining from 150km The leaders gap is at 2:50 and van Poppel again becomes the virtual leader of the race

The KOM points were; 1 - Will Clarke (Drapac): 10 pts 2 - Campbell Flakemore (UniSA): 6 3 - Boy van Poppel (Trek) 4

Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) Yesterday it was my first time being the captain at a WorldTour race and I’m quite happy with how it went [5th]. Maybe I could have finished 4th but the top three riders [Simon Gerrans, André Greipel, Steele von Hoff] were unbeatable. Today, the most important will be to avoid gaps like the four seconds lost by Richie Porte yesterday. I’ll be very attentive in the finale because I want to get a good GC result to start the season on a high note. I was very frustrated last year after I crashed at the Tour de France and I had an appendix operation in August

Back in the bunch Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) gobbled up the last 2 points on offer to remain in the KOM lead

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) We have come here with a very strong team. We start as the favorites and we can carry the pressure of the race. We are looking forward to protecting the jersey. Today’s finish is good for Gerro. He should be at the front and perhaps he can win again. He obviously has the legs to win the overall.

106km remaining from 150km The lead is coming down now with the break's advantage 1:55

104km remaining from 150km The lead is decreasing now with 1:45 the difference

The riders are getting close to Checkers Hill where the final KOM points of the day will be awarded

99km remaining from 150km its under 100km to go now and the gap is 2:05

Checker Hill area is now 22 degrees with an ESE wind of 20km/h gusting 30km/h

The chasing peloton are only 1km behind the break on the road as they start to make their up Checkers Hill which will be slightly blustery

96km remaining from 150km The leading trio have 2:10

Hansen leads the peloton over the line to pick some more points as it was Flakemore who picked up maximum points

90km remaining from 150km The break has a lead of 2:20 after Checkers and now will make their way to Stirling with the feedzone in Woodside

1: Campbell Flakemore (UniSA) 10pts

2: William Clarke (Drapac) 6pts

3: Boy Van Poppel (Trek) 4pts

4: Adam Hansen (Lotto) 2pts

Cameron Wurf (Caanondale) is enjoying the Tour Down Under and spoke to Cyclingnews about the race. Read what he had to say here

1: Will Clarke (Drapac) 10pts

2: Campbell Flakemore (UniSA) 6pts

3: Boy Van Poppel (Trek) 4pts

4: Adam Hansen (Lotto) 2pts

84km remaining from 150km The gap is 2:04

Andre Greipel (Lotto) has almost been the face of the Tour Down Under in recent years and spoke to Cyclingnews this morning about the race so far. Read what he had to say here

82km remaining from 150km The gap is coming down even more now as its just 1:36 back to the peloton

Just like he did yesterday, Luke Durbidge (Orica-GreenEdge) is once again on the front controlling the pace

80km remaining from 150km The gap is hovering around 1:45 now with Orica-GreenEdge at the front of the grupetto

The gap is hovering around 1:45 now with Orica-GreenEdge at the front of the main group

The break is picking up supplies from the feedzone now with the second sprint point a little way up ahead in Balhannah

69km remaining from 150km The lead is at 2:20 as Lotto send a rider to the front of the bunch to control the pace while GreenEdge are sitting in behind him

Confirmation that Clarke and Hansen are equal on KOM points

66km remaining from 150km Behind Orica-GreenEdge its Movistar and Team Sky at the head of the peloton with an average 36km/h speed

65km remaining from 150km No contest their for the bonus seconds

65km remaining from 150km No contest the for the bonus seconds at the sprint point #2

65km remaining from 150km No contest the for the bonus seconds at the sprint point #2

Movistar are not having the best race so far after Giovanni Visconti crashing out and this morning JJ Rojas withdrew with a broken scaphoid

59km remaining from 150km The gap is now 2:12

Driving the bunch is Matt Goss who will be on hand to help teammate Simon Gerrans maintain his overall lead and possibly another stage win

Confirming the order for the sprint; 1 Will Clarke (Drapac)

2 Boy Van Poppel (Trek)

3 Campbell Flakemore (UniSA)



Oliver Kaisen is doing his thing for Lotto as the team is surely hoping to get up today and grab the stage win

The gap as the riders pass through Hanhdorf is sitting steady at 2:10

52km remaining from 150km GreenEdge are back on the front driving the chase with Lotto happy to sit back and let them control the race

51km remaining from 150km The lead has gone under 2:00 once again with the riders getting close to entering Stirling

48km remaining from 150km Ag2R are moving forward and Maxime Bouet is their man. He spoke to Cyclingnews yesterday about the race and you can read what ge said by clicking here

The gap is falling down to 1:34 now and Lotto are back on the front and Ag2r are all over the right hand side of the road

In town is the UCI president Brian Cookson and he had some words to say about the state of the sport. Read his comments here

45km remaining from 150km The break are about to cross the finishline and begin the circuit of Stirling with a lead of 1:55 which has grown again

Don’t forget you can sign up to the Cyclingnews newsletter, right here to get all the news you want straight to your inbox

In just over three hours of racing the peloton has covered 108km and will now race around Stirling twice

The question over the next 20km will be whether Clarke decides to go solo and try to record his second Tour Down Under stage win or sticks with his breakaway companions but wont want to test the speed of van Poppel who has the legs for the sprint

36km remaining from 150km The GreenEdge riders have let Sky come through for a turn of pace

The three leaders gap is down to 1:05 and looks like the catch is going to happen soon with the peloton keen the end the trio's day out

33km remaining from 150km The lead has dipped under 1:00 now with the riders on the descent before the small climb back around into Stirling where the crowds have gathered

31km remaining from 150km The pace has proven to be too high for Flakemore who has been dropped by his companions in the break

Its under 30km for the two leaders now

The average speed has increased to 42km/h but the leading duo have increased their lead to back over a minute. Its now 1:20

Flakemore is yet to be picked up the peloton as he holds around a 30 second gap. He'll be swallowed up pretty soon though

26km remaining from 150km The gap is reaming at 1:11 with van Poppel on the front at the moment

23km remaining from 150km GreenEdge are still controlling the chase but Omega Pharma-Quick Step and Belkin are making their move foraward now with 26 seconds the gap

Two days, two most aggressive awards for Clarke

22km remaining from 150km The break is going to be caught quite soon here so teams are getting their riders forward

21km remaining from 150km With one lap to go, the bell sounds and the break is caught

Its all over for van Poppel and Clarke but it was a good ride by them

A small group has now formed off the front and have gained several seconds

17km remaining from 150km Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp), Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) along with representation from BMC, Sky, FDJ, Trek and Omega Pharma-Quick Step in that group but its all back together again

Greipel has a flat font tyre

15km remaining from 150km Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) has launched an attack

Tinkoff-Saxo Bank have taken control of the chase and Lapthorne is reeled in

13km remaining from 150km The yellow of Tinkoff are all over the front now

The last 5km, the average speed has been 54km/h

12km remaining from 150km Tinkoff are setting it up for Rory Sutherland

Sky are now almost equal with Tinkoff on the left-hand side of the road

11km remaining from 150km Greipel is back and on his wheel is Evans

Boy van Poppel has popped and is off the back now after his efforts

8km remaining from 150km Garmin and Cannondale are the next teams to send rider forward

GreenEdge are back in the pack but watch out as its Evans just sitting in about 12th wheel

6km remaining from 150km Gerrans has now moved up with several teammates

Thomas Peterson (Giant-Shimano) is off the back now unable to handle the pace

5km remaining from 150km Garmin with Lachlan Morton are now in control with Tinkoff slipping back

With under 5km to ride several riders are dropping off the back now

Morton's tempo is causing a selection but the top riders are still there biding their time

4km remaining from 150km Lampre are moving up with Deigo Ulissi a potential winner today

Morton's cracked but Bauer is now driving it for Garmin

3km remaining from 150km Gerrans, Evans and Robert Gesink are all within the front ten wheels

Caleb Ewan (UniSA) has survived so far and could be in with a chance for the win

2km remaining from 150km Ian Stannard (Sky) has gone off the front while a touch of wheels has brought down several riders

Stannard has been reeled in and now its Richie Porte putting the hammer down

Nathan Hass, Simon Clarke and Cadel Evans are leading the race

Deigo Ulissi wins

Ulissi went early with Simon Gerrans second and Cadel Evans in third

Ulissi takes the win ahead of a fast finishing Gerrans but the Italian timed his sprint to perfection and takes the win

Results Stage 1 result#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult 1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:02:14 2Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC 4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana 5Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin 6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 7Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC 8Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 9Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar 10Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge

Results General Classification after Stage 2#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult 1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge7:12:31 2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:07 3Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:00:11 4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC0:00:13 5Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana0:00:17 6Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin 7Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:21 8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC 9Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 10Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank