Brian Cookson makes first visit to the Tour Down Under

Newly elected UCI president arrives in Adelaide

South Australia is the hub of the cycling world at the moment with the start of the 2014 WorldTour season at the Santos Tour Down Under in Adelaide this week, so it is no wonder to find newly elected UCI president Brian Cookson right in the thick of the action at stage two on Wednesday.

