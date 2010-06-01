Philadelphia International past winners
1985-2009
2009 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team Columbia - Highroad
2008 Matti Breschel (Den) Team CSC
2007 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team CSC
2006 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Health Net - Maxxis
2005 Chris Wherry (USA) Health Net - Maxxis
2004 Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Saunier Duval
2003 Stefano Zanini (Ita) Saeco
2002 Mark Walters (Can) Navigators
2001 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Domo-Farm Frites
2000 Henk Vogels (Aus) Mercury-Viatel
1999 Jacob Piil (Den) Acceptcard
1998 George Hincapie (USA) US Postal
1997 Massimiliano Lelli (Ita)
1996 Eddy Gragus (USA)
1995 Norm Alvis (USA)
1994 Sean Yates (GBr)
1993 Lance Armstrong (USA)
1992 Bart Bowen (USA)
1991 Michel Zanoli (Ned)
1990 Paolo Cimini (Ita)
1989 Greg Oravetz (USA)
1988 Robert Gaggioli (Ita)
1987 Tom Schuler (USA)
1986 Thomas Prehn (USA)
1985 Eric Heiden (USA)
