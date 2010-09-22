Trending

Van Dijk victorious in Lichtervelde

Van Hummel, Blyth complete podium

Stefan Van Dijk (Verandas Willems) took victory at the Omloop Van Het Houtland in Lichtervelde. The Dutchman beat his compatriot Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) in a bunch sprint, with Briton Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finishing in third.

An early break including Bert Scheirlinckx (Landbouwkrediet), Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen), Maxim De Busschere (An Post-Sean Kelly) and Adrien Petit (Cofidis) built a maximum lead of 5:25, but they were reeled in 30km from the line by Quick Step and Omega Pharma-Lotto.

Steven Caethoven (Landbouwkrediet) and Sander Oostlander (Van Vliet EBH Elshof) tried their luck in the finale but they too were swept up 4km from the line, leaving the path open for Van Dijk to sprint to his fifth win of the season. “I was perfectly placed at the finish,” Van Dijk said afterwards. “Gregory Habeaux and Sjef De Wilde led me out and I did the rest.”

Full Results
1Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems4:19:56
2Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
3Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
5Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
6Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
9Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
10Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
11Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
12Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
13Frederique Robert (Bel) Quick Step
14Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
15Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
16Robin Steenuit (Bel) Verandas Willems
17Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Remco Te Brake (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
20Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
21Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
22Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
23Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
24Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera-Katusha
25Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
26Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
27Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
28Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
31Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
32Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
33Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
34Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
35Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
36Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
37Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
38Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
39Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
40Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
41Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
42Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
43Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:00:06
44Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
45Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
46Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
47Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
48Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
49Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
50Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp0:00:08
51Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:00:10
52Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
53Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
54Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
55Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
56Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
57Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
58Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
59Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
60Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
61Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
62James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
63Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
64Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
65Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
66Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67Stijn Steels (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
68Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
69Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
70Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
71Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
72Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
73Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
74Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
75Walt De Winter (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
76Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
77Joris Cornet (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
78Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
79Tim DeClercq (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
80Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
81Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
82Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
83Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
84Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
85Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
86Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
87Anton Vorobev (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:20
88Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
89Stephen Halpin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
90Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
91Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
92Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
93Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
94Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
95Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
96Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
97Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
98Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
99Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:27
100Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:30
101Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:00:31
102Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
103Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:35
104Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
105Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
106Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
107Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
108Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
109Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
110Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
111Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
112Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
113Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
114Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
115Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
116Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
117Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
118Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
119Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
120Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
121Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
122Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
123Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
124Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
125Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
126Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
127Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
128Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
129Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
130Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
131Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
132Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp0:00:44
133Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:57
134Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:01:04
135Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange0:01:07
136Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
137Liam Poole (Aus) Continental Team Differdange0:01:11
138Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram0:01:15
139Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp0:01:20
140Cole House (USA) BMC Racing Team
141Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
142Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
143Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:01:45
144Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:01
145Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:02:06
146Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:02:56
DNFJurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
DNFThomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
DNFJulien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFThimothy Stevens (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFBrian Ligneel (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
DNFSteffen Borremans (Bel) Palmans - Cras
DNFJean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
DNFBart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
DNFThomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
DNFRémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFNikita Novikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
DNFSven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
DNFJoop De Gans (Ned) Palmans - Cras
DNFVytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
DNSKevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
DNSDenis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
DNSIndulis Bekmanis (Lat) ISD Continental Team
DNSYegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team

