Stefan Van Dijk (Verandas Willems) took victory at the Omloop Van Het Houtland in Lichtervelde. The Dutchman beat his compatriot Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) in a bunch sprint, with Briton Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finishing in third.

An early break including Bert Scheirlinckx (Landbouwkrediet), Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen), Maxim De Busschere (An Post-Sean Kelly) and Adrien Petit (Cofidis) built a maximum lead of 5:25, but they were reeled in 30km from the line by Quick Step and Omega Pharma-Lotto.

Steven Caethoven (Landbouwkrediet) and Sander Oostlander (Van Vliet EBH Elshof) tried their luck in the finale but they too were swept up 4km from the line, leaving the path open for Van Dijk to sprint to his fifth win of the season. “I was perfectly placed at the finish,” Van Dijk said afterwards. “Gregory Habeaux and Sjef De Wilde led me out and I did the rest.”