Van Dijk victorious in Lichtervelde
Van Hummel, Blyth complete podium
Stefan Van Dijk (Verandas Willems) took victory at the Omloop Van Het Houtland in Lichtervelde. The Dutchman beat his compatriot Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) in a bunch sprint, with Briton Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finishing in third.
An early break including Bert Scheirlinckx (Landbouwkrediet), Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen), Maxim De Busschere (An Post-Sean Kelly) and Adrien Petit (Cofidis) built a maximum lead of 5:25, but they were reeled in 30km from the line by Quick Step and Omega Pharma-Lotto.
Steven Caethoven (Landbouwkrediet) and Sander Oostlander (Van Vliet EBH Elshof) tried their luck in the finale but they too were swept up 4km from the line, leaving the path open for Van Dijk to sprint to his fifth win of the season. “I was perfectly placed at the finish,” Van Dijk said afterwards. “Gregory Habeaux and Sjef De Wilde led me out and I did the rest.”
|1
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|4:19:56
|2
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|11
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|12
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|13
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quick Step
|14
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|15
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Robin Steenuit (Bel) Verandas Willems
|17
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|20
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|21
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|22
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|25
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|26
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|28
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|29
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|31
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|32
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|33
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|34
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|35
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|37
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|38
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|39
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|40
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|41
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|42
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|43
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|44
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|45
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|46
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|47
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|48
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|50
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|0:00:08
|51
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|52
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|53
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|54
|Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|55
|Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|56
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|57
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|58
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|59
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|60
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|61
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|62
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|63
|Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|64
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|65
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|68
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|69
|Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|70
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|71
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|72
|Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|73
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|74
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|75
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|76
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|77
|Joris Cornet (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|78
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|79
|Tim DeClercq (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|80
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|83
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|84
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|85
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|86
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|87
|Anton Vorobev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:20
|88
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|89
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|90
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|91
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|92
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|93
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|94
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|95
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|96
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|97
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|98
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|99
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:27
|100
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:30
|101
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|102
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|103
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:35
|104
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|105
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|106
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|108
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|109
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|110
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|111
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|112
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|113
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|115
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|116
|Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|117
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|119
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|120
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|121
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|122
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
|123
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|125
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|126
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|127
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|128
|Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|129
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|130
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|131
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|132
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:00:44
|133
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:57
|134
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:01:04
|135
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
|0:01:07
|136
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|137
|Liam Poole (Aus) Continental Team Differdange
|0:01:11
|138
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|0:01:15
|139
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp
|0:01:20
|140
|Cole House (USA) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|142
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|143
|Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:01:45
|144
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:01
|145
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:06
|146
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|0:02:56
|DNF
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|DNF
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|DNF
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Thimothy Stevens (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Brian Ligneel (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|DNF
|Steffen Borremans (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|DNF
|Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
|DNF
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|DNF
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|DNF
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|DNF
|Joop De Gans (Ned) Palmans - Cras
|DNF
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|DNS
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|DNS
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|DNS
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) ISD Continental Team
|DNS
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
