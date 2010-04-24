Trending

Omloop van Borsele past winners

2002 to present

Past winners
2009Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Testteam
2008Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink Cycling Team
2007Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
2006Marianne Vos (Ned)
2005Marianne Vos (Ned)
2004Chantal Beltman (Ned)
2003Leontien van Moorsel (Ned)
2002Loes Gunnewijk (Ned)

Latest on Cyclingnews