Omloop Het Nieuwsblad - Men Winners
Champions 1945-2023
Swipe to scroll horizontally
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2023
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2022
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|2021
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2020
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2019
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2018
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Cycling
|2017
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2016
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2015
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2014
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2013
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|2012
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin–Barracuda
|2011
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|2010
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Esp) Team Sky
|2009
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
|2008
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
|2007
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Liquigas
|2006
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
|2005
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
|2004
|No race due to snow
|2003
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Quick-Step–Davitamon
|2002
|Peter Van Petegem (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
|2001
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
|2000
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–Quick-Step
|1999
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Cofidis
|1998
|Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM–Farm Frites
|1997
|Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM–Farm Frites
|1996
|Tom Steels (Bel) Mapei–GB
|1995
|Franco Ballerini (Ita) Mapei–GB–Latexco
|1994
|Wilfried Nelissen (Bel) Novemail-Histor
|1993
|Wilfried Nelissen (Bel) Novemail-Histor
|1992
|Johan Capiot (Bel) TVM–Sanyo
|1991
|Andreas Kappes (Ger) Toshiba-Look
|1990
|Johan Capiot (Bel) TVM
|1989
|Etienne De Wilde (Bel) Histor-Sigma
|1988
|Ronny Van Holen (Bel) Roland
|1987
|Teun van Vliet (Ned) Panasonic
|1986
|No race due to snow
|1985
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic
|1984
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic
|1983
|Alfons De Wolf (Bel) Bianchi-Piaggio
|1982
|Alfons De Wolf (Bel) Vermeer Thijs
|1981
|Jan Raas (Ned) TI–Raleigh–Creda
|1980
|Joseph Bruyère (Bel) Marc-Carlos-V.R.D.
|1979
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Gis Gelati
|1978
|Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria–Velda–Lano
|1977
|Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria–Velda–Latina Assicurazioni
|1976
|Willem Peeters (Bel) Ijsboerke-Colnago
|1975
|Joseph Bruyère (Bel) Molteni-RYC
|1974
|Joseph Bruyère (Bel) Molteni
|1973
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1972
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Watney-Avia
|1971
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1970
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Geens-Watney
|1969
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria–De Clerck–Krüger
|1968
|Herman Van Springel (Bel) Mann-Grundig
|1967
|Willy Vekemans (Bel) Goldor-Gerka
|1966
|Jo de Roo (Ned) Televizier-Batavus
|1965
|Noël De Pauw (Bel) Solo-Superia
|1964
|Frans Melckenbeek (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
|1963
|René Van Meenen (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
|1962
|Robert De Middeleir (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
|1961
|Arthur De Cabooter (Bel) Groene Leeuw-Sinalco-SAS
|1960
|No race held
|1959
|Seamus Elliott (Irl) Helyett-Fynsec
|1958
|Joseph Planckaert (Bel) Carpano
|1957
|Norbert Kerckhove (Bel) Faema-Guerra
|1956
|Ernest Sterckx (Bel) L'Avenir
|1955
|Lode Anthonis (Bel) L'Avenir
|1954
|Karel De Baere (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
|1953
|Ernest Sterckx (Bel) L'Avenir
|1952
|Ernest Sterckx (Bel) L'Avenir
|1951
|Jean Bogaerts (Bel) Starnord-Wolber
|1950
|André Declerck (Bel) Bertin-Wolber
|1949
|André Declerck (Bel) Bertin-Wolber
|1948
|Sylvain Grysolle (Bel) Zircon
|1947
|Albert Sercu (Bel) Bertin-Wolber
|1946
|André Pieters (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1945
|Jean Bogaerts (Bel) Alcyon-Dun
