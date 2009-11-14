BikeNZ continued its development in the women’s team pursuit with two teams qualifying for tonight’s final track session at the Oceania Cycling Championships. National women’s coach Dayle Cheatley put two teams into action without individual pursuit world champion Alison Shanks, as he looks for the best combination before announcing the team to contest next week’s International Cycling Union (UCI) Track World Cup in Melbourne tomorrow.

The combination of Katie Boyd, Rushlee Buchanan and Lauren Ellis went fastest in 3:31.812, a second outside the national record, and will face the other New Zealand combination of Jaime Neilsen, Gemma Dudley and Joanne Kiesanowski who were timed at 3:34.991. They will clash in tonight’s final no doubt keen to lower the national record set by Waikato at the New Zealand Championships.

All the big guns are through to the final of the men’s keirin which will feature Australian Olympian Daniel Ellis, who won the sprint yesterday, world junior champions Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster, kilo time trial champion Eddie Dawkins and Simon Van Velthooven.

Results

Fastest 4 To Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ausw2 Annette Edmondson (Australia) Emily Rosemond (Australia) 2 Aklw Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand) Stephanie Mckenzie (New Zealand) 3 Ausw Madison Law (Australia) Stephanie Morton (Australia) 4 Canotaw Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) Charlotte Kelly (New Zealand) 5 Welw Hannah Latta (New Zealand) Hayley Giddens (New Zealand)

Elite Women 3000M Team Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nz 1 Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand) Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) Lauren Ellis (New Zealand) 2 Nz 2 Jamie Nielsen (New Zealand) Gemma Dudley (New Zealand) Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 3 Sld Cathy Jordan (New Zealand) Sequoia Cooper (New Zealand) Laura Thompson (New Zealand)

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) 2 Daniel Ellis (Australia) 3 Andrew Williams (New Zealand) 4 Adam Stewart (New Zealand) 5 Sean Fox (New Zealand)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Eddie Dawkins (New Zealand) 2 Mitchell Bullen (Australia) 3 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 4 James Glasspool (Australia) 5 Nathan Seddon (New Zealand)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joel Leonard (Australia) 2 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand) 3 Daniel Beatson (New Zealand) 4 Matthew Archibald (New Zealand) 5 Oliver Harding-Sheath (New Zealand)

Repecharge 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nathan Seddon (New Zealand) 2 James Glasspool (Australia) 3 Matthew Archibald (New Zealand) 4 Andrew Williams (New Zealand)

1St 3 To Final - Repecharge 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 2 Adam Stewart (New Zealand) 3 Oliver Harding-Sheath (New Zealand) 4 Daniel Beatson (New Zealand)