New Zealand women put to the test

Heats decide entrants for tonight's final

BikeNZ continued its development in the women’s team pursuit with two teams qualifying for tonight’s final track session at the Oceania Cycling Championships. National women’s coach Dayle Cheatley put two teams into action without individual pursuit world champion Alison Shanks, as he looks for the best combination before announcing the team to contest next week’s International Cycling Union (UCI) Track World Cup in Melbourne tomorrow.

The combination of Katie Boyd, Rushlee Buchanan and Lauren Ellis went fastest in 3:31.812, a second outside the national record, and will face the other New Zealand combination of Jaime Neilsen, Gemma Dudley and Joanne Kiesanowski who were timed at 3:34.991. They will clash in tonight’s final no doubt keen to lower the national record set by Waikato at the New Zealand Championships.

All the big guns are through to the final of the men’s keirin which will feature Australian Olympian Daniel Ellis, who won the sprint yesterday, world junior champions Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster, kilo time trial champion Eddie Dawkins and Simon Van Velthooven.

Results

Fastest 4 To Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ausw2
Annette Edmondson (Australia)
Emily Rosemond (Australia)
2Aklw
Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)
Stephanie Mckenzie (New Zealand)
3Ausw
Madison Law (Australia)
Stephanie Morton (Australia)
4Canotaw
Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
Charlotte Kelly (New Zealand)
5Welw
Hannah Latta (New Zealand)
Hayley Giddens (New Zealand)

Elite Women 3000M Team Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nz 1
Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand)
Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
2Nz 2
Jamie Nielsen (New Zealand)
Gemma Dudley (New Zealand)
Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
3Sld
Cathy Jordan (New Zealand)
Sequoia Cooper (New Zealand)
Laura Thompson (New Zealand)

Elite Womens Team Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ausw2
Annette Edmondson (Australia)
Emily Rosemond (Australia)
2Aklw
Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)
Stephanie Mckenzie (New Zealand)
3Ausw
Madison Law (Australia)
Stephanie Morton (Australia)
4Canotaw
Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
Charlotte Kelly (New Zealand)
5Welw
Hannah Latta (New Zealand)
Hayley Giddens (New Zealand)

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)
2Daniel Ellis (Australia)
3Andrew Williams (New Zealand)
4Adam Stewart (New Zealand)
5Sean Fox (New Zealand)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Eddie Dawkins (New Zealand)
2Mitchell Bullen (Australia)
3Sam Webster (New Zealand)
4James Glasspool (Australia)
5Nathan Seddon (New Zealand)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joel Leonard (Australia)
2Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
3Daniel Beatson (New Zealand)
4Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)
5Oliver Harding-Sheath (New Zealand)

1St 3 To Final - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)
2Daniel Ellis (Australia)
3Andrew Williams (New Zealand)
4Adam Stewart (New Zealand)
5Sean Fox (New Zealand)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Eddie Dawkins (New Zealand)
2Mitchell Bullen (Australia)
3Sam Webster (New Zealand)
4James Glasspool (Australia)
5Nathan Seddon (New Zealand)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joel Leonard (Australia)
2Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
3Daniel Beatson (New Zealand)
4Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)
5Oliver Harding-Sheath (New Zealand)

Repecharge 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nathan Seddon (New Zealand)
2James Glasspool (Australia)
3Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)
4Andrew Williams (New Zealand)

1St 3 To Final - Repecharge 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)
2Adam Stewart (New Zealand)
3Oliver Harding-Sheath (New Zealand)
4Daniel Beatson (New Zealand)

Fastest 2 To Final. Bronze Medal To 3Rd Fastest Team.
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Australia
Jamie Green (Australia)
Scott Law (Australia)
Alexander Edmondson (Australia)
Jack Bennett (Australia)
2Sld
Pieter Bulling (New Zealand)
Dillon Bennett (New Zealand)
Brehan Cairns (New Zealand)
Troy Smith (New Zealand)
3Composite
Alex Frame (New Zealand)
Fraser Gough (New Zealand)
Andrew Van Der Hayden (New Zealand)
Brad Evans (New Zealand)

