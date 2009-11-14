New Zealand women put to the test
Heats decide entrants for tonight's final
BikeNZ continued its development in the women’s team pursuit with two teams qualifying for tonight’s final track session at the Oceania Cycling Championships. National women’s coach Dayle Cheatley put two teams into action without individual pursuit world champion Alison Shanks, as he looks for the best combination before announcing the team to contest next week’s International Cycling Union (UCI) Track World Cup in Melbourne tomorrow.
The combination of Katie Boyd, Rushlee Buchanan and Lauren Ellis went fastest in 3:31.812, a second outside the national record, and will face the other New Zealand combination of Jaime Neilsen, Gemma Dudley and Joanne Kiesanowski who were timed at 3:34.991. They will clash in tonight’s final no doubt keen to lower the national record set by Waikato at the New Zealand Championships.
All the big guns are through to the final of the men’s keirin which will feature Australian Olympian Daniel Ellis, who won the sprint yesterday, world junior champions Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster, kilo time trial champion Eddie Dawkins and Simon Van Velthooven.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ausw2
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|Emily Rosemond (Australia)
|2
|Aklw
|Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)
|Stephanie Mckenzie (New Zealand)
|3
|Ausw
|Madison Law (Australia)
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|4
|Canotaw
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|Charlotte Kelly (New Zealand)
|5
|Welw
|Hannah Latta (New Zealand)
|Hayley Giddens (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nz 1
|Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand)
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
|2
|Nz 2
|Jamie Nielsen (New Zealand)
|Gemma Dudley (New Zealand)
|Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
|3
|Sld
|Cathy Jordan (New Zealand)
|Sequoia Cooper (New Zealand)
|Laura Thompson (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ausw2
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|Emily Rosemond (Australia)
|2
|Aklw
|Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)
|Stephanie Mckenzie (New Zealand)
|3
|Ausw
|Madison Law (Australia)
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|4
|Canotaw
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|Charlotte Kelly (New Zealand)
|5
|Welw
|Hannah Latta (New Zealand)
|Hayley Giddens (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)
|2
|Daniel Ellis (Australia)
|3
|Andrew Williams (New Zealand)
|4
|Adam Stewart (New Zealand)
|5
|Sean Fox (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Eddie Dawkins (New Zealand)
|2
|Mitchell Bullen (Australia)
|3
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|4
|James Glasspool (Australia)
|5
|Nathan Seddon (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joel Leonard (Australia)
|2
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|3
|Daniel Beatson (New Zealand)
|4
|Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)
|5
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)
|2
|Daniel Ellis (Australia)
|3
|Andrew Williams (New Zealand)
|4
|Adam Stewart (New Zealand)
|5
|Sean Fox (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Eddie Dawkins (New Zealand)
|2
|Mitchell Bullen (Australia)
|3
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|4
|James Glasspool (Australia)
|5
|Nathan Seddon (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joel Leonard (Australia)
|2
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|3
|Daniel Beatson (New Zealand)
|4
|Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)
|5
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nathan Seddon (New Zealand)
|2
|James Glasspool (Australia)
|3
|Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)
|4
|Andrew Williams (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|2
|Adam Stewart (New Zealand)
|3
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (New Zealand)
|4
|Daniel Beatson (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Australia
|Jamie Green (Australia)
|Scott Law (Australia)
|Alexander Edmondson (Australia)
|Jack Bennett (Australia)
|2
|Sld
|Pieter Bulling (New Zealand)
|Dillon Bennett (New Zealand)
|Brehan Cairns (New Zealand)
|Troy Smith (New Zealand)
|3
|Composite
|Alex Frame (New Zealand)
|Fraser Gough (New Zealand)
|Andrew Van Der Hayden (New Zealand)
|Brad Evans (New Zealand)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy