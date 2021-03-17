Men's Nokere Koerse – Live coverage

Refresh

It's taken a while but here's a winner's shot from the women's race earlier on. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Albanian national champion Sefa was the man who missed out when the two breakaway groups merged. He's still chasing, though.

The break is settled as Anthony Julien (AG2R-Citroën), Sébastian Grignard (Lotto-Soudal), Thibault Ferasse (B&B Hotels p/b KTM), Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF), Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles), Aaron Van Poucke, Ward Vanhoof (Sport Flanders-Baloise), Damien Gaudin (Total Direct Énergie) are away with two minutes in hand.

There's a minute between the lead group and the peloton, while the chasers are bang in between at around 30 seconds.

Riders trying to chase back to the peloton during that very fast start to the race. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Anthony Julien (AG2R-Citroën), Sébastian Grignard (Lotto-Soudal), Thibault Ferasse (B&B Hotels p/b KTM), Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF), Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles) and Ward Vanhoof (Sport Flanders-Baloise) have gone on the attack and got a gap. A breakaway, finally? Damien Gaudin (Total Direct Énergie), Aaron Van Poucke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Yiber Sefa (Tarteletto-Isorex) chase.

Jannik Steimle and Jacob Egholm out on the course today. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The race often sees a sprinter win from a reduced peloton (13, 28, 65 in the last three editions), with Cees Bol, Fabio Jakobsen and Nacer Bouhanni winning the race recently. The weather could make it an even harder race today, but here's a list of the top sprinters taking part in any case: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ), Jordi Meeus, Martin Laas (Bora-Hansgrohe), Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), Amaury Capiot (Arkéa-Samsic), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert), Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-Up Nation), Timothy Dupont (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles) Eduard-Michael Grosu (Delko)

145km to go It's a hard day out there. Still no breakaway.

It's windy and raining out on course. Not the best conditions.

Back in the men's race and they've covered 47 kilometres in the first hour. No moves have made it away yet. A group of around 20 have been dropped in the bad weather, though.

Amy Pieters wins Nokere Koerse voor Dames Dutchwoman beats Grace Brown and Lisa Klein in three-up sprint

Amy Pieters won Women Elite Danilith Nokere Koerse! #NokereKoerse #Women pic.twitter.com/nz4Rqg4HylMarch 17, 2021 See more

21 seconds later, Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) leads the peloton home in fourth.

Amy Pieters (SD Worx) takes it in a three-up sprint! Brown second and Klein third.

Here's a look at the pileup from near the start of the men's race. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

It should be a sprint between the leading trio now. 26 seconds at 3km to go.

30 seconds for Klein, Brown and Pieters as they hit the final 5km.

The teams in the women's peloton are struggling to work together in these final kilometres. 7km to go and the gap is 35 seconds.

Now 26 seconds at Herlegemstraat with 9km to race. It's still Brown, Pieters and Klein out front.

The latest gap reported to the three leaders is reportedly 30 seconds, which is a big increase on the last report.

Last lap for the women. 12km to go. Last lap for Women Elite! #NokereKoerse #Women pic.twitter.com/6fTV4UOXNzMarch 17, 2021 See more

In the men's race, there's been a crash in the opening kilometres. Lotto Soudal neo-pro Xandres Vervloesem has been forced to abandon already.

Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM), Grace Brown (BikeExchange), and Amy Pieters (SD Worx) are currently out in front at the women's race. Their gap is only 15 seconds inside the final 15 kilometres, though.

Click here for a full men's start list and here for maps and profiles.

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM), Jolien D'Hoore (SD Worx), Emma Norsgaard (Movistar), Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing), Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo), and Marta Bastianelli (Ale BTC Ljubljana) are all at the women's race. Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Sep Vanmarcke (Israel Start-Up Nation), Marc Sarreau (AG2R Citroën), Jhonathan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers), Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ), Max Walscheid (Team DSM), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) are in the men's race.

🇧🇪 #NokereKoerseAnd they're off for 195 kilometres of racing 💪 Good luck guys 👊 pic.twitter.com/13usYHxuNeMarch 17, 2021 See more

The women have had to tackle Nokereberg six times during their 120km race.

The men will be covering 195km today, with 22 mostly short cobbled sections on the menu, plus numerous hills including five ascents of the cobbled Nokereberg (400m at 5.3 per cent).

The men's race is just getting underway at the moment, while the women's race has under 20km to the finish.