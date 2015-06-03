Tanguy wins Mohican 100
Linda Shin claims women's open title
The KENDA Mohican 100 dispatched nearly 600 racers along some of the most popular single track trails Ohio has to offer on a grand single loop that spans the four counties that make up what is locally known as "Mohican Country". Several miles of new singletrack were added for 2015 at Camp Mohaven along the 100 mile route. Mohican offered a $10,000 cash purse, the largest in the NUE Race Series.
"The Giant from Grayling, Michigan", Jorden Wakeley, Quiring Cycles, was the first racer to crest at the city limits before going on to finish eleventh in the Men's Open, was awarded a $200 cash prime courtesy of the Loudonville Visitors Bureau. It was the first time the prime has been won by a racer on a fat bike!
Women's Open: Shinn gets her first win at Mohican!
Linda Shin, Blacksmith Cycles, achieved her first Mohican victory in 8:59:35. "Mohican 100 is probably my favorite 100 miler. It's a good mix of terrain and really sweet single track that's so much fun to ride!"
Defending NUE Champion, Brenda Simril, Motor Mile Racing, placed second just two minutes back to finish 9:01:06. For Simril, it was her first race back since suffering a life threatening rollover accident in her Sprinter RV that resulted in six broken ribs and a broken thumb.
Nine seconds later, Marlee Dixon, Mtbracenews/epic brewing/Pivot, too third at 9:01:15 after leading for a large portion of the race. Simona Vincenciova, Hammer Nutrition, took fourth at 9:34:01. Kathleen Lysakowski, Cycle Lodge, claimed fifth in 10:02:34.
Men's Open: Tanguy gets back to back wins!
2013 NUE Champion, Christian Tanguy, Rare Disease Cycling, proved he could still turn up the heat when it counts after a long, cold, Michigan winter finishing the Mohican in 7:10:03. About halfway through the race, the lead pack had been whittled down to four racers including Dylan Johnson, Brian Schworm, and Keck Baker. According to reports, Tanguy made his move on a notorious long, steep climb on Valley Stream Road, between aids 4.5 and 5.
Keck Baker, ChampSys/Cannondale p/b Battley Harley, held on for second place just one minute behind the leader to finish 7:11:05. Cohutta 100 winner, Brian Schworm, Think Green-Pedal the Planet p/b SWORD, arrived two minutes later to place third in 7:13:40. 20-year-old Phenom, Dylan Johnson, Scott Pro mtb team, took fourth just three minutes behind Schworm at 7:16:13.
Anthony Grinnell, Specialized Bicycles & Components, took fifth at 7:39:40. Three minutes later, Derek Treadwell, Dr Naylor-PBMracing claimed sixth at 7:42:49.
One minute behind Treadwell, "The Cat Man", Ronald Catlin, RBS Trek Cycling, took seventh in 7:43:32.
Inducted into the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame, Two-time USA Olympian, David "Tinker" Juarez, Sho-Air Cannondale, was with the lead pack for the first 46 miles into Aid 3 before suffering a shock failure forcing him to drop out. Juarez placed second overall in the NUE Race Series last season behind teammate, Jeremiah Bishop, Team Ergon.
Singlespeed: Moss on top in the Singlespeed Division!
Forty-four year old Bob Moss, Farnsworth Bicycles/Crank Arm Brewing/Torrenti Cycles, claimed his first Mohican win, finishing 8:07:49.
Four minutes behind Moss, NUE Contender, Peat Henry, Team Noah Foundation, took second in 8:11:53. Three minutes later, Will Crissman, B2C2/Commonwealth, secured third in 8:14:41. 23 year old Merwin Davis, pathfinder of WV, took fourth at 8:24:30 with James Litzinger, Specialized Bicyles & Components, less than a minute back to finish fifth at 8:25:16.
Masters 50+: Masse has what it takes to win! Again!
Defending NUE Race Series Champion, 54-year-old Roger Masse, Rare Disease Cycling, finished 8:17:12, one of just five Masters Division racers to go sub nine on the day. "The start is always tough for me at The Mohican since position going into the early single track is a key factor and I'm not a fast starter." Masse was also the 2014 Mohican winner.
Eleven minutes later, 50-year-old Jeff Clayton, Super Sport Athletic Wear, claimed second at 8:28:28. Local favorite from Belleville, Ohio, 56-year-old David Jolin, Stark Velo, took third at 8:37:28. Jolin, who trains on the Mohican trails, finished sixth overall in the NUE Race Series last season.
Fourth place went to 51-year-old Mark Donakowski, Racing Greyhounds, just ten minutes later at 8:47:38. Ten minutes later, 50-year-old Tom Kruse, Cycle Craft/Bulldogs, took fifth in 8:57:45. 50-year-old Coach Lee Simril, Motor Mile Racing, husband of NUE Women's Champion Brenda Simril, claimed sixth at 9:01:10.
Next Stop NUE #4 and 5: On June 20, The KENDA NUE Series features a double header with races in both Colorado and Michigan. The sold out Bailey Hundo located in Bailey, Colorado is a 100% fundraiser for Trips for Kids and the Colorado High School Cycling League. On the same day, the sold out Lumberjack 100 features a three lap all singletrack race in the Manistee Forest. For more information, visit http://nuemtb.com
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Tanguy (Rare Disease Cycling)
|7:10:03
|2
|Keck Baker (ChampSys/Cannondale p/b Battley Harley)
|0:01:02
|3
|Brian Schworm (Think Green-Pedal the Planet p/b SWORD)
|0:03:37
|4
|Dylan Johnson (Scott Pro mtb team)
|0:06:10
|5
|Anthony Grinnell (Specialized Bicycles & Components, DirtyHarrys.net, Highland Training, SWORD Hydration)
|0:29:37
|6
|Dereck Treadwell (Dr Naylor-PBMracing)
|0:32:46
|7
|Ronald Catlin (RBS TREK CYClING)
|0:33:29
|8
|Josh Tostado (santa cruz, swiftwick, shimano)
|0:38:15
|9
|John Petrylak (Bike Factory Elite/Ergon/Industry Nine)
|0:40:00
|10
|Shawn Hall (Piney Flats Bikes and Fitness)
|0:40:42
|11
|Jorden Wakeley (Quiring Cycles)
|0:41:11
|12
|Michael Danish
|0:51:36
|13
|Gordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery)
|1:06:03
|14
|Joe Johnston
|1:06:25
|15
|Dan Kotwicki (RBS Cycling Team)
|1:07:08
|16
|Tim Carleton (The 11 Inc / Pearl Izumi)
|1:08:05
|17
|Nathaniel Cornelius (Think Green-Pedal the Planet)
|1:09:03
|18
|Brian Roggeveen (Momentum Racing)
|1:10:26
|19
|Kelly Sugg (RBS Cycling Team)
|1:10:49
|20
|Stewart Staton (Plum Grove Cyclery)
|1:11:56
|21
|Scott Morman (Stark Velo)
|1:13:11
|22
|Ian Stanford (Ally's Bar// Habitat)
|1:16:29
|23
|Andy Rhodes (North mountain woodworks/ black dog bikes)
|1:21:48
|24
|A. Zane Wenzel (Horst Engineering Cycling Team)
|1:26:47
|25
|Joe Fraas (West Liberty Cycles/ Maxxis Tires)
|1:28:20
|26
|Tony Mellott (Backroom Coffee Roasters/ Trek Store of Columbus)
|1:32:19
|27
|Joshua Martin (Cliff Bar, Rotor USA, Podium Performace Training)
|1:33:34
|28
|Ryan Heerschap (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs)
|1:34:09
|29
|John Proppe (Lake Effect Racing)
|1:34:59
|30
|Cory Rimmer (Nox Composites / Kona Bikes / Provision Sports)
|1:37:35
|31
|Chris Lane (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)
|1:39:54
|32
|Brian Mountjoy (Think green Toyota sword pedal planet)
|1:40:23
|33
|Joe Mcdaniel (Team Lake Effect)
|1:42:27
|34
|Lorenzo Serra (Pawling Cycle & Sport)
|1:42:46
|35
|Ed Serrat (Cycletherapy Racing)
|1:47:07
|36
|Emilio Brenes Jimenez (Rincon de La Vieja Challenge Mixuac Team)
|1:47:44
|37
|Scott Warren (Bicycle Depot)
|1:49:47
|38
|Robert Koblinsky (Bspoke Athletics)
|1:54:42
|39
|Austin Francescone (Trek Store Columbus)
|1:55:58
|40
|Tyler Trask (Transition Rack/Mavic/Zeal Optics)
|1:57:35
|41
|Christopher Brechbill (Got Chocolate Milk?)
|1:57:59
|42
|Tom Stritzinger
|1:59:09
|43
|Ryan Burnette
|2:01:25
|44
|Kevin Campbell (Spokes-n-Skis)
|2:03:05
|45
|Evan Huff (BikeReg.com)
|2:03:16
|46
|Colin Reuter (crossresults.com)
|2:06:11
|47
|Greg Whitney (Arrow Racing)
|2:07:20
|48
|Michael Gottfried (Trek Store Cincinnati)
|2:08:46
|49
|Cary Fridrich (JRA CYCLES)
|2:09:46
|50
|Jamie Knowlton
|2:12:27
|51
|Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO/Wolf Tooth Components/Hammer Nutrition/Blue Ridge Cyclery p/b Reynolds GM/Subaru)
|2:12:42
|52
|Michael Banks (The Edge Outdoors)
|2:18:44
|53
|Thomas Novitsky (RACING GREYHOUNDS)
|2:19:02
|54
|Jason Rassi (Little Ades Team Goose Island 312)
|2:19:38
|55
|Bradley Smith (Ride On Cycling Team)
|2:19:42
|56
|Keith Tarter
|2:20:08
|57
|Brad Hawk (Hammer Nutrition / Twin 6 / Bikenetic)
|2:22:39
|58
|Ken Krebs
|2:23:29
|59
|Andrew Lysaght (B2C2 p/b Boloco)
|2:24:43
|60
|Jack Iacoboni Jr (LTD4 Life/ No Teeth)
|2:29:28
|61
|Charles Moore (Orange Krush Cycling Club/ Cycletherapy)
|2:31:08
|62
|Dan Marshall (XCMarathon.com)
|2:32:02
|63
|Mathieu Sertorio (Triatlo Jovent 79)
|2:32:55
|64
|Jonathan Kloppenburg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|2:46:22
|65
|Christopher R. Chartier (BikeFix)
|2:47:59
|66
|Jerico Slavin (FAMBE)
|2:50:13
|67
|Chris Bryce (Wolfpack/ Dark Horse)
|2:51:24
|68
|Alex Hashem
|2:52:45
|69
|Samuel Gezahegn
|2:52:48
|70
|Christopher Arndt (Paradise Garage Racing)
|2:59:03
|71
|Peyton Randolph
|2:59:37
|72
|Peter Bradshaw (MAD ALCHEMY / VERGE RIDER COOPERATIVE)
|3:00:41
|73
|Philip Schiller (Team E.R.P.)
|3:08:26
|74
|Christopher Seeley (off camber cycling/ River's Bend Cycles)
|3:09:35
|75
|Shane Pasley (Rare Disease Cycling)
|3:10:00
|76
|Tyler Keuning (Grand Rapids Bicycle Co.)
|3:14:16
|77
|Rob Hillyard (Southtowns Line & Wiquor)
|3:14:38
|78
|Mike Loranty
|3:14:39
|79
|Hunter Stoneking (Portage Cyclery/Patriot Phoenix Foundation)
|3:16:06
|80
|Alex Tenelshof (Village Bike & Fitness)
|3:18:08
|81
|Tres Riley (Adventures for the Cure)
|3:18:26
|82
|Jason Sparks (RACING GREYHOUNDS)
|3:22:17
|83
|Rodney Reed (AOA)
|3:25:00
|84
|Mathieu Desrosiers
|3:27:20
|85
|Todd Bowden (Trek Cyclocross Collective, Aetna Expowheelmen)
|3:31:09
|86
|Ryan Sarka
|3:34:48
|87
|Jon Nable (Hup United)
|3:40:27
|88
|Grant Cunningham (KCV Cycling - Racing for Riley)
|3:47:15
|89
|Ron Scherff (Fat Head's Brewery)
|3:53:58
|90
|Felbert Edrada (J&R ski and cycle)
|3:55:44
|91
|Jay Morrison (Grand Rapids Bicylce Company & Twin Six)
|4:01:50
|92
|Rob Mitzel (Team E.R.P.)
|4:05:43
|93
|Allen Loy (Paradise Garage Racing)
|4:06:53
|94
|Paul Karle (Montgomery Cyclery/queen city wheels)
|4:07:18
|95
|Mike Tobin (Ride 2 Recovery)
|4:08:04
|96
|Christopher Davis (Stanky Creek Cycling)
|4:14:18
|97
|Brandon Render
|4:40:15
|98
|Chris Karpowicz (765 Racing/ Hammer Nutrition)
|4:55:08
|99
|John Percassi (J+D)
|5:12:41
|100
|Christopher Barkow (Cheese Sammich)
|5:13:15
|101
|Lee Wittekind (Marietta adventure company)
|5:13:46
|102
|Jason Ottinger (Guardian Automotive)
|5:16:02
|103
|Mark Edwards (Wheel Team 6)
|5:16:57
|104
|Brian Wahl (Team Bicycle Hub)
|5:18:07
|105
|Jeff Mozer
|5:30:58
|106
|Christopher Crofford (4-Play)
|5:31:40
|107
|Jaroslaw Kowal
|5:42:34
|108
|Jim Gianoglio
|5:45:24
|109
|Jason Clipse (Wheel Team 6)
|5:45:31
|110
|Matt Simpson (Wheel Team 6)
|111
|Dennis Kavish (Mountain Goat)
|5:47:14
|112
|Mark Shellhamer
|6:05:37
|113
|Chad Doellman
|6:15:51
|114
|Kurt Molter
|6:16:32
|115
|Shawn Duffy (Base TriFitness)
|6:54:05
|116
|Donald Wieburg (Little Ade's Team Goose Island 312)
|7:14:50
|117
|Scott Lang
|7:15:15
|DNF
|Tim McGrath (PAMBA/Little Ades/312)
|DNF
|Chad Nay
|DNF
|Gary Proctor (VES Factory Team)
|DNF
|Mark Stover (Flat Black Racing)
|DNF
|Allen Wheeler (On Two Wheels)
|DNF
|David Tinker Juarez (RideBiker Alliance Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|DNF
|Ernie Baker (12oz. Curl Champs)
|DNF
|M.V. Carroll (RACING GREYHOUNDS)
|DNF
|Paul Freibert
|DNF
|Caleb Hunter (Extreme Electrical Racing)
|DNF
|Jason Izworski
|DNF
|Dennis Lessard (Aberdeen Bike)
|DNF
|Michael Lukowiak (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs)
|DNF
|Grant Matthews (92Fifty/Elevated Legs Racing)
|DNF
|Adam McCann
|DNF
|Charles McDonald (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)
|DNF
|Keith Omundson (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)
|DNF
|Marc Oria (Triatlo Jovent79)
|DNF
|Jeff Roesner (KCV Cycling - Racing for Riley)
|DNF
|Ryan Serbel (Toasted Head Racing)
|DNF
|Michael Simonson
|DNF
|Michael Skitzki (MOTOR CITY ENDURANCE)
|DNF
|Mark Smith (BRC Racing p/b Reynolds GM/Subaru)
|DNF
|John Stevens
|DNF
|Andrew Wright (Swallow Bicycle Works)
|DNS
|Eric Albery
|DNS
|Graham Bolkema
|DNS
|Geoff Butler (Toasted Head Racing)
|DNS
|Alexander Kurland (Black Dog Bikes / North Mtn Woodworks, Industry Nine, Maxxis, First Endurance)
|DNS
|Andrew Lavicka (Dental Ceramics Inc)
|DNS
|Mark Rucker (Team Hungry*)
|DNS
|David Spivey (Cisco)
|DNS
|Shawn Thomas (SRAM Factory)
|DNS
|Jan Van Nuffelen (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|DNS
|Chris Tries (Piney Flats Cycle)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linda Shin (Blacksmith Cycle)
|8:59:35
|2
|Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:01:31
|3
|Marlee Dixon (Mtbracenews / epic brewing /Pivot)
|0:01:40
|4
|Simona Vincenciova (Hammer Nutrition)
|0:34:26
|5
|Kathleen Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge)
|1:02:59
|6
|Jennifer Malik (Lady Gnar Shredders)
|1:04:07
|7
|Emily Korsch (Team Noah Foundation)
|1:12:44
|8
|Jennifer Tillman (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)
|1:13:42
|9
|Christin Reuter (Family Bike)
|1:25:18
|10
|Vickie Monahan (Team ERRACE p/b DSO Manufacturing)
|1:41:36
|11
|Jill Martindale (Grand Rapids Bicycle Co.)
|2:12:33
|12
|Jessica Tomazic (Team Bicycle Hub)
|2:23:38
|13
|Kathleen Sheehan (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)
|2:30:55
|14
|Sarah Temby (RBS Cycling Team)
|2:38:12
|15
|Heidi Coulter (Lady Gnar Shedders)
|3:17:07
|16
|Dana Meske (RBS Cycling Team/Vanderkitten)
|3:52:25
|17
|Anne Gray (Pop-a-cap)
|3:58:20
|18
|Kathy Judson (Joes's bike shop racing team/gmsv)
|4:13:10
|DNF
|Karen Franzen (Cycling Concepts Racing Team)
|DNS
|Laurie Mann
|DNS
|Melissa Mertz (Toasted Head Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Moss (Farnsworth Bicycles/Crank Arm Brewing/Torrenti Cycles)
|8:07:49
|2
|Peat Henry (Team Noah Foundation, )
|0:04:04
|3
|Will Crissman (B2C2 p/b Boloco)
|0:06:52
|4
|Merwin Davis (pathfinder of wv)
|0:16:41
|5
|James Litzinger (Specialized Bicyles & Components, DirtyHarrys.net, Highland Training, SWORD Hydration.)
|0:17:27
|6
|Brian Patton (US Military Endurance Sports)
|0:19:59
|7
|Jason Pruitt (Peoples Brewing, Hodson Bay, CRC, LAS)
|0:21:06
|8
|Trevor Grant (bicycle depot)
|0:32:03
|9
|Donald Powers (Pro Bikes)
|0:35:01
|10
|Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles, Twin 6, WAS Labs)
|0:36:19
|11
|Mike Bernhard (Twin Six METAL)
|0:38:17
|12
|Igor Danko
|0:46:29
|13
|Trever Kingsbury (NCCS Derailed CoOp-Crankbrothers-Lazer-First Endurance-ProGold-DeFeet)
|0:51:46
|14
|Bob Sowga (Paradise Garage Racing)
|0:53:33
|15
|Mike Cordaro (Dirty Harry's / Answer Products)
|0:58:06
|16
|Tim Anderson (Faster Mustache)
|1:21:14
|17
|Joseph Stroz (Stroz Physical Therapy & Sports Rehab, P.C.)
|1:35:49
|18
|Duncan Sinclair (Trestle Bridge Racing)
|1:42:14
|19
|Jon Dub-Nine (Twin Six/ESI Grips/Carborocket/Tiremaniacs/TOGS)
|1:42:40
|20
|Matthew Hellmers (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)
|1:50:22
|21
|Chris Hays (Toasted Head Racing)
|1:53:36
|22
|Stanley Skotnicki
|2:16:51
|23
|Jeff Wass (Team Dayton Cycling)
|3:55:16
|24
|Scott Dennis (Pop-a-cap)
|4:11:07
|25
|David Spurlock (Roll:)
|4:27:15
|DNF
|Jeff Bushong (people's brewing company/Hodsons bay)
|DNF
|Bryan Dubuc (BikeSource)
|DNF
|Andrew Durniat (Durniat Strength)
|DNF
|Arron Fonte
|DNF
|Scott Green (Toasted Head Racing)
|DNF
|Dave Hall (EdgeOutdoors)
|DNF
|Mike Montalbano (Toasted Head Racing)
|DNF
|Andy Percy (MACmtbc)
|DNS
|Jose Escobar (XXX Racing - Athletico)
|DNS
|Larkin Kelly (Paradise Garage)
|DNS
|Daniel Rapp (Team Noah Foundation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Masse (Rare Disease Cycling)
|8:17:12
|2
|Jeff Clayton (Super Sport Athletic Wear)
|0:11:16
|3
|Dave Jolin (Stark Velo)
|0:20:16
|4
|Mark Donakowski (RACING GREYHOUNDS)
|0:30:26
|5
|Tom Kruse (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs)
|0:40:33
|6
|Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:43:58
|7
|Chris Torrance (RACING GREYHOUNDS)
|0:57:04
|8
|Terry Blanchet (NAV - North American Velo)
|1:11:48
|9
|Alan Miner (Banks Bikes)
|1:16:24
|10
|Jim Miller (Kelly Benefits Strategies / LSV)
|1:19:33
|11
|Anthony Hergert (Rescue Racing p/b Reality Bikes)
|1:25:41
|12
|Alain Simard
|1:36:14
|13
|Roman Urbina (La Ruta LandRover)
|2:05:32
|14
|Brent Harlos (Peoples Brewery)
|2:05:52
|15
|David Grauer (orthopro, Boulder Bone and Joint)
|2:32:59
|16
|Donald Newman
|2:45:11
|17
|Tony Papandrea (Team Truth)
|3:04:37
|18
|Rich Doubledee (RedBike)
|3:33:06
|19
|Brian Parr (TMR)
|3:41:30
|20
|Don Rice (CCB Racing)
|3:42:32
|21
|Jeff Wrataric
|4:45:36
|22
|Mark Sullivan (Joe's Bike Shop Race Team)
|4:55:33
|23
|Ralph Keller
|5:15:52
|24
|Fernando Gurdièu Astuis
|25
|Mark Jones (Orrville Cycling Club)
|5:45:35
|DNF
|Charles Cole (Cycle to Fitness RACING GREYHOUNDS)
|DNF
|Mark Drogalis (Toasted Head Racing)
|DNF
|Bob Wright (Team Apex Multisport)
|DNF
|Jack Wurster
|DNS
|C B (zoltanicus)
|DNS
|Alex Hawkins
|DNS
|Hank McCullough (Team Trappe Door)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Price (Velofemme p/b Litzler)
|5:57:24
|2
|Nicole Miranda (Mirco Racing)
|0:29:49
|3
|Alexa Storoniak (Cycle Solutions)
|0:32:35
|4
|Lorena Brown (Wells Fargo Advisors)
|0:35:10
|5
|Megan Doerr (Mclain Race Team)
|0:51:41
|6
|Donna Winters (bike zone racing)
|0:52:53
|7
|Gabriella Sterne (RACING GREYHOUNDS)
|0:58:26
|8
|Janet Edwards (Team Bicycle Hub)
|0:59:28
|9
|Jackie McKay (Bike Ohio)
|1:23:19
|10
|Beverly Enslow (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|1:31:32
|11
|Vanessa Marts (FMBR - Frankford Bicycle Co.)
|1:33:16
|12
|Lauren Mika (Twin Six / Sayle')
|1:40:15
|13
|Cooper Ambjorn (Team Hungry*)
|1:44:08
|14
|Marsita Macdonald
|2:19:06
|15
|Samantha Brode (VeloFemme p/b Litzler Automation)
|2:28:15
|16
|Andrea Tong (Cycle Solutions)
|2:28:35
|17
|Tiffany Clark (Edge Outdoors)
|2:37:27
|18
|Tatjana Kanashiro (Deep Dish Unlimited)
|3:01:06
|19
|Amy Ancheta (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|3:41:24
|20
|Pam Loebig
|3:48:53
|21
|Sharon Shachar
|3:55:10
|22
|Lori Lott (OFF CAMBER CYCLING)
|4:15:10
|23
|Chris Sharp (Rivers Bend)
|24
|Katelyn Cassell
|4:18:36
|25
|Corianne Kocarek (KSD Racing/Vanderkitten)
|4:20:08
|26
|Lisa Costello (FMBR Frankford Mountain Bike Racing)
|4:20:13
|27
|Beth Christiansen (The Pony Shp)
|4:21:01
|DNF
|Teresa Rowley-Asher
|DNF
|Marsha Kramer
|DNF
|Marie Rote (Snakebite Racing/ Wells Fargo)
|DNS
|Aimee Adams
|DNS
|Olivia Birkenhauer (Reser Bicyle Outfitters)
|DNS
|Michelle Handren
|DNS
|Erin Stewart
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Kieffer (Think Green-Pedal the Planet)
|5:31:42
|2
|Tim Mould (Sayle')
|0:10:31
|3
|Sunny Terry Jr.
|0:36:35
|4
|Ben Michels (Trek Store of Columbus)
|0:38:24
|5
|Scott Radford (HBI/PRO BIKES)
|0:46:51
|6
|Jason Fischer (Cycle Symphony)
|1:00:41
|7
|Chris Miceli (Silverback Racing)
|1:02:26
|8
|Peter Forrest (bike zone racing)
|1:10:44
|9
|Keefe Jaten
|1:12:10
|10
|Dave Placke (Rogue Racing Project)
|1:40:39
|11
|James O'Loughlin (Team Hungry* New Febreze)
|1:55:37
|12
|Chris Snider (Wamsley Cycles)
|2:15:38
|13
|Dan Crowe
|2:20:05
|14
|Evan Clark (Rogue Racing Project)
|2:23:26
|15
|Taylor Ayers (Kent Cycle)
|2:58:53
|16
|Emmanuel Tinga (DADDY ON CALL)
|3:12:28
|17
|Terry Golden
|4:07:10
|18
|Eric Buchakjian (Hungry*)
|4:26:40
|DNF
|Scott Glazier (Cycle Solutions)
|DNS
|Brian Segal (rogue racing project)
|DNS
|Joseph Seidl (KLM/Coldstone)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Purcell (Ride On)
|4:50:21
|2
|Ross Clark (Edge Outdoors)
|0:08:51
|3
|Greg Jackson (Spin Bike Shop / Fatheads Brewery)
|0:38:25
|4
|Tom Pollock (Trek Store of Columbus/ Backroom Coffee Roasters)
|0:39:01
|5
|Jason Halloran (Metropark Marauders, Spin Bike Shop)
|0:39:14
|6
|Rick Hatfield (RACING GREYHOUNDS)
|0:39:43
|7
|Jason Suppan (SoupCan Racing)
|0:40:32
|8
|Jared Zollars (The Bicycle Hub)
|0:41:51
|9
|Hugh Bloomfield (Greens Toyota,Pedal the planet)
|0:43:48
|10
|Frederik Fuest (RSV Nassovia Limburg)
|0:45:41
|11
|Joe Lautzenheiser (Team Lake Effect)
|0:47:21
|12
|Jake Walters (Spin / Fatheads / Marauders)
|0:47:54
|13
|Chip Meek (Spin/ Fatheads)
|0:51:35
|14
|Vincent Monachino (Spin/Fatheads/Marauders)
|0:53:21
|15
|Kevin Larson (The Bicycle Hub)
|0:56:24
|16
|Donald Kamer (Clear Image Eyecare)
|0:56:45
|17
|Joel Poliskey (Ray's Bike Shop)
|0:58:13
|18
|Thomas Dunn (Ride On)
|1:03:57
|19
|Brent Thompson (Was Labs Cycling)
|1:04:29
|20
|Clay Green (Think Green-Pedal the Planet Racing p/b SWORD)
|1:05:41
|21
|Jereme Fischer (Cycle Symphony)
|1:06:18
|22
|Daniel Delph (VO2 Multisport)
|1:08:19
|23
|Stefan Garcia (RideOn)
|1:08:41
|24
|Nate Veselenak (Spin Bike Shop/ Marauders)
|1:10:55
|25
|Jimm McElroy (VeloSports Racing)
|1:12:13
|26
|Bill Crank (Crankworks Bicycles/CES)
|1:13:15
|27
|Brad Scholtz (Snakebite Racing)
|1:13:46
|28
|Jeff Harper (Mid Ohio velo sport)
|1:15:27
|29
|Blake Fahl (Team Heroes)
|1:15:39
|30
|Graceson Parsons (Team Honda)
|1:17:31
|31
|Will Polleys
|1:18:56
|32
|William Slutz (Dynamic Physical Therapy Cycling Team powered by Pathfinder)
|1:18:58
|33
|Jeff Schoeny (Team relevant team Dayton)
|1:19:23
|34
|Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag)
|1:20:17
|35
|Patrick McConnell (Roll Racing)
|1:22:50
|36
|Patrick Bucayu (Scheller's Racing Team)
|1:23:12
|37
|Brian Mccabe (Twin Six)
|1:24:24
|38
|Darrin Grosch (Bishops Bicycles)
|1:31:37
|39
|Kunihiko Tanuma (Breakaway/Quickdirt)
|1:32:45
|40
|Philip Klein
|1:34:26
|41
|Yianni Pimenids
|1:35:57
|42
|Brian Mejia (n+1 Cycling)
|1:36:09
|43
|Jeremy Larson
|1:36:24
|44
|Aaron Coxen (Kenda Tire USA)
|1:36:40
|45
|Michael Schena (Team Hungry)
|1:39:16
|46
|Roger Sommers (Pure 121)
|1:39:41
|47
|Brett Merrington
|1:41:52
|48
|Nahum Burt (Breakaway Cycling)
|1:42:04
|49
|Lou Grkman (Cycle Symphony)
|1:43:01
|50
|Joe Edwards (Team Bicycle Hub /North Coast Cycling)
|1:46:30
|51
|Randy Slaubaugh (Ride-on Wooster)
|1:47:57
|52
|Jason Spieth (EdgeOutdoors)
|1:49:03
|53
|Wayne Bowers (Eddys Bike Shop)
|1:50:24
|54
|Matt Lutz (GiSMo)
|1:50:44
|55
|Chris Knapp (Team Six One Four)
|1:52:38
|56
|Mathieu Lavoie
|1:53:48
|57
|Brent Christy (cycling sports center)
|1:54:00
|58
|Josh Kunz (Ride On)
|1:54:14
|59
|James Knott (Quickdirt)
|1:56:38
|60
|Jarom Thomas (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll)
|1:58:22
|61
|Ryan Knopf (Team Soupcan)
|1:58:53
|62
|Chris Krajewski
|1:59:16
|63
|Richard Hedge (Team Synergy)
|1:59:36
|64
|Ray Karmansky (Spin/ Fatheads Marauders)
|2:02:57
|65
|Chris Huck (Wells Fargo Advisors)
|2:04:08
|66
|Travis Norton (Arby's Pedal the Planet)
|2:04:53
|67
|Tom Wiseman (Team McClintock/ Century Cycles)
|2:05:05
|68
|Cory Knight (Roll Race Team)
|2:12:29
|69
|Dave Tingley (Trek Store Columbus/BRCR)
|2:14:17
|70
|Layne Peters (Cap City Cycling)
|2:15:17
|71
|Cory Muth
|2:15:28
|72
|Joseph Bukovac
|2:16:09
|73
|David Marsi (Team Bicycle Hub)
|2:17:41
|74
|Mike Whitlow (:roll racing)
|2:18:59
|75
|Mike Romanchek (Wells Fargo Advisors)
|2:19:01
|76
|Owen Smith
|2:19:46
|77
|Johnny Hoffman (Blazing Saddles Racing)
|2:20:48
|78
|James Costello (Frankford Mountain Bike Racing)
|2:21:42
|79
|Kenny Kocarek (KSD Racing)
|80
|Andrew Crow (KSD Racing, Schwalbe Tires, Skratch Labs, Cascade Subaru, Swiftwick Socks, The Edge Outdoors)
|2:21:43
|81
|Chuck Kovick (W.A.R. - On Two Wheels Jackson)
|2:22:21
|82
|Joe Worboy (Breakaway Quickdirt)
|2:22:50
|83
|Greg Brandes
|2:23:13
|84
|Jordan Bates (Fankford Bike)
|2:24:15
|85
|Ross Sharp
|2:24:39
|86
|Nathan Eastlake (Eastlake Hardscape Construction)
|2:26:22
|87
|Hunter Brankamp (Live Gnar Collective)
|2:27:49
|88
|Jason Parrish (Backroom Coffee Roasters / Trek Store Columbus)
|2:28:52
|89
|Kurtis Payton (Roll:, Hot Chicken Takeover, & Rockmill Brewery)
|2:29:20
|90
|Greg Witt (Rochester Bike shop)
|2:30:07
|91
|Matt Cassini
|2:32:21
|92
|Paul Adams
|2:32:23
|93
|Boris Yanovsky (Queen City Wheels)
|2:33:52
|94
|Jeff Tolliver (PAMBA)
|2:34:26
|95
|Scott Calkins (Home Repair Solutions /Mountain Road Cycle)
|2:35:45
|96
|John Macdonald (JTree)
|2:37:00
|97
|Ryan Heichel (Timex/MMBC)
|2:37:01
|98
|Eli Orth
|2:37:34
|99
|Michael Whaley (Breakaway Quickdirt)
|2:38:48
|100
|John Seydlitz (Marauders)
|2:43:10
|101
|Dustin Clouse (KSD Racing)
|2:44:29
|102
|Kevin Leitner
|2:47:27
|103
|Jamie Williamson (Team Hungry p/b Febreze In Wash)
|2:48:40
|104
|Jamie Sharp (Rivers Bend)
|2:49:21
|105
|Adam Thompson (Puer 12 1, Jesus)
|2:50:32
|106
|Mark Rottinger
|2:53:33
|107
|Andy Gramata
|2:53:36
|108
|Darin Shaffer (Hollow Oak Land Trust)
|2:53:46
|109
|Kevin Delk (No Ragrets)
|3:05:52
|110
|Danny Rhea (no regrats, ets)
|111
|Thomas Bell
|3:05:53
|112
|Andrew Fredrick (Roll: racing)
|3:06:42
|113
|Rick Deshields (CAMBA)
|3:11:32
|114
|Troy Haines (Team DTH, Lizard Skinz Vehicle Wraps)
|3:12:46
|115
|Scott Kuboff (Wells Fargo Advisors)
|3:14:27
|116
|Brandon Transier
|3:16:35
|117
|Mark Hepp (K&G Bike Center)
|3:16:38
|118
|Tim Portman (Ohio fat tires)
|3:20:41
|119
|Thomas Mallory (Mallory Law Office, LLC)
|3:22:10
|120
|Takahiro Nozaki
|3:27:41
|121
|Chris Hirsch
|3:31:12
|122
|Mike Devylder
|3:32:10
|123
|Daniel Pike (BioWheels/Perrino Landscape, Inc.)
|3:32:26
|124
|Benjamin Kauffman
|3:33:40
|125
|Kevin Pietrzyk (East End Cycling Club)
|3:33:44
|126
|Michael Albeza (DAYUKDOK)
|3:33:58
|127
|Eric Peters (Jeni's Ice Cream)
|3:34:14
|128
|Glen Gardner (Team614 / Vortechs Group)
|3:34:17
|129
|Anthony R Davila (Marauders)
|3:35:18
|130
|Patrick Reedy
|3:36:17
|131
|David Marshall (Commonwealth Eye Surgery/Crankworks)
|3:37:49
|132
|Christopher Boyle (Breakaway Quickdirt)
|3:38:11
|133
|Andrew Cerniglia
|3:38:58
|134
|Thom Anderson (Team Hungry)
|3:39:20
|135
|Dennis Patton (East End Cycling)
|3:39:42
|136
|Tony Beursken (RedBike / Swerve Bike Shop / Defense Soap)
|3:40:30
|137
|Chris Norris (Team Hungry)
|3:40:39
|138
|Ken Booth (Twin Six)
|3:42:11
|139
|Bruce Lautzenheiser (Orrville Cycling)
|3:43:38
|140
|Jonathan Jalowiec (OHIO FAT TIRES)
|3:46:17
|141
|Tim Abbott
|3:49:57
|142
|Keith Dwyer
|3:50:05
|143
|Matthew Adams
|3:51:39
|144
|Jake Mohoric
|3:51:41
|145
|Jeff Buzzard
|3:52:44
|146
|John Caruso (Team Bicycle Hub)
|3:56:46
|147
|Alex Ivanic
|4:05:36
|148
|Michael Calonia (Fil-Am Bikerz)
|4:07:40
|149
|J.B. Howard
|4:08:49
|150
|Steve Smail
|4:10:03
|151
|Alfredo Jimenez Perez Mitre
|4:10:53
|152
|Aaron Brlas (Ohio Fat Tires)
|4:10:55
|153
|Victor Allen (Summit Freewheelers)
|4:10:59
|154
|Sean Gilbert (Team Lake Effect)
|4:14:24
|155
|Kevan Millstein (Snyder Barstool Team)
|4:16:39
|156
|Eric Harpel
|4:22:31
|157
|Christian Ambjorn (Reser Bicycle)
|4:22:46
|158
|Michael Kennedy (reddit /r/mtb)
|4:32:05
|159
|Kevin Smith (Goodspeed Cycles)
|4:34:37
|160
|Marc Bigsby
|4:43:50
|161
|Robert Magness (Team Hungry*)
|4:44:48
|162
|Chris Gorman
|4:46:12
|163
|David McDaniel
|4:46:30
|164
|David Tidd (Mid Ohio Velo Sports)
|4:47:40
|165
|Nicholas Tadic
|4:50:59
|166
|James Phillips (Lost in the Woods)
|4:58:17
|167
|Kalib Jackson (Little Ade's Team Goose Island 312)
|5:03:34
|168
|David Brown (Rivers Bend Bike Shop)
|5:07:57
|169
|Doug Metzger (Fremont Flatlanders)
|5:12:00
|170
|Frederick Estoesta (IGWT /Chicago Crankers)
|5:12:19
|171
|Kevin Burgess (Knobby Side Down / Edge Outdoors, Schwalbe, Scratch Labs)
|5:22:25
|172
|Michael Jamison (DTH Adventures, Lizard Skinz)
|5:22:40
|173
|Mike Ucker (VP Pedals, DTH Adventures, Lizard Skinz)
|174
|Daniel Fausey (Breakaway Quickdirt)
|5:34:38
|175
|Daraius Patell
|5:40:16
|176
|David Nett
|5:40:21
|177
|David Starkey (Ohio Fat Tire)
|5:41:43
|178
|Kevin Kovach (The minivan)
|5:49:36
|179
|Nick Donahue (Ohio Fat Tires)
|6:05:05
|180
|Braden Bolkema
|6:21:21
|181
|Josh Parrott (Montgomery Cyclery)
|6:42:33
|DNF
|Johnny Alexander (West Chester Cycelry)
|DNF
|Rod Asher
|DNF
|John Day
|DNF
|Adrian Fahey (Speedway Wheelmen)
|DNF
|Dennis Gehrke
|DNF
|Jason Linscott (Trek Stor Columbus Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Rick Maier (Relevant Works/Team Dayton)
|DNF
|Brad Rogers (Y-Not Cycling)
|DNF
|Rob Tandy
|DNF
|Scott Tickner
|DNF
|Brady Tucker (The East Side Ride)
|DNF
|Tim Van De Walle
|DNF
|Cato Coleman (Trek Store of Columbus)
|DNF
|Christopher Boling
|DNF
|John Crosby
|DNF
|Jeff Cyrus (Rogue Racing Project)
|DNF
|Mike Jones
|DNF
|Mark Kramer
|DNF
|Matt Livengood
|DNF
|Bruce Macdonald (Marauders/spin/fatheads)
|DNF
|Joseph McHugh (Swerve Bike Shop)
|DNF
|Thomas Morris (Trek Bicycle Store of Columbus Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Adam Naish (Rochester Bike Shop)
|DNF
|Paul Nelson
|DNF
|Steve Pekarskiy
|DNF
|John Pike (CFT-Sinas Dramis Law Cycling)
|DNF
|Alexander Planic
|DNF
|James Snyder (MILLENNIUM MTB)
|DNF
|Kevin Wellendorf
|DNF
|Daniel Willis
|DNF
|Mike Dietlin
|DNF
|Todd Vermilya
|DNF
|Benjamin Jackson (Ohio Fat Tire)
|DNF
|Steve Twining (team lake effect racing/infinit nutrition)
|DNS
|Jason Broussard
|DNS
|Jeff Brown
|DNS
|Scott Cameron (Adventures For The Cure)
|DNS
|Karl Fischer
|DNS
|Nate Fisher
|DNS
|Jonathan Giese (Tech 9)
|DNS
|Douglas Hall (Vo2 multisport)
|DNS
|Scot Herrmann (Relevant Works/team DAYTON)
|DNS
|Peter Hills (Team Dayton Cycling)
|DNS
|Logan Karr (Memphis Velo, Peddler Bike Shop)
|DNS
|Seth Kaser (Eddy's Bike Shop / Spaghetti Warehouse)
|DNS
|Dustin Lashbrook (Team NCCH p/b DEC Express)
|DNS
|Robert Magness (Team Hungry)
|DNS
|Tilman McDaniel (McDonalds Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Jeff Murray (Harpers Bike Shop)
|DNS
|Michael Pippin
|DNS
|Bruce Pisarek
|DNS
|Sam Props
|DNS
|Darin Shriver
|DNS
|Brett Stewart (SRAM)
|DNS
|Greg Tarr
|DNS
|Luke Tuttle
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Goetz (A Gear Higher & Nebo Ridge)
|5:46:11
|2
|Scott Young (TriTec)
|0:03:11
|3
|Gerry Day
|0:12:34
|4
|Adam Linstedt
|0:14:36
|5
|Jeff Blodgett (Blazing Saddle Racing)
|0:17:44
|6
|Jeff Doerr (Mclain race team)
|0:33:43
|7
|Patrick Miranda (Mirco Racing)
|0:41:03
|8
|Nate Cross (BLAZING SADDLE RACING)
|0:44:58
|9
|Gary Hocke (Roll)
|0:53:20
|10
|Michael Henry (Team Nebo Ridge)
|1:05:18
|11
|Tim Fargo (Wolverine Sports Club)
|1:10:18
|12
|Michael Bender (The Bike Lane)
|1:42:06
|13
|Walter Mullins (Mid-Ohio Velo Sport/ Spokes Bike Store)
|1:45:23
|14
|Charles Patterson (dirty harry's / starleron)
|1:56:14
|15
|Mike Lawler (Team Dayton, Loveland Bike Rental)
|1:59:10
|16
|D.A. Fleischer (www.da-photo.com)
|2:05:35
|17
|Tim Shepherd (Knobby Side Down)
|2:20:22
|18
|Dan Mock (Wheels on Fire)
|2:20:41
|19
|Daniel Ward (Raysmtb)
|2:21:56
|20
|Jonathan Kaye
|2:23:16
|21
|Mark Macnaughton
|2:27:29
|22
|Todd King
|2:30:23
|23
|Robert Breedlove (Blue Sky Bicycles)
|2:39:04
|24
|Robert Eiserman (Cambo Racing)
|2:39:06
|25
|Tim Bonifant (Orrville cycling club)
|3:07:04
|26
|Jeff Stickle (Black Bear Cycling)
|3:11:49
|27
|Matthew Eggleton
|3:18:49
|28
|John Picklesimer (Reser Bicycle)
|3:26:55
|29
|Kevin Bambury
|3:45:06
|30
|Mark Reynolds (The Bike Hub /Reynolds Landscaping)
|3:46:32
|31
|Steve Yarman
|3:51:51
|32
|William Jones
|4:35:03
|33
|Ken Annable (COMBO)
|4:38:47
|34
|Terry Hughes (Lost in the Woods)
|4:40:32
|35
|Terry Westerman
|5:42:45
|DNF
|Michael Dowd (Orrville Cycle / Wooster Brush)
|DNF
|Randy Jarvis (Buzzzards)
|DNF
|Dave Ruller (Eddy's Bike Shop)
|DNF
|Jim Thacker (Queen City Wheels)
|DNF
|Dennis Thompson
|DNF
|Shannon Williams (breakaway / quickdirt / honda)
|DNF
|Jamieson Giefer
|DNF
|Steve Little
|DNF
|Steve Thompson
|DNS
|Brad Beeson (Spin Bike Shop)
|DNS
|Chip Ellison (Pearl izumi/Shimano)
|DNS
|John Reynolds (Bill's Bike Shop)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83A french icon of cycling and Tour de France legend
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy