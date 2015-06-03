Image 1 of 8 100 mile winner Christian Tanguy (Image credit: Butch Phillips Photography) Image 2 of 8 Singlespeed podium celebrates (Image credit: Butch Phillips Photography) Image 3 of 8 The Singlespeed podium (Image credit: Butch Phillips Photography) Image 4 of 8 The men's podium celebrates (Image credit: Butch Phillips Photography) Image 5 of 8 The men's podium (Image credit: Butch Phillips Photography) Image 6 of 8 100 mile master's podium (Image credit: Butch Phillips Photography) Image 7 of 8 100 mile women's podium (Image credit: Butch Phillips Photography) Image 8 of 8 Race start in downtown Loudonville (Image credit: Butch Phillips Photography)

The KENDA Mohican 100 dispatched nearly 600 racers along some of the most popular single track trails Ohio has to offer on a grand single loop that spans the four counties that make up what is locally known as "Mohican Country". Several miles of new singletrack were added for 2015 at Camp Mohaven along the 100 mile route. Mohican offered a $10,000 cash purse, the largest in the NUE Race Series.

"The Giant from Grayling, Michigan", Jorden Wakeley, Quiring Cycles, was the first racer to crest at the city limits before going on to finish eleventh in the Men's Open, was awarded a $200 cash prime courtesy of the Loudonville Visitors Bureau. It was the first time the prime has been won by a racer on a fat bike!

Women's Open: Shinn gets her first win at Mohican!

Linda Shin, Blacksmith Cycles, achieved her first Mohican victory in 8:59:35. "Mohican 100 is probably my favorite 100 miler. It's a good mix of terrain and really sweet single track that's so much fun to ride!"

Defending NUE Champion, Brenda Simril, Motor Mile Racing, placed second just two minutes back to finish 9:01:06. For Simril, it was her first race back since suffering a life threatening rollover accident in her Sprinter RV that resulted in six broken ribs and a broken thumb.

Nine seconds later, Marlee Dixon, Mtbracenews/epic brewing/Pivot, too third at 9:01:15 after leading for a large portion of the race. Simona Vincenciova, Hammer Nutrition, took fourth at 9:34:01. Kathleen Lysakowski, Cycle Lodge, claimed fifth in 10:02:34.

Men's Open: Tanguy gets back to back wins!

2013 NUE Champion, Christian Tanguy, Rare Disease Cycling, proved he could still turn up the heat when it counts after a long, cold, Michigan winter finishing the Mohican in 7:10:03. About halfway through the race, the lead pack had been whittled down to four racers including Dylan Johnson, Brian Schworm, and Keck Baker. According to reports, Tanguy made his move on a notorious long, steep climb on Valley Stream Road, between aids 4.5 and 5.

Keck Baker, ChampSys/Cannondale p/b Battley Harley, held on for second place just one minute behind the leader to finish 7:11:05. Cohutta 100 winner, Brian Schworm, Think Green-Pedal the Planet p/b SWORD, arrived two minutes later to place third in 7:13:40. 20-year-old Phenom, Dylan Johnson, Scott Pro mtb team, took fourth just three minutes behind Schworm at 7:16:13.

Anthony Grinnell, Specialized Bicycles & Components, took fifth at 7:39:40. Three minutes later, Derek Treadwell, Dr Naylor-PBMracing claimed sixth at 7:42:49.

One minute behind Treadwell, "The Cat Man", Ronald Catlin, RBS Trek Cycling, took seventh in 7:43:32.

Inducted into the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame, Two-time USA Olympian, David "Tinker" Juarez, Sho-Air Cannondale, was with the lead pack for the first 46 miles into Aid 3 before suffering a shock failure forcing him to drop out. Juarez placed second overall in the NUE Race Series last season behind teammate, Jeremiah Bishop, Team Ergon.

Singlespeed: Moss on top in the Singlespeed Division!

Forty-four year old Bob Moss, Farnsworth Bicycles/Crank Arm Brewing/Torrenti Cycles, claimed his first Mohican win, finishing 8:07:49.

Four minutes behind Moss, NUE Contender, Peat Henry, Team Noah Foundation, took second in 8:11:53. Three minutes later, Will Crissman, B2C2/Commonwealth, secured third in 8:14:41. 23 year old Merwin Davis, pathfinder of WV, took fourth at 8:24:30 with James Litzinger, Specialized Bicyles & Components, less than a minute back to finish fifth at 8:25:16.

Masters 50+: Masse has what it takes to win! Again!

Defending NUE Race Series Champion, 54-year-old Roger Masse, Rare Disease Cycling, finished 8:17:12, one of just five Masters Division racers to go sub nine on the day. "The start is always tough for me at The Mohican since position going into the early single track is a key factor and I'm not a fast starter." Masse was also the 2014 Mohican winner.

Eleven minutes later, 50-year-old Jeff Clayton, Super Sport Athletic Wear, claimed second at 8:28:28. Local favorite from Belleville, Ohio, 56-year-old David Jolin, Stark Velo, took third at 8:37:28. Jolin, who trains on the Mohican trails, finished sixth overall in the NUE Race Series last season.

Fourth place went to 51-year-old Mark Donakowski, Racing Greyhounds, just ten minutes later at 8:47:38. Ten minutes later, 50-year-old Tom Kruse, Cycle Craft/Bulldogs, took fifth in 8:57:45. 50-year-old Coach Lee Simril, Motor Mile Racing, husband of NUE Women's Champion Brenda Simril, claimed sixth at 9:01:10.

Next Stop NUE #4 and 5: On June 20, The KENDA NUE Series features a double header with races in both Colorado and Michigan. The sold out Bailey Hundo located in Bailey, Colorado is a 100% fundraiser for Trips for Kids and the Colorado High School Cycling League. On the same day, the sold out Lumberjack 100 features a three lap all singletrack race in the Manistee Forest. For more information, visit http://nuemtb.com

Results

Men's Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Tanguy (Rare Disease Cycling) 7:10:03 2 Keck Baker (ChampSys/Cannondale p/b Battley Harley) 0:01:02 3 Brian Schworm (Think Green-Pedal the Planet p/b SWORD) 0:03:37 4 Dylan Johnson (Scott Pro mtb team) 0:06:10 5 Anthony Grinnell (Specialized Bicycles & Components, DirtyHarrys.net, Highland Training, SWORD Hydration) 0:29:37 6 Dereck Treadwell (Dr Naylor-PBMracing) 0:32:46 7 Ronald Catlin (RBS TREK CYClING) 0:33:29 8 Josh Tostado (santa cruz, swiftwick, shimano) 0:38:15 9 John Petrylak (Bike Factory Elite/Ergon/Industry Nine) 0:40:00 10 Shawn Hall (Piney Flats Bikes and Fitness) 0:40:42 11 Jorden Wakeley (Quiring Cycles) 0:41:11 12 Michael Danish 0:51:36 13 Gordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery) 1:06:03 14 Joe Johnston 1:06:25 15 Dan Kotwicki (RBS Cycling Team) 1:07:08 16 Tim Carleton (The 11 Inc / Pearl Izumi) 1:08:05 17 Nathaniel Cornelius (Think Green-Pedal the Planet) 1:09:03 18 Brian Roggeveen (Momentum Racing) 1:10:26 19 Kelly Sugg (RBS Cycling Team) 1:10:49 20 Stewart Staton (Plum Grove Cyclery) 1:11:56 21 Scott Morman (Stark Velo) 1:13:11 22 Ian Stanford (Ally's Bar// Habitat) 1:16:29 23 Andy Rhodes (North mountain woodworks/ black dog bikes) 1:21:48 24 A. Zane Wenzel (Horst Engineering Cycling Team) 1:26:47 25 Joe Fraas (West Liberty Cycles/ Maxxis Tires) 1:28:20 26 Tony Mellott (Backroom Coffee Roasters/ Trek Store of Columbus) 1:32:19 27 Joshua Martin (Cliff Bar, Rotor USA, Podium Performace Training) 1:33:34 28 Ryan Heerschap (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs) 1:34:09 29 John Proppe (Lake Effect Racing) 1:34:59 30 Cory Rimmer (Nox Composites / Kona Bikes / Provision Sports) 1:37:35 31 Chris Lane (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team) 1:39:54 32 Brian Mountjoy (Think green Toyota sword pedal planet) 1:40:23 33 Joe Mcdaniel (Team Lake Effect) 1:42:27 34 Lorenzo Serra (Pawling Cycle & Sport) 1:42:46 35 Ed Serrat (Cycletherapy Racing) 1:47:07 36 Emilio Brenes Jimenez (Rincon de La Vieja Challenge Mixuac Team) 1:47:44 37 Scott Warren (Bicycle Depot) 1:49:47 38 Robert Koblinsky (Bspoke Athletics) 1:54:42 39 Austin Francescone (Trek Store Columbus) 1:55:58 40 Tyler Trask (Transition Rack/Mavic/Zeal Optics) 1:57:35 41 Christopher Brechbill (Got Chocolate Milk?) 1:57:59 42 Tom Stritzinger 1:59:09 43 Ryan Burnette 2:01:25 44 Kevin Campbell (Spokes-n-Skis) 2:03:05 45 Evan Huff (BikeReg.com) 2:03:16 46 Colin Reuter (crossresults.com) 2:06:11 47 Greg Whitney (Arrow Racing) 2:07:20 48 Michael Gottfried (Trek Store Cincinnati) 2:08:46 49 Cary Fridrich (JRA CYCLES) 2:09:46 50 Jamie Knowlton 2:12:27 51 Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO/Wolf Tooth Components/Hammer Nutrition/Blue Ridge Cyclery p/b Reynolds GM/Subaru) 2:12:42 52 Michael Banks (The Edge Outdoors) 2:18:44 53 Thomas Novitsky (RACING GREYHOUNDS) 2:19:02 54 Jason Rassi (Little Ades Team Goose Island 312) 2:19:38 55 Bradley Smith (Ride On Cycling Team) 2:19:42 56 Keith Tarter 2:20:08 57 Brad Hawk (Hammer Nutrition / Twin 6 / Bikenetic) 2:22:39 58 Ken Krebs 2:23:29 59 Andrew Lysaght (B2C2 p/b Boloco) 2:24:43 60 Jack Iacoboni Jr (LTD4 Life/ No Teeth) 2:29:28 61 Charles Moore (Orange Krush Cycling Club/ Cycletherapy) 2:31:08 62 Dan Marshall (XCMarathon.com) 2:32:02 63 Mathieu Sertorio (Triatlo Jovent 79) 2:32:55 64 Jonathan Kloppenburg (Spidermonkey Cycling) 2:46:22 65 Christopher R. Chartier (BikeFix) 2:47:59 66 Jerico Slavin (FAMBE) 2:50:13 67 Chris Bryce (Wolfpack/ Dark Horse) 2:51:24 68 Alex Hashem 2:52:45 69 Samuel Gezahegn 2:52:48 70 Christopher Arndt (Paradise Garage Racing) 2:59:03 71 Peyton Randolph 2:59:37 72 Peter Bradshaw (MAD ALCHEMY / VERGE RIDER COOPERATIVE) 3:00:41 73 Philip Schiller (Team E.R.P.) 3:08:26 74 Christopher Seeley (off camber cycling/ River's Bend Cycles) 3:09:35 75 Shane Pasley (Rare Disease Cycling) 3:10:00 76 Tyler Keuning (Grand Rapids Bicycle Co.) 3:14:16 77 Rob Hillyard (Southtowns Line & Wiquor) 3:14:38 78 Mike Loranty 3:14:39 79 Hunter Stoneking (Portage Cyclery/Patriot Phoenix Foundation) 3:16:06 80 Alex Tenelshof (Village Bike & Fitness) 3:18:08 81 Tres Riley (Adventures for the Cure) 3:18:26 82 Jason Sparks (RACING GREYHOUNDS) 3:22:17 83 Rodney Reed (AOA) 3:25:00 84 Mathieu Desrosiers 3:27:20 85 Todd Bowden (Trek Cyclocross Collective, Aetna Expowheelmen) 3:31:09 86 Ryan Sarka 3:34:48 87 Jon Nable (Hup United) 3:40:27 88 Grant Cunningham (KCV Cycling - Racing for Riley) 3:47:15 89 Ron Scherff (Fat Head's Brewery) 3:53:58 90 Felbert Edrada (J&R ski and cycle) 3:55:44 91 Jay Morrison (Grand Rapids Bicylce Company & Twin Six) 4:01:50 92 Rob Mitzel (Team E.R.P.) 4:05:43 93 Allen Loy (Paradise Garage Racing) 4:06:53 94 Paul Karle (Montgomery Cyclery/queen city wheels) 4:07:18 95 Mike Tobin (Ride 2 Recovery) 4:08:04 96 Christopher Davis (Stanky Creek Cycling) 4:14:18 97 Brandon Render 4:40:15 98 Chris Karpowicz (765 Racing/ Hammer Nutrition) 4:55:08 99 John Percassi (J+D) 5:12:41 100 Christopher Barkow (Cheese Sammich) 5:13:15 101 Lee Wittekind (Marietta adventure company) 5:13:46 102 Jason Ottinger (Guardian Automotive) 5:16:02 103 Mark Edwards (Wheel Team 6) 5:16:57 104 Brian Wahl (Team Bicycle Hub) 5:18:07 105 Jeff Mozer 5:30:58 106 Christopher Crofford (4-Play) 5:31:40 107 Jaroslaw Kowal 5:42:34 108 Jim Gianoglio 5:45:24 109 Jason Clipse (Wheel Team 6) 5:45:31 110 Matt Simpson (Wheel Team 6) 111 Dennis Kavish (Mountain Goat) 5:47:14 112 Mark Shellhamer 6:05:37 113 Chad Doellman 6:15:51 114 Kurt Molter 6:16:32 115 Shawn Duffy (Base TriFitness) 6:54:05 116 Donald Wieburg (Little Ade's Team Goose Island 312) 7:14:50 117 Scott Lang 7:15:15 DNF Tim McGrath (PAMBA/Little Ades/312) DNF Chad Nay DNF Gary Proctor (VES Factory Team) DNF Mark Stover (Flat Black Racing) DNF Allen Wheeler (On Two Wheels) DNF David Tinker Juarez (RideBiker Alliance Sho-Air/Cannondale) DNF Ernie Baker (12oz. Curl Champs) DNF M.V. Carroll (RACING GREYHOUNDS) DNF Paul Freibert DNF Caleb Hunter (Extreme Electrical Racing) DNF Jason Izworski DNF Dennis Lessard (Aberdeen Bike) DNF Michael Lukowiak (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs) DNF Grant Matthews (92Fifty/Elevated Legs Racing) DNF Adam McCann DNF Charles McDonald (Paralyzed Veterans Racing) DNF Keith Omundson (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team) DNF Marc Oria (Triatlo Jovent79) DNF Jeff Roesner (KCV Cycling - Racing for Riley) DNF Ryan Serbel (Toasted Head Racing) DNF Michael Simonson DNF Michael Skitzki (MOTOR CITY ENDURANCE) DNF Mark Smith (BRC Racing p/b Reynolds GM/Subaru) DNF John Stevens DNF Andrew Wright (Swallow Bicycle Works) DNS Eric Albery DNS Graham Bolkema DNS Geoff Butler (Toasted Head Racing) DNS Alexander Kurland (Black Dog Bikes / North Mtn Woodworks, Industry Nine, Maxxis, First Endurance) DNS Andrew Lavicka (Dental Ceramics Inc) DNS Mark Rucker (Team Hungry*) DNS David Spivey (Cisco) DNS Shawn Thomas (SRAM Factory) DNS Jan Van Nuffelen (Spidermonkey Cycling) DNS Chris Tries (Piney Flats Cycle)

Women's Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linda Shin (Blacksmith Cycle) 8:59:35 2 Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) 0:01:31 3 Marlee Dixon (Mtbracenews / epic brewing /Pivot) 0:01:40 4 Simona Vincenciova (Hammer Nutrition) 0:34:26 5 Kathleen Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge) 1:02:59 6 Jennifer Malik (Lady Gnar Shredders) 1:04:07 7 Emily Korsch (Team Noah Foundation) 1:12:44 8 Jennifer Tillman (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team) 1:13:42 9 Christin Reuter (Family Bike) 1:25:18 10 Vickie Monahan (Team ERRACE p/b DSO Manufacturing) 1:41:36 11 Jill Martindale (Grand Rapids Bicycle Co.) 2:12:33 12 Jessica Tomazic (Team Bicycle Hub) 2:23:38 13 Kathleen Sheehan (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team) 2:30:55 14 Sarah Temby (RBS Cycling Team) 2:38:12 15 Heidi Coulter (Lady Gnar Shedders) 3:17:07 16 Dana Meske (RBS Cycling Team/Vanderkitten) 3:52:25 17 Anne Gray (Pop-a-cap) 3:58:20 18 Kathy Judson (Joes's bike shop racing team/gmsv) 4:13:10 DNF Karen Franzen (Cycling Concepts Racing Team) DNS Laurie Mann DNS Melissa Mertz (Toasted Head Racing)

Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Moss (Farnsworth Bicycles/Crank Arm Brewing/Torrenti Cycles) 8:07:49 2 Peat Henry (Team Noah Foundation, ) 0:04:04 3 Will Crissman (B2C2 p/b Boloco) 0:06:52 4 Merwin Davis (pathfinder of wv) 0:16:41 5 James Litzinger (Specialized Bicyles & Components, DirtyHarrys.net, Highland Training, SWORD Hydration.) 0:17:27 6 Brian Patton (US Military Endurance Sports) 0:19:59 7 Jason Pruitt (Peoples Brewing, Hodson Bay, CRC, LAS) 0:21:06 8 Trevor Grant (bicycle depot) 0:32:03 9 Donald Powers (Pro Bikes) 0:35:01 10 Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles, Twin 6, WAS Labs) 0:36:19 11 Mike Bernhard (Twin Six METAL) 0:38:17 12 Igor Danko 0:46:29 13 Trever Kingsbury (NCCS Derailed CoOp-Crankbrothers-Lazer-First Endurance-ProGold-DeFeet) 0:51:46 14 Bob Sowga (Paradise Garage Racing) 0:53:33 15 Mike Cordaro (Dirty Harry's / Answer Products) 0:58:06 16 Tim Anderson (Faster Mustache) 1:21:14 17 Joseph Stroz (Stroz Physical Therapy & Sports Rehab, P.C.) 1:35:49 18 Duncan Sinclair (Trestle Bridge Racing) 1:42:14 19 Jon Dub-Nine (Twin Six/ESI Grips/Carborocket/Tiremaniacs/TOGS) 1:42:40 20 Matthew Hellmers (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team) 1:50:22 21 Chris Hays (Toasted Head Racing) 1:53:36 22 Stanley Skotnicki 2:16:51 23 Jeff Wass (Team Dayton Cycling) 3:55:16 24 Scott Dennis (Pop-a-cap) 4:11:07 25 David Spurlock (Roll:) 4:27:15 DNF Jeff Bushong (people's brewing company/Hodsons bay) DNF Bryan Dubuc (BikeSource) DNF Andrew Durniat (Durniat Strength) DNF Arron Fonte DNF Scott Green (Toasted Head Racing) DNF Dave Hall (EdgeOutdoors) DNF Mike Montalbano (Toasted Head Racing) DNF Andy Percy (MACmtbc) DNS Jose Escobar (XXX Racing - Athletico) DNS Larkin Kelly (Paradise Garage) DNS Daniel Rapp (Team Noah Foundation)

Master's 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Masse (Rare Disease Cycling) 8:17:12 2 Jeff Clayton (Super Sport Athletic Wear) 0:11:16 3 Dave Jolin (Stark Velo) 0:20:16 4 Mark Donakowski (RACING GREYHOUNDS) 0:30:26 5 Tom Kruse (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs) 0:40:33 6 Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing) 0:43:58 7 Chris Torrance (RACING GREYHOUNDS) 0:57:04 8 Terry Blanchet (NAV - North American Velo) 1:11:48 9 Alan Miner (Banks Bikes) 1:16:24 10 Jim Miller (Kelly Benefits Strategies / LSV) 1:19:33 11 Anthony Hergert (Rescue Racing p/b Reality Bikes) 1:25:41 12 Alain Simard 1:36:14 13 Roman Urbina (La Ruta LandRover) 2:05:32 14 Brent Harlos (Peoples Brewery) 2:05:52 15 David Grauer (orthopro, Boulder Bone and Joint) 2:32:59 16 Donald Newman 2:45:11 17 Tony Papandrea (Team Truth) 3:04:37 18 Rich Doubledee (RedBike) 3:33:06 19 Brian Parr (TMR) 3:41:30 20 Don Rice (CCB Racing) 3:42:32 21 Jeff Wrataric 4:45:36 22 Mark Sullivan (Joe's Bike Shop Race Team) 4:55:33 23 Ralph Keller 5:15:52 24 Fernando Gurdièu Astuis 25 Mark Jones (Orrville Cycling Club) 5:45:35 DNF Charles Cole (Cycle to Fitness RACING GREYHOUNDS) DNF Mark Drogalis (Toasted Head Racing) DNF Bob Wright (Team Apex Multisport) DNF Jack Wurster DNS C B (zoltanicus) DNS Alex Hawkins DNS Hank McCullough (Team Trappe Door)

100 K Women's Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Price (Velofemme p/b Litzler) 5:57:24 2 Nicole Miranda (Mirco Racing) 0:29:49 3 Alexa Storoniak (Cycle Solutions) 0:32:35 4 Lorena Brown (Wells Fargo Advisors) 0:35:10 5 Megan Doerr (Mclain Race Team) 0:51:41 6 Donna Winters (bike zone racing) 0:52:53 7 Gabriella Sterne (RACING GREYHOUNDS) 0:58:26 8 Janet Edwards (Team Bicycle Hub) 0:59:28 9 Jackie McKay (Bike Ohio) 1:23:19 10 Beverly Enslow (Team Hammer Nutrition) 1:31:32 11 Vanessa Marts (FMBR - Frankford Bicycle Co.) 1:33:16 12 Lauren Mika (Twin Six / Sayle') 1:40:15 13 Cooper Ambjorn (Team Hungry*) 1:44:08 14 Marsita Macdonald 2:19:06 15 Samantha Brode (VeloFemme p/b Litzler Automation) 2:28:15 16 Andrea Tong (Cycle Solutions) 2:28:35 17 Tiffany Clark (Edge Outdoors) 2:37:27 18 Tatjana Kanashiro (Deep Dish Unlimited) 3:01:06 19 Amy Ancheta (Spidermonkey Cycling) 3:41:24 20 Pam Loebig 3:48:53 21 Sharon Shachar 3:55:10 22 Lori Lott (OFF CAMBER CYCLING) 4:15:10 23 Chris Sharp (Rivers Bend) 24 Katelyn Cassell 4:18:36 25 Corianne Kocarek (KSD Racing/Vanderkitten) 4:20:08 26 Lisa Costello (FMBR Frankford Mountain Bike Racing) 4:20:13 27 Beth Christiansen (The Pony Shp) 4:21:01 DNF Teresa Rowley-Asher DNF Marsha Kramer DNF Marie Rote (Snakebite Racing/ Wells Fargo) DNS Aimee Adams DNS Olivia Birkenhauer (Reser Bicyle Outfitters) DNS Michelle Handren DNS Erin Stewart

100 K Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Kieffer (Think Green-Pedal the Planet) 5:31:42 2 Tim Mould (Sayle') 0:10:31 3 Sunny Terry Jr. 0:36:35 4 Ben Michels (Trek Store of Columbus) 0:38:24 5 Scott Radford (HBI/PRO BIKES) 0:46:51 6 Jason Fischer (Cycle Symphony) 1:00:41 7 Chris Miceli (Silverback Racing) 1:02:26 8 Peter Forrest (bike zone racing) 1:10:44 9 Keefe Jaten 1:12:10 10 Dave Placke (Rogue Racing Project) 1:40:39 11 James O'Loughlin (Team Hungry* New Febreze) 1:55:37 12 Chris Snider (Wamsley Cycles) 2:15:38 13 Dan Crowe 2:20:05 14 Evan Clark (Rogue Racing Project) 2:23:26 15 Taylor Ayers (Kent Cycle) 2:58:53 16 Emmanuel Tinga (DADDY ON CALL) 3:12:28 17 Terry Golden 4:07:10 18 Eric Buchakjian (Hungry*) 4:26:40 DNF Scott Glazier (Cycle Solutions) DNS Brian Segal (rogue racing project) DNS Joseph Seidl (KLM/Coldstone)

100 K Men's Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Purcell (Ride On) 4:50:21 2 Ross Clark (Edge Outdoors) 0:08:51 3 Greg Jackson (Spin Bike Shop / Fatheads Brewery) 0:38:25 4 Tom Pollock (Trek Store of Columbus/ Backroom Coffee Roasters) 0:39:01 5 Jason Halloran (Metropark Marauders, Spin Bike Shop) 0:39:14 6 Rick Hatfield (RACING GREYHOUNDS) 0:39:43 7 Jason Suppan (SoupCan Racing) 0:40:32 8 Jared Zollars (The Bicycle Hub) 0:41:51 9 Hugh Bloomfield (Greens Toyota,Pedal the planet) 0:43:48 10 Frederik Fuest (RSV Nassovia Limburg) 0:45:41 11 Joe Lautzenheiser (Team Lake Effect) 0:47:21 12 Jake Walters (Spin / Fatheads / Marauders) 0:47:54 13 Chip Meek (Spin/ Fatheads) 0:51:35 14 Vincent Monachino (Spin/Fatheads/Marauders) 0:53:21 15 Kevin Larson (The Bicycle Hub) 0:56:24 16 Donald Kamer (Clear Image Eyecare) 0:56:45 17 Joel Poliskey (Ray's Bike Shop) 0:58:13 18 Thomas Dunn (Ride On) 1:03:57 19 Brent Thompson (Was Labs Cycling) 1:04:29 20 Clay Green (Think Green-Pedal the Planet Racing p/b SWORD) 1:05:41 21 Jereme Fischer (Cycle Symphony) 1:06:18 22 Daniel Delph (VO2 Multisport) 1:08:19 23 Stefan Garcia (RideOn) 1:08:41 24 Nate Veselenak (Spin Bike Shop/ Marauders) 1:10:55 25 Jimm McElroy (VeloSports Racing) 1:12:13 26 Bill Crank (Crankworks Bicycles/CES) 1:13:15 27 Brad Scholtz (Snakebite Racing) 1:13:46 28 Jeff Harper (Mid Ohio velo sport) 1:15:27 29 Blake Fahl (Team Heroes) 1:15:39 30 Graceson Parsons (Team Honda) 1:17:31 31 Will Polleys 1:18:56 32 William Slutz (Dynamic Physical Therapy Cycling Team powered by Pathfinder) 1:18:58 33 Jeff Schoeny (Team relevant team Dayton) 1:19:23 34 Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag) 1:20:17 35 Patrick McConnell (Roll Racing) 1:22:50 36 Patrick Bucayu (Scheller's Racing Team) 1:23:12 37 Brian Mccabe (Twin Six) 1:24:24 38 Darrin Grosch (Bishops Bicycles) 1:31:37 39 Kunihiko Tanuma (Breakaway/Quickdirt) 1:32:45 40 Philip Klein 1:34:26 41 Yianni Pimenids 1:35:57 42 Brian Mejia (n+1 Cycling) 1:36:09 43 Jeremy Larson 1:36:24 44 Aaron Coxen (Kenda Tire USA) 1:36:40 45 Michael Schena (Team Hungry) 1:39:16 46 Roger Sommers (Pure 121) 1:39:41 47 Brett Merrington 1:41:52 48 Nahum Burt (Breakaway Cycling) 1:42:04 49 Lou Grkman (Cycle Symphony) 1:43:01 50 Joe Edwards (Team Bicycle Hub /North Coast Cycling) 1:46:30 51 Randy Slaubaugh (Ride-on Wooster) 1:47:57 52 Jason Spieth (EdgeOutdoors) 1:49:03 53 Wayne Bowers (Eddys Bike Shop) 1:50:24 54 Matt Lutz (GiSMo) 1:50:44 55 Chris Knapp (Team Six One Four) 1:52:38 56 Mathieu Lavoie 1:53:48 57 Brent Christy (cycling sports center) 1:54:00 58 Josh Kunz (Ride On) 1:54:14 59 James Knott (Quickdirt) 1:56:38 60 Jarom Thomas (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll) 1:58:22 61 Ryan Knopf (Team Soupcan) 1:58:53 62 Chris Krajewski 1:59:16 63 Richard Hedge (Team Synergy) 1:59:36 64 Ray Karmansky (Spin/ Fatheads Marauders) 2:02:57 65 Chris Huck (Wells Fargo Advisors) 2:04:08 66 Travis Norton (Arby's Pedal the Planet) 2:04:53 67 Tom Wiseman (Team McClintock/ Century Cycles) 2:05:05 68 Cory Knight (Roll Race Team) 2:12:29 69 Dave Tingley (Trek Store Columbus/BRCR) 2:14:17 70 Layne Peters (Cap City Cycling) 2:15:17 71 Cory Muth 2:15:28 72 Joseph Bukovac 2:16:09 73 David Marsi (Team Bicycle Hub) 2:17:41 74 Mike Whitlow (:roll racing) 2:18:59 75 Mike Romanchek (Wells Fargo Advisors) 2:19:01 76 Owen Smith 2:19:46 77 Johnny Hoffman (Blazing Saddles Racing) 2:20:48 78 James Costello (Frankford Mountain Bike Racing) 2:21:42 79 Kenny Kocarek (KSD Racing) 80 Andrew Crow (KSD Racing, Schwalbe Tires, Skratch Labs, Cascade Subaru, Swiftwick Socks, The Edge Outdoors) 2:21:43 81 Chuck Kovick (W.A.R. - On Two Wheels Jackson) 2:22:21 82 Joe Worboy (Breakaway Quickdirt) 2:22:50 83 Greg Brandes 2:23:13 84 Jordan Bates (Fankford Bike) 2:24:15 85 Ross Sharp 2:24:39 86 Nathan Eastlake (Eastlake Hardscape Construction) 2:26:22 87 Hunter Brankamp (Live Gnar Collective) 2:27:49 88 Jason Parrish (Backroom Coffee Roasters / Trek Store Columbus) 2:28:52 89 Kurtis Payton (Roll:, Hot Chicken Takeover, & Rockmill Brewery) 2:29:20 90 Greg Witt (Rochester Bike shop) 2:30:07 91 Matt Cassini 2:32:21 92 Paul Adams 2:32:23 93 Boris Yanovsky (Queen City Wheels) 2:33:52 94 Jeff Tolliver (PAMBA) 2:34:26 95 Scott Calkins (Home Repair Solutions /Mountain Road Cycle) 2:35:45 96 John Macdonald (JTree) 2:37:00 97 Ryan Heichel (Timex/MMBC) 2:37:01 98 Eli Orth 2:37:34 99 Michael Whaley (Breakaway Quickdirt) 2:38:48 100 John Seydlitz (Marauders) 2:43:10 101 Dustin Clouse (KSD Racing) 2:44:29 102 Kevin Leitner 2:47:27 103 Jamie Williamson (Team Hungry p/b Febreze In Wash) 2:48:40 104 Jamie Sharp (Rivers Bend) 2:49:21 105 Adam Thompson (Puer 12 1, Jesus) 2:50:32 106 Mark Rottinger 2:53:33 107 Andy Gramata 2:53:36 108 Darin Shaffer (Hollow Oak Land Trust) 2:53:46 109 Kevin Delk (No Ragrets) 3:05:52 110 Danny Rhea (no regrats, ets) 111 Thomas Bell 3:05:53 112 Andrew Fredrick (Roll: racing) 3:06:42 113 Rick Deshields (CAMBA) 3:11:32 114 Troy Haines (Team DTH, Lizard Skinz Vehicle Wraps) 3:12:46 115 Scott Kuboff (Wells Fargo Advisors) 3:14:27 116 Brandon Transier 3:16:35 117 Mark Hepp (K&G Bike Center) 3:16:38 118 Tim Portman (Ohio fat tires) 3:20:41 119 Thomas Mallory (Mallory Law Office, LLC) 3:22:10 120 Takahiro Nozaki 3:27:41 121 Chris Hirsch 3:31:12 122 Mike Devylder 3:32:10 123 Daniel Pike (BioWheels/Perrino Landscape, Inc.) 3:32:26 124 Benjamin Kauffman 3:33:40 125 Kevin Pietrzyk (East End Cycling Club) 3:33:44 126 Michael Albeza (DAYUKDOK) 3:33:58 127 Eric Peters (Jeni's Ice Cream) 3:34:14 128 Glen Gardner (Team614 / Vortechs Group) 3:34:17 129 Anthony R Davila (Marauders) 3:35:18 130 Patrick Reedy 3:36:17 131 David Marshall (Commonwealth Eye Surgery/Crankworks) 3:37:49 132 Christopher Boyle (Breakaway Quickdirt) 3:38:11 133 Andrew Cerniglia 3:38:58 134 Thom Anderson (Team Hungry) 3:39:20 135 Dennis Patton (East End Cycling) 3:39:42 136 Tony Beursken (RedBike / Swerve Bike Shop / Defense Soap) 3:40:30 137 Chris Norris (Team Hungry) 3:40:39 138 Ken Booth (Twin Six) 3:42:11 139 Bruce Lautzenheiser (Orrville Cycling) 3:43:38 140 Jonathan Jalowiec (OHIO FAT TIRES) 3:46:17 141 Tim Abbott 3:49:57 142 Keith Dwyer 3:50:05 143 Matthew Adams 3:51:39 144 Jake Mohoric 3:51:41 145 Jeff Buzzard 3:52:44 146 John Caruso (Team Bicycle Hub) 3:56:46 147 Alex Ivanic 4:05:36 148 Michael Calonia (Fil-Am Bikerz) 4:07:40 149 J.B. Howard 4:08:49 150 Steve Smail 4:10:03 151 Alfredo Jimenez Perez Mitre 4:10:53 152 Aaron Brlas (Ohio Fat Tires) 4:10:55 153 Victor Allen (Summit Freewheelers) 4:10:59 154 Sean Gilbert (Team Lake Effect) 4:14:24 155 Kevan Millstein (Snyder Barstool Team) 4:16:39 156 Eric Harpel 4:22:31 157 Christian Ambjorn (Reser Bicycle) 4:22:46 158 Michael Kennedy (reddit /r/mtb) 4:32:05 159 Kevin Smith (Goodspeed Cycles) 4:34:37 160 Marc Bigsby 4:43:50 161 Robert Magness (Team Hungry*) 4:44:48 162 Chris Gorman 4:46:12 163 David McDaniel 4:46:30 164 David Tidd (Mid Ohio Velo Sports) 4:47:40 165 Nicholas Tadic 4:50:59 166 James Phillips (Lost in the Woods) 4:58:17 167 Kalib Jackson (Little Ade's Team Goose Island 312) 5:03:34 168 David Brown (Rivers Bend Bike Shop) 5:07:57 169 Doug Metzger (Fremont Flatlanders) 5:12:00 170 Frederick Estoesta (IGWT /Chicago Crankers) 5:12:19 171 Kevin Burgess (Knobby Side Down / Edge Outdoors, Schwalbe, Scratch Labs) 5:22:25 172 Michael Jamison (DTH Adventures, Lizard Skinz) 5:22:40 173 Mike Ucker (VP Pedals, DTH Adventures, Lizard Skinz) 174 Daniel Fausey (Breakaway Quickdirt) 5:34:38 175 Daraius Patell 5:40:16 176 David Nett 5:40:21 177 David Starkey (Ohio Fat Tire) 5:41:43 178 Kevin Kovach (The minivan) 5:49:36 179 Nick Donahue (Ohio Fat Tires) 6:05:05 180 Braden Bolkema 6:21:21 181 Josh Parrott (Montgomery Cyclery) 6:42:33 DNF Johnny Alexander (West Chester Cycelry) DNF Rod Asher DNF John Day DNF Adrian Fahey (Speedway Wheelmen) DNF Dennis Gehrke DNF Jason Linscott (Trek Stor Columbus Cycling Team) DNF Rick Maier (Relevant Works/Team Dayton) DNF Brad Rogers (Y-Not Cycling) DNF Rob Tandy DNF Scott Tickner DNF Brady Tucker (The East Side Ride) DNF Tim Van De Walle DNF Cato Coleman (Trek Store of Columbus) DNF Christopher Boling DNF John Crosby DNF Jeff Cyrus (Rogue Racing Project) DNF Mike Jones DNF Mark Kramer DNF Matt Livengood DNF Bruce Macdonald (Marauders/spin/fatheads) DNF Joseph McHugh (Swerve Bike Shop) DNF Thomas Morris (Trek Bicycle Store of Columbus Cycling Team) DNF Adam Naish (Rochester Bike Shop) DNF Paul Nelson DNF Steve Pekarskiy DNF John Pike (CFT-Sinas Dramis Law Cycling) DNF Alexander Planic DNF James Snyder (MILLENNIUM MTB) DNF Kevin Wellendorf DNF Daniel Willis DNF Mike Dietlin DNF Todd Vermilya DNF Benjamin Jackson (Ohio Fat Tire) DNF Steve Twining (team lake effect racing/infinit nutrition) DNS Jason Broussard DNS Jeff Brown DNS Scott Cameron (Adventures For The Cure) DNS Karl Fischer DNS Nate Fisher DNS Jonathan Giese (Tech 9) DNS Douglas Hall (Vo2 multisport) DNS Scot Herrmann (Relevant Works/team DAYTON) DNS Peter Hills (Team Dayton Cycling) DNS Logan Karr (Memphis Velo, Peddler Bike Shop) DNS Seth Kaser (Eddy's Bike Shop / Spaghetti Warehouse) DNS Dustin Lashbrook (Team NCCH p/b DEC Express) DNS Robert Magness (Team Hungry) DNS Tilman McDaniel (McDonalds Cycling Team) DNS Jeff Murray (Harpers Bike Shop) DNS Michael Pippin DNS Bruce Pisarek DNS Sam Props DNS Darin Shriver DNS Brett Stewart (SRAM) DNS Greg Tarr DNS Luke Tuttle