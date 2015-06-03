Trending

Tanguy wins Mohican 100

Linda Shin claims women's open title

100 mile winner Christian Tanguy

(Image credit: Butch Phillips Photography)
Singlespeed podium celebrates

(Image credit: Butch Phillips Photography)
The Singlespeed podium

(Image credit: Butch Phillips Photography)
The men's podium celebrates

(Image credit: Butch Phillips Photography)
The men's podium

(Image credit: Butch Phillips Photography)
100 mile master's podium

(Image credit: Butch Phillips Photography)
100 mile women's podium

(Image credit: Butch Phillips Photography)
Race start in downtown Loudonville

(Image credit: Butch Phillips Photography)

The KENDA Mohican 100 dispatched nearly 600 racers along some of the most popular single track trails Ohio has to offer on a grand single loop that spans the four counties that make up what is locally known as "Mohican Country". Several miles of new singletrack were added for 2015 at Camp Mohaven along the 100 mile route. Mohican offered a $10,000 cash purse, the largest in the NUE Race Series.

"The Giant from Grayling, Michigan", Jorden Wakeley, Quiring Cycles, was the first racer to crest at the city limits before going on to finish eleventh in the Men's Open, was awarded a $200 cash prime courtesy of the Loudonville Visitors Bureau. It was the first time the prime has been won by a racer on a fat bike!

Women's Open: Shinn gets her first win at Mohican!
Linda Shin, Blacksmith Cycles, achieved her first Mohican victory in 8:59:35. "Mohican 100 is probably my favorite 100 miler. It's a good mix of terrain and really sweet single track that's so much fun to ride!"

Defending NUE Champion, Brenda Simril, Motor Mile Racing, placed second just two minutes back to finish 9:01:06. For Simril, it was her first race back since suffering a life threatening rollover accident in her Sprinter RV that resulted in six broken ribs and a broken thumb.

Nine seconds later, Marlee Dixon, Mtbracenews/epic brewing/Pivot, too third at 9:01:15 after leading for a large portion of the race. Simona Vincenciova, Hammer Nutrition, took fourth at 9:34:01. Kathleen Lysakowski, Cycle Lodge, claimed fifth in 10:02:34.

Men's Open: Tanguy gets back to back wins!
2013 NUE Champion, Christian Tanguy, Rare Disease Cycling, proved he could still turn up the heat when it counts after a long, cold, Michigan winter finishing the Mohican in 7:10:03. About halfway through the race, the lead pack had been whittled down to four racers including Dylan Johnson, Brian Schworm, and Keck Baker. According to reports, Tanguy made his move on a notorious long, steep climb on Valley Stream Road, between aids 4.5 and 5.

Keck Baker, ChampSys/Cannondale p/b Battley Harley, held on for second place just one minute behind the leader to finish 7:11:05. Cohutta 100 winner, Brian Schworm, Think Green-Pedal the Planet p/b SWORD, arrived two minutes later to place third in 7:13:40. 20-year-old Phenom, Dylan Johnson, Scott Pro mtb team, took fourth just three minutes behind Schworm at 7:16:13.

Anthony Grinnell, Specialized Bicycles & Components, took fifth at 7:39:40. Three minutes later, Derek Treadwell, Dr Naylor-PBMracing claimed sixth at 7:42:49.

One minute behind Treadwell, "The Cat Man", Ronald Catlin, RBS Trek Cycling, took seventh in 7:43:32.

Inducted into the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame, Two-time USA Olympian, David "Tinker" Juarez, Sho-Air Cannondale, was with the lead pack for the first 46 miles into Aid 3 before suffering a shock failure forcing him to drop out. Juarez placed second overall in the NUE Race Series last season behind teammate, Jeremiah Bishop, Team Ergon.

Singlespeed: Moss on top in the Singlespeed Division!
Forty-four year old Bob Moss, Farnsworth Bicycles/Crank Arm Brewing/Torrenti Cycles, claimed his first Mohican win, finishing 8:07:49.

Four minutes behind Moss, NUE Contender, Peat Henry, Team Noah Foundation, took second in 8:11:53. Three minutes later, Will Crissman, B2C2/Commonwealth, secured third in 8:14:41. 23 year old Merwin Davis, pathfinder of WV, took fourth at 8:24:30 with James Litzinger, Specialized Bicyles & Components, less than a minute back to finish fifth at 8:25:16.

Masters 50+: Masse has what it takes to win! Again!
Defending NUE Race Series Champion, 54-year-old Roger Masse, Rare Disease Cycling, finished 8:17:12, one of just five Masters Division racers to go sub nine on the day. "The start is always tough for me at The Mohican since position going into the early single track is a key factor and I'm not a fast starter." Masse was also the 2014 Mohican winner.

Eleven minutes later, 50-year-old Jeff Clayton, Super Sport Athletic Wear, claimed second at 8:28:28. Local favorite from Belleville, Ohio, 56-year-old David Jolin, Stark Velo, took third at 8:37:28. Jolin, who trains on the Mohican trails, finished sixth overall in the NUE Race Series last season.

Fourth place went to 51-year-old Mark Donakowski, Racing Greyhounds, just ten minutes later at 8:47:38. Ten minutes later, 50-year-old Tom Kruse, Cycle Craft/Bulldogs, took fifth in 8:57:45. 50-year-old Coach Lee Simril, Motor Mile Racing, husband of NUE Women's Champion Brenda Simril, claimed sixth at 9:01:10.

Next Stop NUE #4 and 5: On June 20, The KENDA NUE Series features a double header with races in both Colorado and Michigan. The sold out Bailey Hundo located in Bailey, Colorado is a 100% fundraiser for Trips for Kids and the Colorado High School Cycling League. On the same day, the sold out Lumberjack 100 features a three lap all singletrack race in the Manistee Forest. For more information, visit http://nuemtb.com

Results

Men's Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Tanguy (Rare Disease Cycling)7:10:03
2Keck Baker (ChampSys/Cannondale p/b Battley Harley)0:01:02
3Brian Schworm (Think Green-Pedal the Planet p/b SWORD)0:03:37
4Dylan Johnson (Scott Pro mtb team)0:06:10
5Anthony Grinnell (Specialized Bicycles & Components, DirtyHarrys.net, Highland Training, SWORD Hydration)0:29:37
6Dereck Treadwell (Dr Naylor-PBMracing)0:32:46
7Ronald Catlin (RBS TREK CYClING)0:33:29
8Josh Tostado (santa cruz, swiftwick, shimano)0:38:15
9John Petrylak (Bike Factory Elite/Ergon/Industry Nine)0:40:00
10Shawn Hall (Piney Flats Bikes and Fitness)0:40:42
11Jorden Wakeley (Quiring Cycles)0:41:11
12Michael Danish0:51:36
13Gordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery)1:06:03
14Joe Johnston1:06:25
15Dan Kotwicki (RBS Cycling Team)1:07:08
16Tim Carleton (The 11 Inc / Pearl Izumi)1:08:05
17Nathaniel Cornelius (Think Green-Pedal the Planet)1:09:03
18Brian Roggeveen (Momentum Racing)1:10:26
19Kelly Sugg (RBS Cycling Team)1:10:49
20Stewart Staton (Plum Grove Cyclery)1:11:56
21Scott Morman (Stark Velo)1:13:11
22Ian Stanford (Ally's Bar// Habitat)1:16:29
23Andy Rhodes (North mountain woodworks/ black dog bikes)1:21:48
24A. Zane Wenzel (Horst Engineering Cycling Team)1:26:47
25Joe Fraas (West Liberty Cycles/ Maxxis Tires)1:28:20
26Tony Mellott (Backroom Coffee Roasters/ Trek Store of Columbus)1:32:19
27Joshua Martin (Cliff Bar, Rotor USA, Podium Performace Training)1:33:34
28Ryan Heerschap (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs)1:34:09
29John Proppe (Lake Effect Racing)1:34:59
30Cory Rimmer (Nox Composites / Kona Bikes / Provision Sports)1:37:35
31Chris Lane (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)1:39:54
32Brian Mountjoy (Think green Toyota sword pedal planet)1:40:23
33Joe Mcdaniel (Team Lake Effect)1:42:27
34Lorenzo Serra (Pawling Cycle & Sport)1:42:46
35Ed Serrat (Cycletherapy Racing)1:47:07
36Emilio Brenes Jimenez (Rincon de La Vieja Challenge Mixuac Team)1:47:44
37Scott Warren (Bicycle Depot)1:49:47
38Robert Koblinsky (Bspoke Athletics)1:54:42
39Austin Francescone (Trek Store Columbus)1:55:58
40Tyler Trask (Transition Rack/Mavic/Zeal Optics)1:57:35
41Christopher Brechbill (Got Chocolate Milk?)1:57:59
42Tom Stritzinger1:59:09
43Ryan Burnette2:01:25
44Kevin Campbell (Spokes-n-Skis)2:03:05
45Evan Huff (BikeReg.com)2:03:16
46Colin Reuter (crossresults.com)2:06:11
47Greg Whitney (Arrow Racing)2:07:20
48Michael Gottfried (Trek Store Cincinnati)2:08:46
49Cary Fridrich (JRA CYCLES)2:09:46
50Jamie Knowlton2:12:27
51Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO/Wolf Tooth Components/Hammer Nutrition/Blue Ridge Cyclery p/b Reynolds GM/Subaru)2:12:42
52Michael Banks (The Edge Outdoors)2:18:44
53Thomas Novitsky (RACING GREYHOUNDS)2:19:02
54Jason Rassi (Little Ades Team Goose Island 312)2:19:38
55Bradley Smith (Ride On Cycling Team)2:19:42
56Keith Tarter2:20:08
57Brad Hawk (Hammer Nutrition / Twin 6 / Bikenetic)2:22:39
58Ken Krebs2:23:29
59Andrew Lysaght (B2C2 p/b Boloco)2:24:43
60Jack Iacoboni Jr (LTD4 Life/ No Teeth)2:29:28
61Charles Moore (Orange Krush Cycling Club/ Cycletherapy)2:31:08
62Dan Marshall (XCMarathon.com)2:32:02
63Mathieu Sertorio (Triatlo Jovent 79)2:32:55
64Jonathan Kloppenburg (Spidermonkey Cycling)2:46:22
65Christopher R. Chartier (BikeFix)2:47:59
66Jerico Slavin (FAMBE)2:50:13
67Chris Bryce (Wolfpack/ Dark Horse)2:51:24
68Alex Hashem2:52:45
69Samuel Gezahegn2:52:48
70Christopher Arndt (Paradise Garage Racing)2:59:03
71Peyton Randolph2:59:37
72Peter Bradshaw (MAD ALCHEMY / VERGE RIDER COOPERATIVE)3:00:41
73Philip Schiller (Team E.R.P.)3:08:26
74Christopher Seeley (off camber cycling/ River's Bend Cycles)3:09:35
75Shane Pasley (Rare Disease Cycling)3:10:00
76Tyler Keuning (Grand Rapids Bicycle Co.)3:14:16
77Rob Hillyard (Southtowns Line & Wiquor)3:14:38
78Mike Loranty3:14:39
79Hunter Stoneking (Portage Cyclery/Patriot Phoenix Foundation)3:16:06
80Alex Tenelshof (Village Bike & Fitness)3:18:08
81Tres Riley (Adventures for the Cure)3:18:26
82Jason Sparks (RACING GREYHOUNDS)3:22:17
83Rodney Reed (AOA)3:25:00
84Mathieu Desrosiers3:27:20
85Todd Bowden (Trek Cyclocross Collective, Aetna Expowheelmen)3:31:09
86Ryan Sarka3:34:48
87Jon Nable (Hup United)3:40:27
88Grant Cunningham (KCV Cycling - Racing for Riley)3:47:15
89Ron Scherff (Fat Head's Brewery)3:53:58
90Felbert Edrada (J&R ski and cycle)3:55:44
91Jay Morrison (Grand Rapids Bicylce Company & Twin Six)4:01:50
92Rob Mitzel (Team E.R.P.)4:05:43
93Allen Loy (Paradise Garage Racing)4:06:53
94Paul Karle (Montgomery Cyclery/queen city wheels)4:07:18
95Mike Tobin (Ride 2 Recovery)4:08:04
96Christopher Davis (Stanky Creek Cycling)4:14:18
97Brandon Render4:40:15
98Chris Karpowicz (765 Racing/ Hammer Nutrition)4:55:08
99John Percassi (J+D)5:12:41
100Christopher Barkow (Cheese Sammich)5:13:15
101Lee Wittekind (Marietta adventure company)5:13:46
102Jason Ottinger (Guardian Automotive)5:16:02
103Mark Edwards (Wheel Team 6)5:16:57
104Brian Wahl (Team Bicycle Hub)5:18:07
105Jeff Mozer5:30:58
106Christopher Crofford (4-Play)5:31:40
107Jaroslaw Kowal5:42:34
108Jim Gianoglio5:45:24
109Jason Clipse (Wheel Team 6)5:45:31
110Matt Simpson (Wheel Team 6)
111Dennis Kavish (Mountain Goat)5:47:14
112Mark Shellhamer6:05:37
113Chad Doellman6:15:51
114Kurt Molter6:16:32
115Shawn Duffy (Base TriFitness)6:54:05
116Donald Wieburg (Little Ade's Team Goose Island 312)7:14:50
117Scott Lang7:15:15
DNFTim McGrath (PAMBA/Little Ades/312)
DNFChad Nay
DNFGary Proctor (VES Factory Team)
DNFMark Stover (Flat Black Racing)
DNFAllen Wheeler (On Two Wheels)
DNFDavid Tinker Juarez (RideBiker Alliance Sho-Air/Cannondale)
DNFErnie Baker (12oz. Curl Champs)
DNFM.V. Carroll (RACING GREYHOUNDS)
DNFPaul Freibert
DNFCaleb Hunter (Extreme Electrical Racing)
DNFJason Izworski
DNFDennis Lessard (Aberdeen Bike)
DNFMichael Lukowiak (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs)
DNFGrant Matthews (92Fifty/Elevated Legs Racing)
DNFAdam McCann
DNFCharles McDonald (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)
DNFKeith Omundson (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)
DNFMarc Oria (Triatlo Jovent79)
DNFJeff Roesner (KCV Cycling - Racing for Riley)
DNFRyan Serbel (Toasted Head Racing)
DNFMichael Simonson
DNFMichael Skitzki (MOTOR CITY ENDURANCE)
DNFMark Smith (BRC Racing p/b Reynolds GM/Subaru)
DNFJohn Stevens
DNFAndrew Wright (Swallow Bicycle Works)
DNSEric Albery
DNSGraham Bolkema
DNSGeoff Butler (Toasted Head Racing)
DNSAlexander Kurland (Black Dog Bikes / North Mtn Woodworks, Industry Nine, Maxxis, First Endurance)
DNSAndrew Lavicka (Dental Ceramics Inc)
DNSMark Rucker (Team Hungry*)
DNSDavid Spivey (Cisco)
DNSShawn Thomas (SRAM Factory)
DNSJan Van Nuffelen (Spidermonkey Cycling)
DNSChris Tries (Piney Flats Cycle)

Women's Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linda Shin (Blacksmith Cycle)8:59:35
2Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)0:01:31
3Marlee Dixon (Mtbracenews / epic brewing /Pivot)0:01:40
4Simona Vincenciova (Hammer Nutrition)0:34:26
5Kathleen Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge)1:02:59
6Jennifer Malik (Lady Gnar Shredders)1:04:07
7Emily Korsch (Team Noah Foundation)1:12:44
8Jennifer Tillman (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)1:13:42
9Christin Reuter (Family Bike)1:25:18
10Vickie Monahan (Team ERRACE p/b DSO Manufacturing)1:41:36
11Jill Martindale (Grand Rapids Bicycle Co.)2:12:33
12Jessica Tomazic (Team Bicycle Hub)2:23:38
13Kathleen Sheehan (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)2:30:55
14Sarah Temby (RBS Cycling Team)2:38:12
15Heidi Coulter (Lady Gnar Shedders)3:17:07
16Dana Meske (RBS Cycling Team/Vanderkitten)3:52:25
17Anne Gray (Pop-a-cap)3:58:20
18Kathy Judson (Joes's bike shop racing team/gmsv)4:13:10
DNFKaren Franzen (Cycling Concepts Racing Team)
DNSLaurie Mann
DNSMelissa Mertz (Toasted Head Racing)

Singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Moss (Farnsworth Bicycles/Crank Arm Brewing/Torrenti Cycles)8:07:49
2Peat Henry (Team Noah Foundation, )0:04:04
3Will Crissman (B2C2 p/b Boloco)0:06:52
4Merwin Davis (pathfinder of wv)0:16:41
5James Litzinger (Specialized Bicyles & Components, DirtyHarrys.net, Highland Training, SWORD Hydration.)0:17:27
6Brian Patton (US Military Endurance Sports)0:19:59
7Jason Pruitt (Peoples Brewing, Hodson Bay, CRC, LAS)0:21:06
8Trevor Grant (bicycle depot)0:32:03
9Donald Powers (Pro Bikes)0:35:01
10Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles, Twin 6, WAS Labs)0:36:19
11Mike Bernhard (Twin Six METAL)0:38:17
12Igor Danko0:46:29
13Trever Kingsbury (NCCS Derailed CoOp-Crankbrothers-Lazer-First Endurance-ProGold-DeFeet)0:51:46
14Bob Sowga (Paradise Garage Racing)0:53:33
15Mike Cordaro (Dirty Harry's / Answer Products)0:58:06
16Tim Anderson (Faster Mustache)1:21:14
17Joseph Stroz (Stroz Physical Therapy & Sports Rehab, P.C.)1:35:49
18Duncan Sinclair (Trestle Bridge Racing)1:42:14
19Jon Dub-Nine (Twin Six/ESI Grips/Carborocket/Tiremaniacs/TOGS)1:42:40
20Matthew Hellmers (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)1:50:22
21Chris Hays (Toasted Head Racing)1:53:36
22Stanley Skotnicki2:16:51
23Jeff Wass (Team Dayton Cycling)3:55:16
24Scott Dennis (Pop-a-cap)4:11:07
25David Spurlock (Roll:)4:27:15
DNFJeff Bushong (people's brewing company/Hodsons bay)
DNFBryan Dubuc (BikeSource)
DNFAndrew Durniat (Durniat Strength)
DNFArron Fonte
DNFScott Green (Toasted Head Racing)
DNFDave Hall (EdgeOutdoors)
DNFMike Montalbano (Toasted Head Racing)
DNFAndy Percy (MACmtbc)
DNSJose Escobar (XXX Racing - Athletico)
DNSLarkin Kelly (Paradise Garage)
DNSDaniel Rapp (Team Noah Foundation)

Master's 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Masse (Rare Disease Cycling)8:17:12
2Jeff Clayton (Super Sport Athletic Wear)0:11:16
3Dave Jolin (Stark Velo)0:20:16
4Mark Donakowski (RACING GREYHOUNDS)0:30:26
5Tom Kruse (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs)0:40:33
6Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)0:43:58
7Chris Torrance (RACING GREYHOUNDS)0:57:04
8Terry Blanchet (NAV - North American Velo)1:11:48
9Alan Miner (Banks Bikes)1:16:24
10Jim Miller (Kelly Benefits Strategies / LSV)1:19:33
11Anthony Hergert (Rescue Racing p/b Reality Bikes)1:25:41
12Alain Simard1:36:14
13Roman Urbina (La Ruta LandRover)2:05:32
14Brent Harlos (Peoples Brewery)2:05:52
15David Grauer (orthopro, Boulder Bone and Joint)2:32:59
16Donald Newman2:45:11
17Tony Papandrea (Team Truth)3:04:37
18Rich Doubledee (RedBike)3:33:06
19Brian Parr (TMR)3:41:30
20Don Rice (CCB Racing)3:42:32
21Jeff Wrataric4:45:36
22Mark Sullivan (Joe's Bike Shop Race Team)4:55:33
23Ralph Keller5:15:52
24Fernando Gurdièu Astuis
25Mark Jones (Orrville Cycling Club)5:45:35
DNFCharles Cole (Cycle to Fitness RACING GREYHOUNDS)
DNFMark Drogalis (Toasted Head Racing)
DNFBob Wright (Team Apex Multisport)
DNFJack Wurster
DNSC B (zoltanicus)
DNSAlex Hawkins
DNSHank McCullough (Team Trappe Door)

100 K Women's Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Price (Velofemme p/b Litzler)5:57:24
2Nicole Miranda (Mirco Racing)0:29:49
3Alexa Storoniak (Cycle Solutions)0:32:35
4Lorena Brown (Wells Fargo Advisors)0:35:10
5Megan Doerr (Mclain Race Team)0:51:41
6Donna Winters (bike zone racing)0:52:53
7Gabriella Sterne (RACING GREYHOUNDS)0:58:26
8Janet Edwards (Team Bicycle Hub)0:59:28
9Jackie McKay (Bike Ohio)1:23:19
10Beverly Enslow (Team Hammer Nutrition)1:31:32
11Vanessa Marts (FMBR - Frankford Bicycle Co.)1:33:16
12Lauren Mika (Twin Six / Sayle')1:40:15
13Cooper Ambjorn (Team Hungry*)1:44:08
14Marsita Macdonald2:19:06
15Samantha Brode (VeloFemme p/b Litzler Automation)2:28:15
16Andrea Tong (Cycle Solutions)2:28:35
17Tiffany Clark (Edge Outdoors)2:37:27
18Tatjana Kanashiro (Deep Dish Unlimited)3:01:06
19Amy Ancheta (Spidermonkey Cycling)3:41:24
20Pam Loebig3:48:53
21Sharon Shachar3:55:10
22Lori Lott (OFF CAMBER CYCLING)4:15:10
23Chris Sharp (Rivers Bend)
24Katelyn Cassell4:18:36
25Corianne Kocarek (KSD Racing/Vanderkitten)4:20:08
26Lisa Costello (FMBR Frankford Mountain Bike Racing)4:20:13
27Beth Christiansen (The Pony Shp)4:21:01
DNFTeresa Rowley-Asher
DNFMarsha Kramer
DNFMarie Rote (Snakebite Racing/ Wells Fargo)
DNSAimee Adams
DNSOlivia Birkenhauer (Reser Bicyle Outfitters)
DNSMichelle Handren
DNSErin Stewart

100 K Singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Kieffer (Think Green-Pedal the Planet)5:31:42
2Tim Mould (Sayle')0:10:31
3Sunny Terry Jr.0:36:35
4Ben Michels (Trek Store of Columbus)0:38:24
5Scott Radford (HBI/PRO BIKES)0:46:51
6Jason Fischer (Cycle Symphony)1:00:41
7Chris Miceli (Silverback Racing)1:02:26
8Peter Forrest (bike zone racing)1:10:44
9Keefe Jaten1:12:10
10Dave Placke (Rogue Racing Project)1:40:39
11James O'Loughlin (Team Hungry* New Febreze)1:55:37
12Chris Snider (Wamsley Cycles)2:15:38
13Dan Crowe2:20:05
14Evan Clark (Rogue Racing Project)2:23:26
15Taylor Ayers (Kent Cycle)2:58:53
16Emmanuel Tinga (DADDY ON CALL)3:12:28
17Terry Golden4:07:10
18Eric Buchakjian (Hungry*)4:26:40
DNFScott Glazier (Cycle Solutions)
DNSBrian Segal (rogue racing project)
DNSJoseph Seidl (KLM/Coldstone)

100 K Men's Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Purcell (Ride On)4:50:21
2Ross Clark (Edge Outdoors)0:08:51
3Greg Jackson (Spin Bike Shop / Fatheads Brewery)0:38:25
4Tom Pollock (Trek Store of Columbus/ Backroom Coffee Roasters)0:39:01
5Jason Halloran (Metropark Marauders, Spin Bike Shop)0:39:14
6Rick Hatfield (RACING GREYHOUNDS)0:39:43
7Jason Suppan (SoupCan Racing)0:40:32
8Jared Zollars (The Bicycle Hub)0:41:51
9Hugh Bloomfield (Greens Toyota,Pedal the planet)0:43:48
10Frederik Fuest (RSV Nassovia Limburg)0:45:41
11Joe Lautzenheiser (Team Lake Effect)0:47:21
12Jake Walters (Spin / Fatheads / Marauders)0:47:54
13Chip Meek (Spin/ Fatheads)0:51:35
14Vincent Monachino (Spin/Fatheads/Marauders)0:53:21
15Kevin Larson (The Bicycle Hub)0:56:24
16Donald Kamer (Clear Image Eyecare)0:56:45
17Joel Poliskey (Ray's Bike Shop)0:58:13
18Thomas Dunn (Ride On)1:03:57
19Brent Thompson (Was Labs Cycling)1:04:29
20Clay Green (Think Green-Pedal the Planet Racing p/b SWORD)1:05:41
21Jereme Fischer (Cycle Symphony)1:06:18
22Daniel Delph (VO2 Multisport)1:08:19
23Stefan Garcia (RideOn)1:08:41
24Nate Veselenak (Spin Bike Shop/ Marauders)1:10:55
25Jimm McElroy (VeloSports Racing)1:12:13
26Bill Crank (Crankworks Bicycles/CES)1:13:15
27Brad Scholtz (Snakebite Racing)1:13:46
28Jeff Harper (Mid Ohio velo sport)1:15:27
29Blake Fahl (Team Heroes)1:15:39
30Graceson Parsons (Team Honda)1:17:31
31Will Polleys1:18:56
32William Slutz (Dynamic Physical Therapy Cycling Team powered by Pathfinder)1:18:58
33Jeff Schoeny (Team relevant team Dayton)1:19:23
34Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag)1:20:17
35Patrick McConnell (Roll Racing)1:22:50
36Patrick Bucayu (Scheller's Racing Team)1:23:12
37Brian Mccabe (Twin Six)1:24:24
38Darrin Grosch (Bishops Bicycles)1:31:37
39Kunihiko Tanuma (Breakaway/Quickdirt)1:32:45
40Philip Klein1:34:26
41Yianni Pimenids1:35:57
42Brian Mejia (n+1 Cycling)1:36:09
43Jeremy Larson1:36:24
44Aaron Coxen (Kenda Tire USA)1:36:40
45Michael Schena (Team Hungry)1:39:16
46Roger Sommers (Pure 121)1:39:41
47Brett Merrington1:41:52
48Nahum Burt (Breakaway Cycling)1:42:04
49Lou Grkman (Cycle Symphony)1:43:01
50Joe Edwards (Team Bicycle Hub /North Coast Cycling)1:46:30
51Randy Slaubaugh (Ride-on Wooster)1:47:57
52Jason Spieth (EdgeOutdoors)1:49:03
53Wayne Bowers (Eddys Bike Shop)1:50:24
54Matt Lutz (GiSMo)1:50:44
55Chris Knapp (Team Six One Four)1:52:38
56Mathieu Lavoie1:53:48
57Brent Christy (cycling sports center)1:54:00
58Josh Kunz (Ride On)1:54:14
59James Knott (Quickdirt)1:56:38
60Jarom Thomas (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll)1:58:22
61Ryan Knopf (Team Soupcan)1:58:53
62Chris Krajewski1:59:16
63Richard Hedge (Team Synergy)1:59:36
64Ray Karmansky (Spin/ Fatheads Marauders)2:02:57
65Chris Huck (Wells Fargo Advisors)2:04:08
66Travis Norton (Arby's Pedal the Planet)2:04:53
67Tom Wiseman (Team McClintock/ Century Cycles)2:05:05
68Cory Knight (Roll Race Team)2:12:29
69Dave Tingley (Trek Store Columbus/BRCR)2:14:17
70Layne Peters (Cap City Cycling)2:15:17
71Cory Muth2:15:28
72Joseph Bukovac2:16:09
73David Marsi (Team Bicycle Hub)2:17:41
74Mike Whitlow (:roll racing)2:18:59
75Mike Romanchek (Wells Fargo Advisors)2:19:01
76Owen Smith2:19:46
77Johnny Hoffman (Blazing Saddles Racing)2:20:48
78James Costello (Frankford Mountain Bike Racing)2:21:42
79Kenny Kocarek (KSD Racing)
80Andrew Crow (KSD Racing, Schwalbe Tires, Skratch Labs, Cascade Subaru, Swiftwick Socks, The Edge Outdoors)2:21:43
81Chuck Kovick (W.A.R. - On Two Wheels Jackson)2:22:21
82Joe Worboy (Breakaway Quickdirt)2:22:50
83Greg Brandes2:23:13
84Jordan Bates (Fankford Bike)2:24:15
85Ross Sharp2:24:39
86Nathan Eastlake (Eastlake Hardscape Construction)2:26:22
87Hunter Brankamp (Live Gnar Collective)2:27:49
88Jason Parrish (Backroom Coffee Roasters / Trek Store Columbus)2:28:52
89Kurtis Payton (Roll:, Hot Chicken Takeover, & Rockmill Brewery)2:29:20
90Greg Witt (Rochester Bike shop)2:30:07
91Matt Cassini2:32:21
92Paul Adams2:32:23
93Boris Yanovsky (Queen City Wheels)2:33:52
94Jeff Tolliver (PAMBA)2:34:26
95Scott Calkins (Home Repair Solutions /Mountain Road Cycle)2:35:45
96John Macdonald (JTree)2:37:00
97Ryan Heichel (Timex/MMBC)2:37:01
98Eli Orth2:37:34
99Michael Whaley (Breakaway Quickdirt)2:38:48
100John Seydlitz (Marauders)2:43:10
101Dustin Clouse (KSD Racing)2:44:29
102Kevin Leitner2:47:27
103Jamie Williamson (Team Hungry p/b Febreze In Wash)2:48:40
104Jamie Sharp (Rivers Bend)2:49:21
105Adam Thompson (Puer 12 1, Jesus)2:50:32
106Mark Rottinger2:53:33
107Andy Gramata2:53:36
108Darin Shaffer (Hollow Oak Land Trust)2:53:46
109Kevin Delk (No Ragrets)3:05:52
110Danny Rhea (no regrats, ets)
111Thomas Bell3:05:53
112Andrew Fredrick (Roll: racing)3:06:42
113Rick Deshields (CAMBA)3:11:32
114Troy Haines (Team DTH, Lizard Skinz Vehicle Wraps)3:12:46
115Scott Kuboff (Wells Fargo Advisors)3:14:27
116Brandon Transier3:16:35
117Mark Hepp (K&G Bike Center)3:16:38
118Tim Portman (Ohio fat tires)3:20:41
119Thomas Mallory (Mallory Law Office, LLC)3:22:10
120Takahiro Nozaki3:27:41
121Chris Hirsch3:31:12
122Mike Devylder3:32:10
123Daniel Pike (BioWheels/Perrino Landscape, Inc.)3:32:26
124Benjamin Kauffman3:33:40
125Kevin Pietrzyk (East End Cycling Club)3:33:44
126Michael Albeza (DAYUKDOK)3:33:58
127Eric Peters (Jeni's Ice Cream)3:34:14
128Glen Gardner (Team614 / Vortechs Group)3:34:17
129Anthony R Davila (Marauders)3:35:18
130Patrick Reedy3:36:17
131David Marshall (Commonwealth Eye Surgery/Crankworks)3:37:49
132Christopher Boyle (Breakaway Quickdirt)3:38:11
133Andrew Cerniglia3:38:58
134Thom Anderson (Team Hungry)3:39:20
135Dennis Patton (East End Cycling)3:39:42
136Tony Beursken (RedBike / Swerve Bike Shop / Defense Soap)3:40:30
137Chris Norris (Team Hungry)3:40:39
138Ken Booth (Twin Six)3:42:11
139Bruce Lautzenheiser (Orrville Cycling)3:43:38
140Jonathan Jalowiec (OHIO FAT TIRES)3:46:17
141Tim Abbott3:49:57
142Keith Dwyer3:50:05
143Matthew Adams3:51:39
144Jake Mohoric3:51:41
145Jeff Buzzard3:52:44
146John Caruso (Team Bicycle Hub)3:56:46
147Alex Ivanic4:05:36
148Michael Calonia (Fil-Am Bikerz)4:07:40
149J.B. Howard4:08:49
150Steve Smail4:10:03
151Alfredo Jimenez Perez Mitre4:10:53
152Aaron Brlas (Ohio Fat Tires)4:10:55
153Victor Allen (Summit Freewheelers)4:10:59
154Sean Gilbert (Team Lake Effect)4:14:24
155Kevan Millstein (Snyder Barstool Team)4:16:39
156Eric Harpel4:22:31
157Christian Ambjorn (Reser Bicycle)4:22:46
158Michael Kennedy (reddit /r/mtb)4:32:05
159Kevin Smith (Goodspeed Cycles)4:34:37
160Marc Bigsby4:43:50
161Robert Magness (Team Hungry*)4:44:48
162Chris Gorman4:46:12
163David McDaniel4:46:30
164David Tidd (Mid Ohio Velo Sports)4:47:40
165Nicholas Tadic4:50:59
166James Phillips (Lost in the Woods)4:58:17
167Kalib Jackson (Little Ade's Team Goose Island 312)5:03:34
168David Brown (Rivers Bend Bike Shop)5:07:57
169Doug Metzger (Fremont Flatlanders)5:12:00
170Frederick Estoesta (IGWT /Chicago Crankers)5:12:19
171Kevin Burgess (Knobby Side Down / Edge Outdoors, Schwalbe, Scratch Labs)5:22:25
172Michael Jamison (DTH Adventures, Lizard Skinz)5:22:40
173Mike Ucker (VP Pedals, DTH Adventures, Lizard Skinz)
174Daniel Fausey (Breakaway Quickdirt)5:34:38
175Daraius Patell5:40:16
176David Nett5:40:21
177David Starkey (Ohio Fat Tire)5:41:43
178Kevin Kovach (The minivan)5:49:36
179Nick Donahue (Ohio Fat Tires)6:05:05
180Braden Bolkema6:21:21
181Josh Parrott (Montgomery Cyclery)6:42:33
DNFJohnny Alexander (West Chester Cycelry)
DNFRod Asher
DNFJohn Day
DNFAdrian Fahey (Speedway Wheelmen)
DNFDennis Gehrke
DNFJason Linscott (Trek Stor Columbus Cycling Team)
DNFRick Maier (Relevant Works/Team Dayton)
DNFBrad Rogers (Y-Not Cycling)
DNFRob Tandy
DNFScott Tickner
DNFBrady Tucker (The East Side Ride)
DNFTim Van De Walle
DNFCato Coleman (Trek Store of Columbus)
DNFChristopher Boling
DNFJohn Crosby
DNFJeff Cyrus (Rogue Racing Project)
DNFMike Jones
DNFMark Kramer
DNFMatt Livengood
DNFBruce Macdonald (Marauders/spin/fatheads)
DNFJoseph McHugh (Swerve Bike Shop)
DNFThomas Morris (Trek Bicycle Store of Columbus Cycling Team)
DNFAdam Naish (Rochester Bike Shop)
DNFPaul Nelson
DNFSteve Pekarskiy
DNFJohn Pike (CFT-Sinas Dramis Law Cycling)
DNFAlexander Planic
DNFJames Snyder (MILLENNIUM MTB)
DNFKevin Wellendorf
DNFDaniel Willis
DNFMike Dietlin
DNFTodd Vermilya
DNFBenjamin Jackson (Ohio Fat Tire)
DNFSteve Twining (team lake effect racing/infinit nutrition)
DNSJason Broussard
DNSJeff Brown
DNSScott Cameron (Adventures For The Cure)
DNSKarl Fischer
DNSNate Fisher
DNSJonathan Giese (Tech 9)
DNSDouglas Hall (Vo2 multisport)
DNSScot Herrmann (Relevant Works/team DAYTON)
DNSPeter Hills (Team Dayton Cycling)
DNSLogan Karr (Memphis Velo, Peddler Bike Shop)
DNSSeth Kaser (Eddy's Bike Shop / Spaghetti Warehouse)
DNSDustin Lashbrook (Team NCCH p/b DEC Express)
DNSRobert Magness (Team Hungry)
DNSTilman McDaniel (McDonalds Cycling Team)
DNSJeff Murray (Harpers Bike Shop)
DNSMichael Pippin
DNSBruce Pisarek
DNSSam Props
DNSDarin Shriver
DNSBrett Stewart (SRAM)
DNSGreg Tarr
DNSLuke Tuttle

100 K Master's 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Goetz (A Gear Higher & Nebo Ridge)5:46:11
2Scott Young (TriTec)0:03:11
3Gerry Day0:12:34
4Adam Linstedt0:14:36
5Jeff Blodgett (Blazing Saddle Racing)0:17:44
6Jeff Doerr (Mclain race team)0:33:43
7Patrick Miranda (Mirco Racing)0:41:03
8Nate Cross (BLAZING SADDLE RACING)0:44:58
9Gary Hocke (Roll)0:53:20
10Michael Henry (Team Nebo Ridge)1:05:18
11Tim Fargo (Wolverine Sports Club)1:10:18
12Michael Bender (The Bike Lane)1:42:06
13Walter Mullins (Mid-Ohio Velo Sport/ Spokes Bike Store)1:45:23
14Charles Patterson (dirty harry's / starleron)1:56:14
15Mike Lawler (Team Dayton, Loveland Bike Rental)1:59:10
16D.A. Fleischer (www.da-photo.com)2:05:35
17Tim Shepherd (Knobby Side Down)2:20:22
18Dan Mock (Wheels on Fire)2:20:41
19Daniel Ward (Raysmtb)2:21:56
20Jonathan Kaye2:23:16
21Mark Macnaughton2:27:29
22Todd King2:30:23
23Robert Breedlove (Blue Sky Bicycles)2:39:04
24Robert Eiserman (Cambo Racing)2:39:06
25Tim Bonifant (Orrville cycling club)3:07:04
26Jeff Stickle (Black Bear Cycling)3:11:49
27Matthew Eggleton3:18:49
28John Picklesimer (Reser Bicycle)3:26:55
29Kevin Bambury3:45:06
30Mark Reynolds (The Bike Hub /Reynolds Landscaping)3:46:32
31Steve Yarman3:51:51
32William Jones4:35:03
33Ken Annable (COMBO)4:38:47
34Terry Hughes (Lost in the Woods)4:40:32
35Terry Westerman5:42:45
DNFMichael Dowd (Orrville Cycle / Wooster Brush)
DNFRandy Jarvis (Buzzzards)
DNFDave Ruller (Eddy's Bike Shop)
DNFJim Thacker (Queen City Wheels)
DNFDennis Thompson
DNFShannon Williams (breakaway / quickdirt / honda)
DNFJamieson Giefer
DNFSteve Little
DNFSteve Thompson
DNSBrad Beeson (Spin Bike Shop)
DNSChip Ellison (Pearl izumi/Shimano)
DNSJohn Reynolds (Bill's Bike Shop)

