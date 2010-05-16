Minnaar stands atop podium at season-opening World Cup downhill
Atherton, Fairclough round out top three
Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) broke a streak of bad luck in Maribor, becoming the first World Cup Downhill leader in the 2010 series.
The opening round of the downhill saw a slight easing overnight of the rain that had turned the four cross into a mud bath, which wasn't necessarily a positive thing, since it made the course sticky and slower; especially for the top-seeded men.
Ben Cathro set the early fast time of 3:31.52, before being bumped by Joe Smith (3:30.35) then Aaron Gwin (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team), who became the first to go under 3:30. Gwin's time held up until Fabien Pedemanaud (Scott 11) took the best time down to 3:25.84; good enough for fourth.
The course was becoming more rutted and beat up as the top seeds took to the course, and riders were having to pick their lines carefully. Gee Atherton (Commencal) was the next to take the lead, choosing different lines from previous riders in the top section of the course, attacking the roots and rocks but slowing in sticky mud at the bottom, to knock two seconds off the best time.
Minnaar rode next, but took the opposite approach - more cautious in the upper technical portion, but powering through the lower third to beat Atherton by a quarter of a second become the first World Cup leader of the season, after the final two riders Brendan Fairclough (Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz) and Sam Hill (Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz) slotted in third and fifth, respectively.
Hill, coming off knee surgery over the winter, had the fastest split for the upper half of the course, but a crash dropped him down to the final podium spot. Canada's Steve Smith (MS Evil Racing) had his best World Cup finish to date, qualifying fifth and finishing sixth, one spot off the podium.
"I have always liked Maribor, but I've always done bad on the track. So that has changed now," said Minnaar. "I knew it was going to be a tough race, but decided to take it a bit safe and easy at the top, and ride a bit smoother; but it is so hard out there.
"I had a few mistakes myself, but I guess a lot less than the other guys. I am overwhelmed; I came here wanting to do well and for me, on this course, in these conditions, I felt a top three would be good, but a win was out of the question. But I pulled it off."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:03:23.42
|2
|Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|0:00:00.25
|3
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|0:00:01.82
|4
|Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11
|0:00:02.42
|5
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|0:00:04.68
|6
|Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:05.11
|7
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:05.28
|8
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona
|0:00:06.93
|9
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:00:07.23
|9
|Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing
|11
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|0:00:07.29
|12
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus)
|0:00:07.31
|12
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International
|14
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:07.51
|15
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus)
|0:00:07.78
|16
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:07.82
|17
|Ben Cathro (GBr)
|0:00:08.09
|18
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:08.17
|19
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles
|0:00:08.26
|20
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team
|0:00:08.30
|21
|Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:08.80
|22
|Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:08.88
|23
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) Massi Team
|0:00:08.97
|24
|Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United
|0:00:09.81
|25
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|0:00:10.72
|26
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:10.73
|27
|Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11
|0:00:11.24
|27
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders
|29
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|0:00:11.75
|30
|Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles
|0:00:12.21
|31
|Mickael Pascal (Fra)
|0:00:12.24
|32
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) XMS Racing Squad
|0:00:12.61
|33
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:12.68
|34
|Joshua Button (Aus) Kona
|0:00:12.96
|35
|Emanuel Pombo (Por)
|0:00:13.48
|36
|Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani - Protone
|0:00:13.60
|37
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|0:00:13.61
|38
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:13.91
|39
|Adam Vagner (Cze)
|0:00:14.44
|40
|Marco Milivinti (Ita) Team Cingolani - Protone
|0:00:14.48
|41
|Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team
|0:00:14.51
|42
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|0:00:14.57
|43
|Nico Vink (Bel)
|0:00:14.67
|44
|Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker
|0:00:15.96
|45
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:16.20
|46
|Emyr Davies (GBr)
|0:00:16.34
|47
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:19.25
|48
|Troy Brosnan* (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|0:00:19.46
|49
|Lars Peyer (Swi) Suspension Center
|0:00:19.60
|50
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|0:00:20.12
|51
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Solid Aclass Factory Team
|0:00:20.47
|52
|Romain Paulhan (Fra)
|0:00:20.80
|53
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team
|0:00:21.26
|54
|Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker
|0:00:21.30
|55
|Olivier Nicole (Fra)
|0:00:21.62
|56
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|0:00:21.63
|57
|Curtis Keene (USA)
|0:00:21.77
|58
|Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:21.96
|59
|Joe Barnes (GBr)
|0:00:22.69
|60
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|0:00:23.16
|61
|Nejc Rutar (Slo) MBK Orbea
|0:00:23.51
|62
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|0:00:23.87
|63
|Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team
|0:00:25.23
|64
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team
|0:00:25.73
|65
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|0:00:25.95
|66
|Ludovic May (Swi)
|0:00:27.34
|67
|George Brannigan* (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team
|0:00:27.89
|68
|Marco Bugnone (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team
|0:00:31.01
|69
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|0:00:33.64
|70
|Kyle Strait (USA)
|0:00:34.31
|71
|Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:35.18
|72
|Jan Javornik (Svk)
|0:00:35.72
|73
|Florian Arthus (Fra)
|0:00:36.55
|74
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|0:00:36.65
|75
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|0:00:37.84
|76
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|0:00:43.16
|77
|Kim Petersson (Swe)
|0:00:45.18
|78
|Mark Scott* (GBr)
|0:00:46.47
|79
|Maxime Remy (Fra) Suspension Center
|0:00:48.23
|80
|Joris Bigoni (Fra)
|0:01:11.21
|81
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|0:01:12.85
|DNF
|Nathan Rankin (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott 11
|88
|pts
|2
|Commencal
|75
|3
|Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|64
|4
|Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|60
|5
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|57
|6
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|55
|7
|Trek World Racing
|45
|8
|MS Evil Racing
|35
|9
|Commencal Superiders
|34
|10
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|28
|11
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|24
|12
|Kona
|23
|13
|Mondraker Factory Team
|22
|14
|Suspension Center
|21
|15
|Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|20
|16
|Lapierre International
|19
|17
|Norco World Team
|19
|18
|Dr-Gravity Union
|13
|19
|GT Bicycles
|13
|20
|Giant Factory Team
|11
|21
|Massi Team
|8
|22
|Blackmountain Morewood United
|7
|23
|Team Sunn Montgenevre
|6
|24
|Dirt Norco Race Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|230
|pts
|2
|Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|185
|3
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|180
|4
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|160
|5
|Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11
|136
|6
|Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing
|117
|7
|Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing
|93
|8
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|92
|9
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|90
|10
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|86
|11
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona
|85
|12
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International
|84
|13
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|83
|14
|Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing
|79
|15
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus)
|78
|16
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|72
|17
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles
|68
|18
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team
|68
|19
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) Massi Team
|68
|20
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|67
|21
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus)
|66
|22
|Ben Cathro (GBr)
|64
|23
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|63
|24
|Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|60
|25
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|60
|26
|Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United
|57
|27
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|56
|28
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders
|54
|29
|Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11
|54
|30
|Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles
|51
|31
|Mickael Pascal (Fra)
|50
|32
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|50
|33
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) XMS Racing Squad
|49
|34
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing
|48
|35
|Joshua Button (Aus) Kona
|47
|36
|Emanuel Pombo (Por)
|46
|37
|Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani - Protone
|45
|38
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|44
|39
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing
|43
|40
|Adam Vagner (Cze)
|42
|41
|Marco Milivinti (Ita) Team Cingolani - Protone
|41
|42
|Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team
|40
|43
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|39
|44
|Nico Vink (Bel)
|38
|45
|Shaun O'Connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker
|37
|46
|Emyr Davies (GBr)
|35
|47
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|34
|48
|Troy Brosnan* (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|33
|49
|Lars Peyer (Swi) Suspension Center
|32
|50
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|31
|51
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Solid Aclass Factory Team
|30
|52
|Romain Paulhan (Fra)
|29
|53
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team
|28
|54
|Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker
|27
|55
|Olivier Nicole (Fra)
|26
|56
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|25
|57
|Curtis Keene (USA)
|24
|58
|Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing
|23
|59
|Joe Barnes (GBr)
|22
|60
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|21
|61
|Nejc Rutar (Slo) MBK Orbea
|20
|62
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|19
|63
|Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team
|18
|64
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team
|17
|65
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|16
|66
|Ludovic May (Swi)
|15
|67
|George Brannigan* (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team
|14
|68
|Marco Bugnone (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team
|13
|69
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|12
|70
|Kyle Strait (USA)
|11
|71
|Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|10
|72
|Jan Javornik (Svk)
|9
|73
|Florian Arthus (Fra)
|8
|74
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|7
|75
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|6
|76
|Joris Bigoni (Fra)
|6
|77
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|5
|78
|Kim Petersson (Swe)
|4
|79
|Mark Scott* (GBr)
|3
|80
|Maxime Remy (Fra) Suspension Center
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott 11
|88
|pts
|2
|Commencal
|75
|3
|Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|64
|4
|Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|60
|5
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|57
|6
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|55
|7
|Trek World Racing
|45
|8
|MS Evil Racing
|35
|9
|Commencal Superiders
|34
|10
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|28
|11
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|24
|12
|Kona
|23
|13
|Mondraker Factory Team
|22
|14
|Suspension Center
|21
|15
|Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|20
|16
|Lapierre International
|19
|17
|Norco World Team
|19
|18
|Dr-Gravity Union
|13
|19
|GT Bicycles
|13
|20
|Giant Factory Team
|11
|21
|Massi Team
|8
|22
|Blackmountain Morewood United
|7
|23
|Team Sunn Montgenevre
|6
|24
|Dirt Norco Race Team
|5
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy