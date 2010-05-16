Image 1 of 8 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) earned the World Cup leader's jersey in Maribor, Slovenia. (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 2 of 8 Second placed Gee Atherton (Commencal) (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 3 of 8 Men's Maribor World Cup winner Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 4 of 8 Chris Kovarik of Chain Reaction Cycles Intense (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 5 of 8 There were very muddy conditions for downhill qualifiers (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 6 of 8 Troy Brosnan of Monster Specialized took the under 23 World Cup leader's jersey. (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 7 of 8 The new carbon V10.4 of Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 8 of 8 Men's downhill podium in Maribor, Slovenia (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za )

Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) broke a streak of bad luck in Maribor, becoming the first World Cup Downhill leader in the 2010 series.

The opening round of the downhill saw a slight easing overnight of the rain that had turned the four cross into a mud bath, which wasn't necessarily a positive thing, since it made the course sticky and slower; especially for the top-seeded men.

Ben Cathro set the early fast time of 3:31.52, before being bumped by Joe Smith (3:30.35) then Aaron Gwin (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team), who became the first to go under 3:30. Gwin's time held up until Fabien Pedemanaud (Scott 11) took the best time down to 3:25.84; good enough for fourth.

The course was becoming more rutted and beat up as the top seeds took to the course, and riders were having to pick their lines carefully. Gee Atherton (Commencal) was the next to take the lead, choosing different lines from previous riders in the top section of the course, attacking the roots and rocks but slowing in sticky mud at the bottom, to knock two seconds off the best time.

Minnaar rode next, but took the opposite approach - more cautious in the upper technical portion, but powering through the lower third to beat Atherton by a quarter of a second become the first World Cup leader of the season, after the final two riders Brendan Fairclough (Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz) and Sam Hill (Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz) slotted in third and fifth, respectively.

Hill, coming off knee surgery over the winter, had the fastest split for the upper half of the course, but a crash dropped him down to the final podium spot. Canada's Steve Smith (MS Evil Racing) had his best World Cup finish to date, qualifying fifth and finishing sixth, one spot off the podium.

"I have always liked Maribor, but I've always done bad on the track. So that has changed now," said Minnaar. "I knew it was going to be a tough race, but decided to take it a bit safe and easy at the top, and ride a bit smoother; but it is so hard out there.

"I had a few mistakes myself, but I guess a lot less than the other guys. I am overwhelmed; I came here wanting to do well and for me, on this course, in these conditions, I felt a top three would be good, but a win was out of the question. But I pulled it off."

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:03:23.42 2 Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:00:00.25 3 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:01.82 4 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:02.42 5 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:04.68 6 Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing 0:00:05.11 7 Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:05.28 8 Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona 0:00:06.93 9 Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:00:07.23 9 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 11 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:07.29 12 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) 0:00:07.31 12 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 14 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:07.51 15 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) 0:00:07.78 16 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:07.82 17 Ben Cathro (GBr) 0:00:08.09 18 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:08.17 19 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles 0:00:08.26 20 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team 0:00:08.30 21 Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:08.80 22 Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing 0:00:08.88 23 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) Massi Team 0:00:08.97 24 Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 0:00:09.81 25 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Sunn Montgenevre 0:00:10.72 26 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:10.73 27 Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11 0:00:11.24 27 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders 29 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:11.75 30 Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles 0:00:12.21 31 Mickael Pascal (Fra) 0:00:12.24 32 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) XMS Racing Squad 0:00:12.61 33 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing 0:00:12.68 34 Joshua Button (Aus) Kona 0:00:12.96 35 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 0:00:13.48 36 Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani - Protone 0:00:13.60 37 Harry Molloy (GBr) 0:00:13.61 38 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing 0:00:13.91 39 Adam Vagner (Cze) 0:00:14.44 40 Marco Milivinti (Ita) Team Cingolani - Protone 0:00:14.48 41 Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team 0:00:14.51 42 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 0:00:14.57 43 Nico Vink (Bel) 0:00:14.67 44 Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker 0:00:15.96 45 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:16.20 46 Emyr Davies (GBr) 0:00:16.34 47 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:19.25 48 Troy Brosnan* (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:19.46 49 Lars Peyer (Swi) Suspension Center 0:00:19.60 50 Scott Mears (GBr) 0:00:20.12 51 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Solid Aclass Factory Team 0:00:20.47 52 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 0:00:20.80 53 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team 0:00:21.26 54 Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker 0:00:21.30 55 Olivier Nicole (Fra) 0:00:21.62 56 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:21.63 57 Curtis Keene (USA) 0:00:21.77 58 Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing 0:00:21.96 59 Joe Barnes (GBr) 0:00:22.69 60 Jack Reading (GBr) 0:00:23.16 61 Nejc Rutar (Slo) MBK Orbea 0:00:23.51 62 Oliver Burton (GBr) 0:00:23.87 63 Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team 0:00:25.23 64 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team 0:00:25.73 65 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 0:00:25.95 66 Ludovic May (Swi) 0:00:27.34 67 George Brannigan* (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team 0:00:27.89 68 Marco Bugnone (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team 0:00:31.01 69 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 0:00:33.64 70 Kyle Strait (USA) 0:00:34.31 71 Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:35.18 72 Jan Javornik (Svk) 0:00:35.72 73 Florian Arthus (Fra) 0:00:36.55 74 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 0:00:36.65 75 Sam Dale (GBr) 0:00:37.84 76 Richard Thomas (GBr) 0:00:43.16 77 Kim Petersson (Swe) 0:00:45.18 78 Mark Scott* (GBr) 0:00:46.47 79 Maxime Remy (Fra) Suspension Center 0:00:48.23 80 Joris Bigoni (Fra) 0:01:11.21 81 Harry Heath (GBr) 0:01:12.85 DNF Nathan Rankin (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott 11 88 pts 2 Commencal 75 3 Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 64 4 Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 60 5 Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 57 6 Santa Cruz Syndicate 55 7 Trek World Racing 45 8 MS Evil Racing 35 9 Commencal Superiders 34 10 RC Alpine Commencal Austria 28 11 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 24 12 Kona 23 13 Mondraker Factory Team 22 14 Suspension Center 21 15 Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 20 16 Lapierre International 19 17 Norco World Team 19 18 Dr-Gravity Union 13 19 GT Bicycles 13 20 Giant Factory Team 11 21 Massi Team 8 22 Blackmountain Morewood United 7 23 Team Sunn Montgenevre 6 24 Dirt Norco Race Team 5

World Cup Individual Rankings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 230 pts 2 Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal 185 3 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 180 4 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 160 5 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11 136 6 Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing 117 7 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 93 8 Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 92 9 Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 90 10 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 86 11 Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona 85 12 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 84 13 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 83 14 Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing 79 15 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) 78 16 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 72 17 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles 68 18 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team 68 19 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) Massi Team 68 20 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 67 21 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) 66 22 Ben Cathro (GBr) 64 23 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 63 24 Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 60 25 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 60 26 Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 57 27 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Sunn Montgenevre 56 28 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders 54 29 Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11 54 30 Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles 51 31 Mickael Pascal (Fra) 50 32 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 50 33 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) XMS Racing Squad 49 34 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing 48 35 Joshua Button (Aus) Kona 47 36 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 46 37 Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani - Protone 45 38 Harry Molloy (GBr) 44 39 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing 43 40 Adam Vagner (Cze) 42 41 Marco Milivinti (Ita) Team Cingolani - Protone 41 42 Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team 40 43 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 39 44 Nico Vink (Bel) 38 45 Shaun O'Connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker 37 46 Emyr Davies (GBr) 35 47 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 34 48 Troy Brosnan* (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 33 49 Lars Peyer (Swi) Suspension Center 32 50 Scott Mears (GBr) 31 51 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Solid Aclass Factory Team 30 52 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 29 53 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team 28 54 Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker 27 55 Olivier Nicole (Fra) 26 56 Benny Strasser (Ger) 25 57 Curtis Keene (USA) 24 58 Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing 23 59 Joe Barnes (GBr) 22 60 Jack Reading (GBr) 21 61 Nejc Rutar (Slo) MBK Orbea 20 62 Oliver Burton (GBr) 19 63 Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team 18 64 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team 17 65 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 16 66 Ludovic May (Swi) 15 67 George Brannigan* (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team 14 68 Marco Bugnone (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team 13 69 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 12 70 Kyle Strait (USA) 11 71 Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 10 72 Jan Javornik (Svk) 9 73 Florian Arthus (Fra) 8 74 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 7 75 Sam Dale (GBr) 6 76 Joris Bigoni (Fra) 6 77 Richard Thomas (GBr) 5 78 Kim Petersson (Swe) 4 79 Mark Scott* (GBr) 3 80 Maxime Remy (Fra) Suspension Center 2