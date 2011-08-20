Trending

Slavik tops four cross finale

Graves seals World Cup overall

Podium: Graves, Fischbach, Slavik, Tatarkovic, Rafael Alvarez de Lara Lucas

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Tomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross Racing Team) won the final race of the World Cup

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jared Graves leading the Big Final.. then it all went sideways

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Graves takes World Cup overall, Slavik 3rd, 2nd Rinderknecht did not race

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

World champion Tomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross) beat World Cup champion Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox) in the final round of the men's four cross World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy, setting the stage for some intense competition at the world championships in two weeks.

The men's competition saw a number of crashes on the way to selecting the final four riders. Joining Slavik and Graves in the final were Czech rider Kamil Tatarkovic and Johannes Fischbach (Ghost Factory).

Graves got off to his usual fast start, with Slavik trailing well back in fourth. At the bottom of the course, Slavik made the move of the day, cutting inside a corner to jump into the lead and win. Fischbach took second after Graves tangled with Tatarkovic and finished fourth.

"What I was aiming for this whole season and last was second, third or something, but now it is first," said Slavik. "That was a fantastic run, I think the run of my life ... the World Championship [last year] and this one. From last position to get a first on a final of a World Cup. It's just insane, and I am super stoked. It helps to win just before a world championship, with your mental state. You know you can win, it gives a lot of confidence. Hopefully, let's see what happens in Champery."

Graves finished with 485 points to win his third World Cup overall title, followed by Swiss rider Roger Rinderknecht at 300, Slavik at 283, Switzerland's David Graf at 250 and Michal Prokop of the Czech Republic also at 250 points. Rinderknecht, Graf and Prokop all missed the final to compete at the Olympic BMX test event in London.

Full Results

Big Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Slavik (Cze) Rsp 4 Cross Racing Team125pts
2Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team100
3Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)75
4Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team60

Small Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Lucas Rafael Alvarez De Lara (Spa)50pts
6Jakub Riha (Cze)40
7Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team30
8Premek Tejchman (Cze)25

1/4 Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
9Michael Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof20pts
10Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team17
11Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr)14
12Thomas Stadler (Aut)11
13Quentin Derbier (Fra)8
14Lukas Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof6
15Scott Beaumont (GBr)4
16Pascal Seydoux (Swi)2

1/8 Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
17Adam Stasek (Cze) Ghost Factory Racing Team
18Piotr Paradowski (Pol)
19Felix Beckeman (Swe)
20Blake Carney (USA)
21Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
22Daniel Prijkel (Ned) Team Merida Combee
23Aiko Göhler (Ger)
24Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
25Scott Roberts (GBr)
26Graeme Mudd (Aus)
27Tom Dowie (GBr)
28Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
29Daniel Franks (NZl)
30Milan Mysik (Cze)
31Benjamin Kistner (Swi)
32Nathan Parsons (GBr)

1/16 Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
33Jakub Hnidak (Cze)
34Marek Pesko (Svk)
35Jake Ward (GBr)
36Kristjan Medvescek (Slo)
37Adrian Weiss (Swi) Scott Les Saisies
38Robert Kulesza (Pol)
39Werner Muther (Swi)
40Daniel Fülle (Ger)
41Matija Stupar (Slo)
42Zdenek Plasil (Cze)
43Mark Milward (GBr)
44Benjamin Scherdan (Hun)
45Joe Mallinson (GBr)
46Norbert Papp (Hun)
47Tilen Jejcic (Slo)
48Tamas Tarr (Hun)
49Johnny Magis (Bel)
50Urban Rotnik (Slo)
51Benedikt Last (Ger)
52Dominik Gladen (Ger)
53Bartosz Giemza (Pol)
54Mariusz Jarek (Pol)
55Gabriele Giletta (Ita)
56Andreas Dotzauer (Ger)
57Jakob Malik (Slo)
58Marco Ricci (Ita) Team Cingolani Trek
59Damian Groves (GBr)
60Massimo Kienzler (Ger)
61Francisco Gutierrez Trigo (Spa)
62Bozan Mitkov (Cze)
63Davide Dolfin (Ita)
DNFGiacomo Fantoni (Ita)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RSP 4 Cross Racing Team58pts
2Ghost Factory Racing Team47
3Milka Trek MTB Racing Team40
4Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team26
5Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof21
6Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie20
7Unior Tools Team5
8Alpine Commencal Austria3

Elite men four cross final World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team485pts
2Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)300
3Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team283
4David Graf (Swi)250
5Michal Prokop (Cze)250
6Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team203
7Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team188
8Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)181
9Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team129
10Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team86
11Lukas Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof74
12Romain Saladini (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal65
13Michael Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof58
14Jakub Riha (Cze)54
15Lucas Rafael Alvarez De Lara (Spa)50
16Quentin Derbier (Fra)47
17Scott Roberts (GBr)42
18Premek Tejchman (Cze)27
19William Evans (GBr)25
20Scott Beaumont (GBr)21
21Daniel Prijkel (Ned) Team Merida Combee20
22Milan Mysik (Cze)17
23Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr)14
24Blake Carney (USA)14
25Graeme Mudd (Aus)14
26Thomas Stadler (Aut)11
27Erik Nelson (USA)11
28Pascal Seydoux (Swi)8
29Lear Miller (USA)4
30Matthieu Faury (Fra)2
31Jordan O'keeffe (RSA)2

