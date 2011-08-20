Slavik tops four cross finale
Graves seals World Cup overall
World champion Tomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross) beat World Cup champion Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox) in the final round of the men's four cross World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy, setting the stage for some intense competition at the world championships in two weeks.
The men's competition saw a number of crashes on the way to selecting the final four riders. Joining Slavik and Graves in the final were Czech rider Kamil Tatarkovic and Johannes Fischbach (Ghost Factory).
Graves got off to his usual fast start, with Slavik trailing well back in fourth. At the bottom of the course, Slavik made the move of the day, cutting inside a corner to jump into the lead and win. Fischbach took second after Graves tangled with Tatarkovic and finished fourth.
"What I was aiming for this whole season and last was second, third or something, but now it is first," said Slavik. "That was a fantastic run, I think the run of my life ... the World Championship [last year] and this one. From last position to get a first on a final of a World Cup. It's just insane, and I am super stoked. It helps to win just before a world championship, with your mental state. You know you can win, it gives a lot of confidence. Hopefully, let's see what happens in Champery."
Graves finished with 485 points to win his third World Cup overall title, followed by Swiss rider Roger Rinderknecht at 300, Slavik at 283, Switzerland's David Graf at 250 and Michal Prokop of the Czech Republic also at 250 points. Rinderknecht, Graf and Prokop all missed the final to compete at the Olympic BMX test event in London.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Slavik (Cze) Rsp 4 Cross Racing Team
|125
|pts
|2
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|100
|3
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
|75
|4
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|60
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|5
|Lucas Rafael Alvarez De Lara (Spa)
|50
|pts
|6
|Jakub Riha (Cze)
|40
|7
|Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|30
|8
|Premek Tejchman (Cze)
|25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|9
|Michael Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|20
|pts
|10
|Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|17
|11
|Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr)
|14
|12
|Thomas Stadler (Aut)
|11
|13
|Quentin Derbier (Fra)
|8
|14
|Lukas Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|6
|15
|Scott Beaumont (GBr)
|4
|16
|Pascal Seydoux (Swi)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|17
|Adam Stasek (Cze) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|18
|Piotr Paradowski (Pol)
|19
|Felix Beckeman (Swe)
|20
|Blake Carney (USA)
|21
|Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
|22
|Daniel Prijkel (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|23
|Aiko Göhler (Ger)
|24
|Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|25
|Scott Roberts (GBr)
|26
|Graeme Mudd (Aus)
|27
|Tom Dowie (GBr)
|28
|Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|29
|Daniel Franks (NZl)
|30
|Milan Mysik (Cze)
|31
|Benjamin Kistner (Swi)
|32
|Nathan Parsons (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|33
|Jakub Hnidak (Cze)
|34
|Marek Pesko (Svk)
|35
|Jake Ward (GBr)
|36
|Kristjan Medvescek (Slo)
|37
|Adrian Weiss (Swi) Scott Les Saisies
|38
|Robert Kulesza (Pol)
|39
|Werner Muther (Swi)
|40
|Daniel Fülle (Ger)
|41
|Matija Stupar (Slo)
|42
|Zdenek Plasil (Cze)
|43
|Mark Milward (GBr)
|44
|Benjamin Scherdan (Hun)
|45
|Joe Mallinson (GBr)
|46
|Norbert Papp (Hun)
|47
|Tilen Jejcic (Slo)
|48
|Tamas Tarr (Hun)
|49
|Johnny Magis (Bel)
|50
|Urban Rotnik (Slo)
|51
|Benedikt Last (Ger)
|52
|Dominik Gladen (Ger)
|53
|Bartosz Giemza (Pol)
|54
|Mariusz Jarek (Pol)
|55
|Gabriele Giletta (Ita)
|56
|Andreas Dotzauer (Ger)
|57
|Jakob Malik (Slo)
|58
|Marco Ricci (Ita) Team Cingolani Trek
|59
|Damian Groves (GBr)
|60
|Massimo Kienzler (Ger)
|61
|Francisco Gutierrez Trigo (Spa)
|62
|Bozan Mitkov (Cze)
|63
|Davide Dolfin (Ita)
|DNF
|Giacomo Fantoni (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|58
|pts
|2
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|47
|3
|Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|40
|4
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|26
|5
|Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|21
|6
|Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|20
|7
|Unior Tools Team
|5
|8
|Alpine Commencal Austria
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|485
|pts
|2
|Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)
|300
|3
|Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|283
|4
|David Graf (Swi)
|250
|5
|Michal Prokop (Cze)
|250
|6
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|203
|7
|Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|188
|8
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
|181
|9
|Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|129
|10
|Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|86
|11
|Lukas Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof
|74
|12
|Romain Saladini (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal
|65
|13
|Michael Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof
|58
|14
|Jakub Riha (Cze)
|54
|15
|Lucas Rafael Alvarez De Lara (Spa)
|50
|16
|Quentin Derbier (Fra)
|47
|17
|Scott Roberts (GBr)
|42
|18
|Premek Tejchman (Cze)
|27
|19
|William Evans (GBr)
|25
|20
|Scott Beaumont (GBr)
|21
|21
|Daniel Prijkel (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|20
|22
|Milan Mysik (Cze)
|17
|23
|Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr)
|14
|24
|Blake Carney (USA)
|14
|25
|Graeme Mudd (Aus)
|14
|26
|Thomas Stadler (Aut)
|11
|27
|Erik Nelson (USA)
|11
|28
|Pascal Seydoux (Swi)
|8
|29
|Lear Miller (USA)
|4
|30
|Matthieu Faury (Fra)
|2
|31
|Jordan O'keeffe (RSA)
|2
