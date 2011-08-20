Image 1 of 5 Podium: Graves, Fischbach, Slavik, Tatarkovic, Rafael Alvarez de Lara Lucas (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 5 Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 5 Tomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross Racing Team) won the final race of the World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 5 Jared Graves leading the Big Final.. then it all went sideways (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 5 Graves takes World Cup overall, Slavik 3rd, 2nd Rinderknecht did not race (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

World champion Tomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross) beat World Cup champion Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox) in the final round of the men's four cross World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy, setting the stage for some intense competition at the world championships in two weeks.

The men's competition saw a number of crashes on the way to selecting the final four riders. Joining Slavik and Graves in the final were Czech rider Kamil Tatarkovic and Johannes Fischbach (Ghost Factory).

Graves got off to his usual fast start, with Slavik trailing well back in fourth. At the bottom of the course, Slavik made the move of the day, cutting inside a corner to jump into the lead and win. Fischbach took second after Graves tangled with Tatarkovic and finished fourth.

"What I was aiming for this whole season and last was second, third or something, but now it is first," said Slavik. "That was a fantastic run, I think the run of my life ... the World Championship [last year] and this one. From last position to get a first on a final of a World Cup. It's just insane, and I am super stoked. It helps to win just before a world championship, with your mental state. You know you can win, it gives a lot of confidence. Hopefully, let's see what happens in Champery."

Graves finished with 485 points to win his third World Cup overall title, followed by Swiss rider Roger Rinderknecht at 300, Slavik at 283, Switzerland's David Graf at 250 and Michal Prokop of the Czech Republic also at 250 points. Rinderknecht, Graf and Prokop all missed the final to compete at the Olympic BMX test event in London.

Full Results

Big Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomas Slavik (Cze) Rsp 4 Cross Racing Team 125 pts 2 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 100 3 Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) 75 4 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 60

Small Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 5 Lucas Rafael Alvarez De Lara (Spa) 50 pts 6 Jakub Riha (Cze) 40 7 Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 30 8 Premek Tejchman (Cze) 25

1/4 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 9 Michael Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 20 pts 10 Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 17 11 Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr) 14 12 Thomas Stadler (Aut) 11 13 Quentin Derbier (Fra) 8 14 Lukas Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 6 15 Scott Beaumont (GBr) 4 16 Pascal Seydoux (Swi) 2

1/8 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 17 Adam Stasek (Cze) Ghost Factory Racing Team 18 Piotr Paradowski (Pol) 19 Felix Beckeman (Swe) 20 Blake Carney (USA) 21 Petr Muhlhans (Cze) 22 Daniel Prijkel (Ned) Team Merida Combee 23 Aiko Göhler (Ger) 24 Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 25 Scott Roberts (GBr) 26 Graeme Mudd (Aus) 27 Tom Dowie (GBr) 28 Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 29 Daniel Franks (NZl) 30 Milan Mysik (Cze) 31 Benjamin Kistner (Swi) 32 Nathan Parsons (GBr)

1/16 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 33 Jakub Hnidak (Cze) 34 Marek Pesko (Svk) 35 Jake Ward (GBr) 36 Kristjan Medvescek (Slo) 37 Adrian Weiss (Swi) Scott Les Saisies 38 Robert Kulesza (Pol) 39 Werner Muther (Swi) 40 Daniel Fülle (Ger) 41 Matija Stupar (Slo) 42 Zdenek Plasil (Cze) 43 Mark Milward (GBr) 44 Benjamin Scherdan (Hun) 45 Joe Mallinson (GBr) 46 Norbert Papp (Hun) 47 Tilen Jejcic (Slo) 48 Tamas Tarr (Hun) 49 Johnny Magis (Bel) 50 Urban Rotnik (Slo) 51 Benedikt Last (Ger) 52 Dominik Gladen (Ger) 53 Bartosz Giemza (Pol) 54 Mariusz Jarek (Pol) 55 Gabriele Giletta (Ita) 56 Andreas Dotzauer (Ger) 57 Jakob Malik (Slo) 58 Marco Ricci (Ita) Team Cingolani Trek 59 Damian Groves (GBr) 60 Massimo Kienzler (Ger) 61 Francisco Gutierrez Trigo (Spa) 62 Bozan Mitkov (Cze) 63 Davide Dolfin (Ita) DNF Giacomo Fantoni (Ita)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 58 pts 2 Ghost Factory Racing Team 47 3 Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 40 4 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 26 5 Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 21 6 Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 20 7 Unior Tools Team 5 8 Alpine Commencal Austria 3