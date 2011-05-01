Djurdjic wins in Serbia
Maric, Jovanovic round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)
|1:40:49
|2
|Aleksa Maric (Srb)
|0:05:17
|3
|Ivan Jovanovic (Srb)
|0:05:22
|4
|Oliver Strbac (Srb)
|0:07:01
|5
|Boris Popovic (Srb)
|0:07:06
|6
|Zoran Vujovic (Mne)
|0:07:25
|7
|Lazar Tomic (Mne)
|0:12:27
|8
|Marko Curcic (Srb)
|0:13:14
|9
|Igor Jemcov (Srb)
|0:13:56
|10
|Radosav Bezmarevic (Mne)
|0:14:05
|11
|Mario Kojic (BiH)
|0:14:09
|12
|Goran Cerovic (Mne)
|0:16:56
|13
|Bojan Teševic (Srb)
|0:16:51
|14
|Stevan Klisuric (Srb)
|0:17:11
|15
|Akos Brindza (Srb)
|16
|Zoltan Cipak (Srb)
|17
|Nemanja Glišic (Srb)
|18
|Danilo Janjusevic (Mne)
|19
|Stefan Gazibaric (Srb)
|20
|Vuk Arsic (Srb)
|21
|Dragan Jasovic (Mne)
|22
|Srboslav Pajic (Srb)
|23
|Aleksandar Djurovic (Srb)
|24
|Aleksandar Miladinovic (Srb)
|25
|Miloje Miletic (Srb)
|DNF
|Darko Golovic (Mne)
|DNF
|Milan Nešic (Srb)
|DNF
|Aleksandar Sosic (Mne)
