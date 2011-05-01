Trending

Djurdjic wins in Serbia

Maric, Jovanovic round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)1:40:49
2Aleksa Maric (Srb)0:05:17
3Ivan Jovanovic (Srb)0:05:22
4Oliver Strbac (Srb)0:07:01
5Boris Popovic (Srb)0:07:06
6Zoran Vujovic (Mne)0:07:25
7Lazar Tomic (Mne)0:12:27
8Marko Curcic (Srb)0:13:14
9Igor Jemcov (Srb)0:13:56
10Radosav Bezmarevic (Mne)0:14:05
11Mario Kojic (BiH)0:14:09
12Goran Cerovic (Mne)0:16:56
13Bojan Teševic (Srb)0:16:51
14Stevan Klisuric (Srb)0:17:11
15Akos Brindza (Srb)
16Zoltan Cipak (Srb)
17Nemanja Glišic (Srb)
18Danilo Janjusevic (Mne)
19Stefan Gazibaric (Srb)
20Vuk Arsic (Srb)
21Dragan Jasovic (Mne)
22Srboslav Pajic (Srb)
23Aleksandar Djurovic (Srb)
24Aleksandar Miladinovic (Srb)
25Miloje Miletic (Srb)
DNFDarko Golovic (Mne)
DNFMilan Nešic (Srb)
DNFAleksandar Sosic (Mne)

