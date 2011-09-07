Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen past winners
Champions from 1992 to 2010
|2010
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2009
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|2008
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quick Step
|2007
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Predictor-Lotto
|2006
|Nico Eeckhout (Bel) Chocolade Jacques
|2005
|Jean-Patrick Nazon (Fra) AG2r Prévoyance
|2004
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick.Step-Davitamon
|2003
|Nico Eeckhout (Bel) Lotto-Domo
|2002
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Coast
|2001
|Nico Eeckhout (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
|2000
|Lars Michaelsen (Den) Française Des Jeux
|1999
|Giuliano Figueras (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step
|1998
|Jan Svorada (Cze)
|1997
|Andrej Tchmil (Ukr)
|1996
|Jans Koerts (Ned)
|1995
|Tom Steels (Bel)
|1994
|Djamolidine Abdujaparov (Uzb)
|1993
|Mario Cipollini (Ita)
|1992
|Olaf Ludwig (Ger)
