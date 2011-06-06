Vet Expert men's podium at the Massanutten Hoo Ha! (Image credit: Chris Scott)

Jeremiah Bishop and Cassie Smith won the cross country race at the Massanutten Hoo Ha! on Sunday.

Bishop spent much of his day with fellow Harrisonburg local Nick Waite. The two worked together to distance the competition and go one-two.

"Nick opened it up on the climb and I opened it up on the downhill on the first lap," said Bishop, "then we worked together to get rid of the guys and make it a two-man race."

"We were together the whole time. At the top of the mountain, I said I never got to thank him for the help here last year. I told him that at the least, I owed him first place prize money. Technically, I got the first place and he got the first place prize money."

Bishop was on his eighth day of racing in a row after completing the seven-day Trans-Sylvania Epic in Pennsylvania.

"I had no clue what my legs would be like. I wanted to bring the Trans-Sylvania leader's jersey home and do a parade ride. I saved a little yesterday and was riding careful. I wanted to come back to my home race on my home trails. I couldn't miss out on it, but I didn't have a lot of snap."

"Now I'm ready for a big time rest week."

Scott Frederick finished third in the men's race.

In the women's contest, Cassie Smith took off from the start and never looked back on her way to winning. Susan Musante chased alone in second place while Shiela Scott earned third. The three riders motivated themselves by racing the other nearby men.

"My race was awesome. The trails were fast and fun," said Smith, who is coached by local Sue Haywood, who was absent from the race after completing the Trans-Sylvania Epic. "I didn't see any other women after I went off the front. I rode smoothly from the start and was chasing some guys."

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop 1:56:34 2 Nick Waite 0:00:22 3 Scott Frederick 0:06:42 4 Bradford Perley 0:06:51 5 Alex Ryan 0:07:29 6 Ryan Fawley 0:08:48 7 Keith Jennings 0:08:49 8 Jordan Kahlenberg 0:14:56 9 Pat Miller 0:16:10 10 Martin Kell 0:18:26 11 Jed Prentice 0:18:46 12 Scott Hoffner 0:18:59 13 Jon Gdowik 0:20:53 14 Collin Becker 0:26:39 15 Jay Catlett 0:33:09 16 Joseph Grimes 0:40:26 17 Byron Rice 0:42:13 18 Andrew Devier-Scot 0:54:53 DNF Ross Anderson DNF Jeff Dickey DNF Wilson Hale DNF Erik Jensen DNF Terry Kolb DNS Jeff Pendlebury DNF Bryan Underwood DNF Dave Weaver DNF Michael Runnals DNF Wesley Lamberson DNF Matthew Bailey

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cassie Smith 2:35:24 2 Susan Musante 0:12:54 3 Sheila Scott 0:21:14 4 Misty Tilson 0:29:10 5 Paula Smith 0:45:13 6 Grace Ragland 0:46:00 7 Jennifer Whedbee 0:49:30 8 Pam Frentzel-Beyme 0:51:00 9 Anne Mader 1:14:27 DNF Jennie Belt

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Millington 1:19:55 2 Robert Maye 0:16:28 3 Jason Thorne 0:20:21

Expert junior men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor Bell 2:16:36 2 Kyle Miller 0:16:17 DNF Jacob Ehlinger

Expert men 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Jenkins 2:20:57 2 Mike Capraro 0:02:14 3 Brent Williamson 0:02:54 4 Dave Oneill 0:04:40 5 Bill Marciniak 0:06:51 6 Tom Richeson 0:10:57 7 Chris Scott 0:14:06 8 Christopher King 0:15:01 9 Travis Mitchel 0:20:21 10 Spinning Lizard 0:20:55 11 Michael Cosgrove 0:21:19 12 Ken Bell 0:22:03 13 Scott Stahl 0:22:14 14 Andrew Stackhouse 0:27:32 15 Richard Pence 0:35:15 16 Chris Smead 0:52:59 17 Bradley Arehart 1:09:26 18 Paul Morris 1:22:39 19 David Kirkpatrick 1:48:16 DNF Joe Therrell DNS Jason Berry DNS Paul Johnston DNS Matt Lough DNS David Olsen DNS Eric Schofield DNF Clarke Tanner DNF Matt Trybus DNS Colby Waller

Beginner Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Sjoerdsma 0:48:18 2 Damon Pearson 0:00:07 3 Carl Roach 0:00:21 4 Nolan Felts 0:03:21 5 Joel Davis 0:03:29 6 Rodd Kugler 0:07:01 7 Steven Cook 0:07:45 8 D.Travis Layman 0:09:47 9 Marty Neary 0:11:17 10 Eric Beckmann 0:11:50 11 Tom Riddle 0:12:36 12 Acror Zdinak 0:13:06 13 Robert Vay 0:13:16 14 John Thompson 0:14:07 15 Jordan Fuhr 0:16:04 16 Bryan Vay 0:19:23 17 Fred Waldron 0:20:56 18 Rich Hall 0:22:14 19 John Cloutier 0:22:54 20 Joel Geisert 0:30:23 DNS Scott Davison DNS Robert Smith DNS Sebastian Sturges

Beginner women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Croft 0:53:40 2 Melissa Milan 0:01:47 3 Cathy Hovis 0:06:56 4 Elaine Hess 0:10:57 5 Marti Merritt 0:13:25 6 River Mason Hopkins 0:16:13 7 Christine Neary 0:22:39 8 Jomarie Hoholik 1:21:18

Clydesdale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Bobb 1:29:04 2 Phil Ehlinger 0:00:20 3 Justin Campbell 0:06:27 4 Travis Muhler 0:13:04 5 Michael Willi 0:19:36 6 Michael Yriart 0:25:31

Women first timers # Rider Name (Country) Team DNS Nicole Davison

Men first timers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Kennedy 0:50:25 2 Dave Wilson 0:18:43 3 Douglas Ritcher 0:19:37 4 Luke Minter 0:28:47

Junior men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Austin Bell 0:49:20 3 Breton Nicholas 0:15:37 4 Dominick Desimone 0:16:44 5 Walker Thompson 0:31:59 6 Jake Bowen 0:36:13 7 Brennan Sharp 1:09:30 8 Cameron Hoholik-Ca 1:25:29

Junior women 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sadie Crockett 1:25:56

Junior sport men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clair Walizer 4 1:11:40 2 Jonas Zimmermann 0:02:48 3 Derek Elliott 0:09:13 4 Andrew Bobb 0:10:57 5 Adam Croft 0:11:09 6 Dakota Detwiler 0:16:44 7 Cameron Ritcher 0:16:58 8 Travis Carmichael 0:25:40 9 Tyler Arnold 0:31:23 10 Drew Cloutier 0:54:27

Junior sport women # Rider Name (Country) Team DNF Emily Croft

Sport men 19-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Plassman 1:15:18 2 Joshua Teets 0:00:07 3 Josh Doorly 0:01:57 4 Andrew Massonneau 0:03:37 5 Will Hagy 0:04:41 6 Kylan Shirley 0:05:16 7 Ryan Douglas 0:06:43 8 Matthew Mccorkle 0:11:12 9 Brian Weisgerber 0:12:16 10 Steve Simmons 0:13:17 11 Mark Scafidi 0:13:28 12 Nathan Wigley 0:15:27 13 Shaun Strippel 0:17:47 14 Samuel Rhoades 0:19:02 15 Jonathan Garrett 0:23:46 16 Robert Medlin 0:25:37 17 Michael Bowen 0:26:33 18 Hunter Mccardle 0:26:54 19 Lester Brown 0:30:32 20 Matt Juaneza 0:30:37 21 John Scott 0:33:03 22 Kazuo Suzuki 0:35:12 23 Kevin Ford 0:56:21 Dns Timothy Jansen Dnf Brian Lancaster Dns Jason Sliwa Dnf Paul Stanley

Sport men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jim Fisher 1:16:09 2 Jeffrey Sheehan 0:06:16 3 Bob Smith 0:08:07 4 Scott Hetherington 0:08:08 5 Luther Barden 0:08:35 6 Joe Hoskins 0:10:10 7 Steven Stein 0:12:16 8 Jim Mitchell 0:12:51 9 Clair Walizer 0:13:25 10 Paul Croft 0:13:29 11 David Osgood 0:13:30 12 Marc Stecker 0:13:36 13 Chip Rice 0:15:14 14 Eric Turcotte 0:17:14 15 Donald Loomis 0:19:20 16 Glen Hobart 0:21:50 17 Jon Hicks 0:22:01 18 Christopher Masson 0:22:05 19 Ludek Kolesa 0:22:07 20 Jeffrey Smith 0:24:04 21 Barry Nobles 0:24:43 22 Frank Krajcirovic 0:28:58 23 Patrick Gunn 0:32:59 24 Tom Licata 0:34:16 25 Tommy Thompson 0:41:29 26 Barry Frazier 0:47:08 27 Allen Mccorkle 0:47:48 28 Tim House 0:52:57 29 Jon Devier-Scott 0:58:21 30 Wade Carmichael 1:07:56 DNF Steven Prestyly