Bishop and Waite tie for first place
Smith wins women's race
Jeremiah Bishop and Cassie Smith won the cross country race at the Massanutten Hoo Ha! on Sunday.
Bishop spent much of his day with fellow Harrisonburg local Nick Waite. The two worked together to distance the competition and go one-two.
"Nick opened it up on the climb and I opened it up on the downhill on the first lap," said Bishop, "then we worked together to get rid of the guys and make it a two-man race."
"We were together the whole time. At the top of the mountain, I said I never got to thank him for the help here last year. I told him that at the least, I owed him first place prize money. Technically, I got the first place and he got the first place prize money."
Bishop was on his eighth day of racing in a row after completing the seven-day Trans-Sylvania Epic in Pennsylvania.
"I had no clue what my legs would be like. I wanted to bring the Trans-Sylvania leader's jersey home and do a parade ride. I saved a little yesterday and was riding careful. I wanted to come back to my home race on my home trails. I couldn't miss out on it, but I didn't have a lot of snap."
"Now I'm ready for a big time rest week."
Scott Frederick finished third in the men's race.
In the women's contest, Cassie Smith took off from the start and never looked back on her way to winning. Susan Musante chased alone in second place while Shiela Scott earned third. The three riders motivated themselves by racing the other nearby men.
"My race was awesome. The trails were fast and fun," said Smith, who is coached by local Sue Haywood, who was absent from the race after completing the Trans-Sylvania Epic. "I didn't see any other women after I went off the front. I rode smoothly from the start and was chasing some guys."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop
|1:56:34
|2
|Nick Waite
|0:00:22
|3
|Scott Frederick
|0:06:42
|4
|Bradford Perley
|0:06:51
|5
|Alex Ryan
|0:07:29
|6
|Ryan Fawley
|0:08:48
|7
|Keith Jennings
|0:08:49
|8
|Jordan Kahlenberg
|0:14:56
|9
|Pat Miller
|0:16:10
|10
|Martin Kell
|0:18:26
|11
|Jed Prentice
|0:18:46
|12
|Scott Hoffner
|0:18:59
|13
|Jon Gdowik
|0:20:53
|14
|Collin Becker
|0:26:39
|15
|Jay Catlett
|0:33:09
|16
|Joseph Grimes
|0:40:26
|17
|Byron Rice
|0:42:13
|18
|Andrew Devier-Scot
|0:54:53
|DNF
|Ross Anderson
|DNF
|Jeff Dickey
|DNF
|Wilson Hale
|DNF
|Erik Jensen
|DNF
|Terry Kolb
|DNS
|Jeff Pendlebury
|DNF
|Bryan Underwood
|DNF
|Dave Weaver
|DNF
|Michael Runnals
|DNF
|Wesley Lamberson
|DNF
|Matthew Bailey
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cassie Smith
|2:35:24
|2
|Susan Musante
|0:12:54
|3
|Sheila Scott
|0:21:14
|4
|Misty Tilson
|0:29:10
|5
|Paula Smith
|0:45:13
|6
|Grace Ragland
|0:46:00
|7
|Jennifer Whedbee
|0:49:30
|8
|Pam Frentzel-Beyme
|0:51:00
|9
|Anne Mader
|1:14:27
|DNF
|Jennie Belt
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Millington
|1:19:55
|2
|Robert Maye
|0:16:28
|3
|Jason Thorne
|0:20:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Connor Bell
|2:16:36
|2
|Kyle Miller
|0:16:17
|DNF
|Jacob Ehlinger
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Jenkins
|2:20:57
|2
|Mike Capraro
|0:02:14
|3
|Brent Williamson
|0:02:54
|4
|Dave Oneill
|0:04:40
|5
|Bill Marciniak
|0:06:51
|6
|Tom Richeson
|0:10:57
|7
|Chris Scott
|0:14:06
|8
|Christopher King
|0:15:01
|9
|Travis Mitchel
|0:20:21
|10
|Spinning Lizard
|0:20:55
|11
|Michael Cosgrove
|0:21:19
|12
|Ken Bell
|0:22:03
|13
|Scott Stahl
|0:22:14
|14
|Andrew Stackhouse
|0:27:32
|15
|Richard Pence
|0:35:15
|16
|Chris Smead
|0:52:59
|17
|Bradley Arehart
|1:09:26
|18
|Paul Morris
|1:22:39
|19
|David Kirkpatrick
|1:48:16
|DNF
|Joe Therrell
|DNS
|Jason Berry
|DNS
|Paul Johnston
|DNS
|Matt Lough
|DNS
|David Olsen
|DNS
|Eric Schofield
|DNF
|Clarke Tanner
|DNF
|Matt Trybus
|DNS
|Colby Waller
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Sjoerdsma
|0:48:18
|2
|Damon Pearson
|0:00:07
|3
|Carl Roach
|0:00:21
|4
|Nolan Felts
|0:03:21
|5
|Joel Davis
|0:03:29
|6
|Rodd Kugler
|0:07:01
|7
|Steven Cook
|0:07:45
|8
|D.Travis Layman
|0:09:47
|9
|Marty Neary
|0:11:17
|10
|Eric Beckmann
|0:11:50
|11
|Tom Riddle
|0:12:36
|12
|Acror Zdinak
|0:13:06
|13
|Robert Vay
|0:13:16
|14
|John Thompson
|0:14:07
|15
|Jordan Fuhr
|0:16:04
|16
|Bryan Vay
|0:19:23
|17
|Fred Waldron
|0:20:56
|18
|Rich Hall
|0:22:14
|19
|John Cloutier
|0:22:54
|20
|Joel Geisert
|0:30:23
|DNS
|Scott Davison
|DNS
|Robert Smith
|DNS
|Sebastian Sturges
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Croft
|0:53:40
|2
|Melissa Milan
|0:01:47
|3
|Cathy Hovis
|0:06:56
|4
|Elaine Hess
|0:10:57
|5
|Marti Merritt
|0:13:25
|6
|River Mason Hopkins
|0:16:13
|7
|Christine Neary
|0:22:39
|8
|Jomarie Hoholik
|1:21:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Bobb
|1:29:04
|2
|Phil Ehlinger
|0:00:20
|3
|Justin Campbell
|0:06:27
|4
|Travis Muhler
|0:13:04
|5
|Michael Willi
|0:19:36
|6
|Michael Yriart
|0:25:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNS
|Nicole Davison
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Kennedy
|0:50:25
|2
|Dave Wilson
|0:18:43
|3
|Douglas Ritcher
|0:19:37
|4
|Luke Minter
|0:28:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Austin Bell
|0:49:20
|3
|Breton Nicholas
|0:15:37
|4
|Dominick Desimone
|0:16:44
|5
|Walker Thompson
|0:31:59
|6
|Jake Bowen
|0:36:13
|7
|Brennan Sharp
|1:09:30
|8
|Cameron Hoholik-Ca
|1:25:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sadie Crockett
|1:25:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clair Walizer 4
|1:11:40
|2
|Jonas Zimmermann
|0:02:48
|3
|Derek Elliott
|0:09:13
|4
|Andrew Bobb
|0:10:57
|5
|Adam Croft
|0:11:09
|6
|Dakota Detwiler
|0:16:44
|7
|Cameron Ritcher
|0:16:58
|8
|Travis Carmichael
|0:25:40
|9
|Tyler Arnold
|0:31:23
|10
|Drew Cloutier
|0:54:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNF
|Emily Croft
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Plassman
|1:15:18
|2
|Joshua Teets
|0:00:07
|3
|Josh Doorly
|0:01:57
|4
|Andrew Massonneau
|0:03:37
|5
|Will Hagy
|0:04:41
|6
|Kylan Shirley
|0:05:16
|7
|Ryan Douglas
|0:06:43
|8
|Matthew Mccorkle
|0:11:12
|9
|Brian Weisgerber
|0:12:16
|10
|Steve Simmons
|0:13:17
|11
|Mark Scafidi
|0:13:28
|12
|Nathan Wigley
|0:15:27
|13
|Shaun Strippel
|0:17:47
|14
|Samuel Rhoades
|0:19:02
|15
|Jonathan Garrett
|0:23:46
|16
|Robert Medlin
|0:25:37
|17
|Michael Bowen
|0:26:33
|18
|Hunter Mccardle
|0:26:54
|19
|Lester Brown
|0:30:32
|20
|Matt Juaneza
|0:30:37
|21
|John Scott
|0:33:03
|22
|Kazuo Suzuki
|0:35:12
|23
|Kevin Ford
|0:56:21
|Dns
|Timothy Jansen
|Dnf
|Brian Lancaster
|Dns
|Jason Sliwa
|Dnf
|Paul Stanley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jim Fisher
|1:16:09
|2
|Jeffrey Sheehan
|0:06:16
|3
|Bob Smith
|0:08:07
|4
|Scott Hetherington
|0:08:08
|5
|Luther Barden
|0:08:35
|6
|Joe Hoskins
|0:10:10
|7
|Steven Stein
|0:12:16
|8
|Jim Mitchell
|0:12:51
|9
|Clair Walizer
|0:13:25
|10
|Paul Croft
|0:13:29
|11
|David Osgood
|0:13:30
|12
|Marc Stecker
|0:13:36
|13
|Chip Rice
|0:15:14
|14
|Eric Turcotte
|0:17:14
|15
|Donald Loomis
|0:19:20
|16
|Glen Hobart
|0:21:50
|17
|Jon Hicks
|0:22:01
|18
|Christopher Masson
|0:22:05
|19
|Ludek Kolesa
|0:22:07
|20
|Jeffrey Smith
|0:24:04
|21
|Barry Nobles
|0:24:43
|22
|Frank Krajcirovic
|0:28:58
|23
|Patrick Gunn
|0:32:59
|24
|Tom Licata
|0:34:16
|25
|Tommy Thompson
|0:41:29
|26
|Barry Frazier
|0:47:08
|27
|Allen Mccorkle
|0:47:48
|28
|Tim House
|0:52:57
|29
|Jon Devier-Scott
|0:58:21
|30
|Wade Carmichael
|1:07:56
|DNF
|Steven Prestyly
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Snyder
|1:39:43
|2
|Brandy Adams
|0:05:33
|3
|Sonya Gagnon
|0:10:00
|4
|Arden Sperty
|0:22:57
|5
|Lisa Stover
|0:28:41
|DNF
|Rebecca Walizer
