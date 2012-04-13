Trending

Liège - Bastogne - Liège Espoirs past winners

Champions from 1986 to 2011

Past winners
2011Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
2010Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
2009Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Capinordic
2008Jan Bakelants (Bel) Beveren 2000
2007Grega Bole (Slovenia)
2006Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
2005Martin Pedersen (Den) Team GLS
2004Samoilav Branislav (Blr) US Palazzago Vellutex
2003Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Quick-Step-Latexco
2002Christophe Kern (Fra)
2001Ruslan Gryshchenko (Ukr) Vellutex
2000Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Mapei-Latexco
1999Philippe Koehler (Fra)
1998Frédéric Drillaud (Fra)
1997Christian Poos (Lux)
1996Raivis Belohvostiks (Lat)
1995Raivis Belohvostiks (Lat)
1994Franck Laurance (Fra)
1993Marc Janssens (Bel)
1992Laurent Eudeline (Bel)
1991Pierre Herinne (Bel)
1990Sandro Bottelberghe (Bel)
1989Philippe Mathy (Bel)
1988Marc Dierickx (Bel)
1987Stéphan Rakers (Ned)
1986Frans Massen (Ned)

Latest on Cyclingnews