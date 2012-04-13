Liège - Bastogne - Liège Espoirs past winners
Champions from 1986 to 2011
|2011
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
|2010
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|2009
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Capinordic
|2008
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Beveren 2000
|2007
|Grega Bole (Slovenia)
|2006
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|2005
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Team GLS
|2004
|Samoilav Branislav (Blr) US Palazzago Vellutex
|2003
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Quick-Step-Latexco
|2002
|Christophe Kern (Fra)
|2001
|Ruslan Gryshchenko (Ukr) Vellutex
|2000
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Mapei-Latexco
|1999
|Philippe Koehler (Fra)
|1998
|Frédéric Drillaud (Fra)
|1997
|Christian Poos (Lux)
|1996
|Raivis Belohvostiks (Lat)
|1995
|Raivis Belohvostiks (Lat)
|1994
|Franck Laurance (Fra)
|1993
|Marc Janssens (Bel)
|1992
|Laurent Eudeline (Bel)
|1991
|Pierre Herinne (Bel)
|1990
|Sandro Bottelberghe (Bel)
|1989
|Philippe Mathy (Bel)
|1988
|Marc Dierickx (Bel)
|1987
|Stéphan Rakers (Ned)
|1986
|Frans Massen (Ned)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy