Liège - Bastogne - Liège Espoirs past winners
Champions from 1986 to 2012
|2012
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Glud & Marstrand
|2011
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
|2010
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|2009
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Capinordic
|2008
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Beveren 2000
|2007
|Grega Bole (Slovenia)
|2006
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|2005
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Team GLS
|2004
|Samoilav Branislav (Blr) US Palazzago Vellutex
|2003
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Quick-Step-Latexco
|2002
|Christophe Kern (Fra)
|2001
|Ruslan Gryshchenko (Ukr) Vellutex
|2000
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Mapei-Latexco
|1999
|Philippe Koehler (Fra)
|1998
|Frédéric Drillaud (Fra)
|1997
|Christian Poos (Lux)
|1996
|Raivis Belohvostiks (Lat)
|1995
|Raivis Belohvostiks (Lat)
|1994
|Franck Laurance (Fra)
|1993
|Marc Janssens (Bel)
|1992
|Laurent Eudeline (Bel)
|1991
|Pierre Herinne (Bel)
|1990
|Sandro Bottelberghe (Bel)
|1989
|Philippe Mathy (Bel)
|1988
|Marc Dierickx (Bel)
|1987
|Stéphan Rakers (Ned)
|1986
|Frans Massen (Ned)
