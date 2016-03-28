Liege - Bastogne - Liege past winners
Champions 1892-2015
Past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|2014
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|2013
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin–Sharp
|2012
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
|2010
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|2009
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|2008
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne
|2007
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas
|2006
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne–Illes Balears
|2005
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) T-Mobile Team
|2004
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
|2003
|Tyler Hamilton (USA) Team CSC
|2002
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
|2001
|Oscar Camenzind (Sui) Lampre–Daikin
|2000
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
|1999
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Cofidis
|1998
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Asics–CGA
|1997
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) MG Maglificio–Technogym
|1996
|Pascal Richard (Sui) MG Maglificio–Technogym
|1995
|Mauro Gianetti (Sui) Polti–Granarolo–Santini
|1994
|Eugeni Berzin (Rus) Gewiss–Ballan
|1993
|Rolf Sørensen (Den) Carrera Jeans–Tassoni
|1992
|Dirk De Wolf (Bel) Gatorade–Chateau d'Ax
|1991
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Ariostea
|1990
|Eric Van Lancker (Bel) Panasonic–Sportlife
|1989
|Sean Kelly (Irl) PDM-Concorde
|1988
|Adri van der Poel (Ned) PDM-Concorde
|1987
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Gewiss-Bianchi
|1986
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Sammontana-Bianchi
|1985
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Sammontana-Bianchi
|1984
|Sean Kelly (Irl) Skil-Sem-Reydell
|1983
|Steven Rooks (Ned) Sem-France Loire
|1982
|Silvano Contini (Ita) Bianchi-Piaggio
|1981
|Josef Fuchs (Sui) Cilo-Aufina
|1980
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1979
|Dietrich Thurau (Ger) IJsboerke-Warncke Eis
|1978
|Joseph Bruyère (Bel) C&A
|1977
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Gitane-Campagnolo
|1976
|Joseph Bruyère (Bel) Molteni-Campagnolo
|1975
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni-Campagnolo
|1974
|Georges Pintens (Bel) MIC-De Gribaldy-Ludo
|1973
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1972
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1971
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1970
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria-Mars
|1969
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faema
|1968
|Valere Van Sweevelt (Bel) Smiths
|1967
|Walter Godefroot (Bel) Flandria-De Clerck
|1966
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Ford Hutchinson
|1965
|Carmine Preziosi (Ita) Pelforth-Sauvage-Lejeune
|1964
|Willy Blocklandt (Bel) Flandria-Romero
|1963
|Frans Melckenbeeck (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
|1962
|Jef Planckaert (Bel) Flandria-Faema-Clement
|1961
|Rik Van Looy (Bel) Faema
|1960
|Albertus Geldermans (Ned) St.Raphael
|1959
|Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Carpano
|1958
|Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Carpano
|1957
|Frans Schoubben (Bel) (victory shared with Germain Derycke) Elvé-Peugeot
|1957
|Germain Derycke (Bel) (victory shared with Frans Schoubben) Faema-Guerra
|1956
|Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
|1955
|Stan Ockers (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot
|1954
|Marcel Ernzer (Lux) Terrot-Hutchinson
|1953
|Alois De Hertog (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1952
|Ferdinand Kübler (Sui) Frejus-Tebag
|1951
|Ferdinand Kübler (Sui) Frejus-Fiorelli-Tebag
|1950
|Prosper Depredomme (Bel) Girardengo-Garin
|1949
|Camille Danguillaume (Fra) Peugeot-Dunlop
|1948
|Maurice Mollin (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
|1947
|Richard Depoorter (Bel) Garin-Wolber
|1946
|Prosper Depredomme (Bel) Dilecta-Wolber-Garin
|1945
|Jean Engels (Bel) Alcyon
|1944
|No race
|1943
|Richard Depoorter (Bel) Helyett
|1940-1942
|No race
|1939
|Albert Ritserveldt (Bel) Dilecta-De Dion
|1938
|Alfons Deloor (Bel) Helyett
|1937
|Eloi Meulenberg (Bel) Alcyon
|1936
|Albert Beckaert (Bel) Alcyon
|1935
|Alfons Schepers (Bel) Dilecta
|1934
|Theo Herckenrath (Bel) La Francaise
|1933
|François Gardier (Bel) Cycles De Pas
|1932
|Marcel Houyoux (Bel)
|1931
|Alfons Schepers (Bel) La Francaise
|1930
|Hermann Buse (Ger) Duerkopp
|1929
|Alfons Schepers (Bel)
|1928
|Ernest Mottard (Bel)
|1927
|Maurice Raes (Bel)
|1926
|Dieudonné Smets (Bel)
|1925
|Georges Ronsse (Bel)
|1924
|René Vermandel (Bel) Alcyon
|1923
|René Vermandel (Bel) Alcyon
|1922
|Louis Mottiat (Bel) Alcyon
|1921
|Louis Mottiat (Bel) La Sportive
|1920
|Léon Scieur (Bel) La Sportive
|1919
|Léon Devos (Bel)
|1914-1918
|No race
|1913
|Maurits Moritz (Bel)
|1912
|Omer Verschoore (Bel)
|1911
|Joseph Van Daele (Bel)
|1910
|No race
|1909
|Victor Fastre (Bel)
|1908
|André Trousselier (Fra)
|1895-1907
|No race
|1894
|Léon Houa (Bel)
|1893
|Léon Houa (Bel)
|1892
|Léon Houa (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy