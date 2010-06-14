Trending

Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) won the first edition of the Grand Prix Gatineau.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The peloton makes it way through the hills of Gatineau, Quebec.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Joelle Numainville (Webcor) sprints.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The women's field on a small climb.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Ruth Corset (TIBCO/To the Top)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Tara Whitten (Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil) leads Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) just before the start of the last lap.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The Nanoblur Gears team chasing in high winds.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) was in one of the more serious breaks.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Tara Whitten (Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil) tries a solo attack with just over a lap remaining.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Tara Whitten (Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team) and Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
podium: Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To the Top), Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders), Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita-Baci).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) won the first edition of the Grand Prix Gatineau on Sunday in a crash-filled sprint. Numainville avoided the crash in the final 500 metres and held off late efforts by Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO) and Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita Baci) to win the UCI 1.1 race in her home province.

"Riders were going down beside me and behind me, but I was okay," explained Numainville. "It was a lot harder out there than we thought it would be, because there were many attacks and there was not much chance to rest. This is a really big win, to win this, the biggest race in Canada is pretty special."

The 99.4 kilometre race saw the riders make eight laps of a 12.4 kilometre course. Incorporating the start and finish of the previous day's time trial, riders also went through part of the Gatineau national park, with one small climb. Although the circuit did not feature any significant climbs, strong winds in the open sections and temperatures approaching 30 Celcius took their toll on the field.

The wind quickly discouraged most breakaway efforts, and any effort approaching a 20 second lead was chased down by either TIBCO, HTC-Columbia or Webcor Builders, if the composition did not suit them.

Shortly before the start of the final lap, track world champion Tara Whitten (Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil) tried a solo effort, but both TIBCO and HTC-Columbia went to the front to reel back this dangerous rider.

The finish saw the peloton head up one side of a divided boulevard, then go counterclockwise 180 degrees around a roundabout before the last 350 metres to the line. Heading into that roundabout, the Australian national team was at the front, but hit the curve too fast, taking down a number of their riders, plus Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil's Jenny Trew. Numainville was on the inside and slipped past the crash, exiting the final corner in the lead, which she held to the line.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders Cycling Team2:26:44
2Jo Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO/To the Top
3Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team
4Alison Testroete (Can) Team Canada
5Isabelle Soderberg (Swe) Hitec Products UCK – Norway
6Leah Kirchman (Can) Team Canada0:00:04
7Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC-Columbia
8Kelly Benjamin (USA) Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team
9Tara Whitten (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil
10Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
11Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
12Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO/To the Top
13Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
14Carmen Small (USA) Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team
15Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products UCK – Norway
16Audrey Lemieux (Can) Nanoblur Gears
17Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Canada
18Sarah Coney (Can) Stevens p/b the Cyclery
19Lex Albrecht (Can) Equipe Cascades
20Veronique Bilodeau (Can) Equipe Cascades
21Carrie Cartmill (Can) Nanoblur Gears
22Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO/To the Top
23Jennifer Stephenson (Can) 7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic
24Leah Guloien (Can) Team Canada
25Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW – Bianchi
26Michelle Gauthier (Can) 7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic
27Laura Brown (Can) Team Canada
28Valerie Crete (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil
29Michelle Paiement (Can) Stevens p/b the Cyclery
30Julia Bradley (Can) Stevens p/b the Cyclery
31Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australian National Team
32Virginie Gauthier (Can) Equipe Cascades
33Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products UCK – Norway
34Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW – Bianchi
35Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team
36Anne Samplonius (Can) Eat-Clean Diet Women's Cycling Team0:00:15
37Krista Ruby (Can) Eat-Clean Diet Women's Cycling Team
38Rebecca Much (USA ) TIBCO/To the Top
39Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
40Bromwyn Ryan (Aus) Australian National Team
41Rachel O'Reilly (Can) Stevens p/b the Cyclery
42Leigh Bianco (Can) Stevens p/b the Cyclery
43Adriane Provost (Can) Team Canada
44Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Columbia0:00:26
45Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC-Columbia
46Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team
47Joanie Caron (Can) Nanoblur Gears0:00:35
48Kim Anderson (USA) HTC-Columbia
49Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC-Columbia0:01:11
50Alison Starnes (USA) TIBCO/To the Top0:01:20
51Rachel Warner (USA) BMW – Bianchi0:01:32
52Jenny Trew (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil0:01:49
53Kirsty Brouin (Aus) Australian National Team0:03:15
54Miriam Gaudreault (Can) Team Quebec0:03:35
55Cynthia Wilson (Can) Eat-Clean Diet Women's Cycling Team0:03:40
56Allison Lampi (Can) 7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic0:06:06
57Veronique Labonte (Can) Nanoblur Gears

Lapped
#Rider Name (Country) Team
58Julia Farell (Can) 7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic
59Paula Powell (Can) 7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic
60Ariane Larocque- Patenaude (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil
61Kyla Rollinson (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil
62Jessica Joly (Can) Equipe Cascades
63Emma Peterson (NZl) 7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic
64Leigh Hargrove (Can) Eat-Clean Diet Women's Cycling Team
DNFClair Michel (Can) BMW – Bianchi
DNFErinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
DNFEvelyn Gagnon (Can) Team Quebec
DNFJessie Maclean (Aus) Australian National Team
DNFJohanne Cyr (Can) Team Quebec
DNFKrystal Jeffs (Can) Nanoblur Gears
DNFLeigh Hobson (Can) Nanoblur Gears
DNFMartine Amundsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK – Norway
DNFSophie Matte (Can) Stevens p/b the Cyclery

 

