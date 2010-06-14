Image 1 of 13 Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) won the first edition of the Grand Prix Gatineau. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 13 The peloton makes it way through the hills of Gatineau, Quebec. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 13 Joelle Numainville (Webcor) sprints. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 13 The women's field on a small climb. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 13 Ruth Corset (TIBCO/To the Top) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 13 Tara Whitten (Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil) leads Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) just before the start of the last lap. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 13 The Nanoblur Gears team chasing in high winds. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 13 Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) was in one of the more serious breaks. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 13 Tara Whitten (Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil) tries a solo attack with just over a lap remaining. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 13 Tara Whitten (Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 13 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team) and Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 13 Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 13 podium: Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To the Top), Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders), Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita-Baci). (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) won the first edition of the Grand Prix Gatineau on Sunday in a crash-filled sprint. Numainville avoided the crash in the final 500 metres and held off late efforts by Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO) and Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita Baci) to win the UCI 1.1 race in her home province.

"Riders were going down beside me and behind me, but I was okay," explained Numainville. "It was a lot harder out there than we thought it would be, because there were many attacks and there was not much chance to rest. This is a really big win, to win this, the biggest race in Canada is pretty special."

The 99.4 kilometre race saw the riders make eight laps of a 12.4 kilometre course. Incorporating the start and finish of the previous day's time trial, riders also went through part of the Gatineau national park, with one small climb. Although the circuit did not feature any significant climbs, strong winds in the open sections and temperatures approaching 30 Celcius took their toll on the field.

The wind quickly discouraged most breakaway efforts, and any effort approaching a 20 second lead was chased down by either TIBCO, HTC-Columbia or Webcor Builders, if the composition did not suit them.

Shortly before the start of the final lap, track world champion Tara Whitten (Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil) tried a solo effort, but both TIBCO and HTC-Columbia went to the front to reel back this dangerous rider.

The finish saw the peloton head up one side of a divided boulevard, then go counterclockwise 180 degrees around a roundabout before the last 350 metres to the line. Heading into that roundabout, the Australian national team was at the front, but hit the curve too fast, taking down a number of their riders, plus Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil's Jenny Trew. Numainville was on the inside and slipped past the crash, exiting the final corner in the lead, which she held to the line.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders Cycling Team 2:26:44 2 Jo Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO/To the Top 3 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team 4 Alison Testroete (Can) Team Canada 5 Isabelle Soderberg (Swe) Hitec Products UCK – Norway 6 Leah Kirchman (Can) Team Canada 0:00:04 7 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC-Columbia 8 Kelly Benjamin (USA) Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team 9 Tara Whitten (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil 10 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 11 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders Cycling Team 12 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO/To the Top 13 Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team 14 Carmen Small (USA) Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team 15 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products UCK – Norway 16 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Nanoblur Gears 17 Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Canada 18 Sarah Coney (Can) Stevens p/b the Cyclery 19 Lex Albrecht (Can) Equipe Cascades 20 Veronique Bilodeau (Can) Equipe Cascades 21 Carrie Cartmill (Can) Nanoblur Gears 22 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO/To the Top 23 Jennifer Stephenson (Can) 7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic 24 Leah Guloien (Can) Team Canada 25 Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW – Bianchi 26 Michelle Gauthier (Can) 7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic 27 Laura Brown (Can) Team Canada 28 Valerie Crete (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil 29 Michelle Paiement (Can) Stevens p/b the Cyclery 30 Julia Bradley (Can) Stevens p/b the Cyclery 31 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australian National Team 32 Virginie Gauthier (Can) Equipe Cascades 33 Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products UCK – Norway 34 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW – Bianchi 35 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team 36 Anne Samplonius (Can) Eat-Clean Diet Women's Cycling Team 0:00:15 37 Krista Ruby (Can) Eat-Clean Diet Women's Cycling Team 38 Rebecca Much (USA ) TIBCO/To the Top 39 Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team 40 Bromwyn Ryan (Aus) Australian National Team 41 Rachel O'Reilly (Can) Stevens p/b the Cyclery 42 Leigh Bianco (Can) Stevens p/b the Cyclery 43 Adriane Provost (Can) Team Canada 44 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Columbia 0:00:26 45 Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC-Columbia 46 Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team 47 Joanie Caron (Can) Nanoblur Gears 0:00:35 48 Kim Anderson (USA) HTC-Columbia 49 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC-Columbia 0:01:11 50 Alison Starnes (USA) TIBCO/To the Top 0:01:20 51 Rachel Warner (USA) BMW – Bianchi 0:01:32 52 Jenny Trew (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil 0:01:49 53 Kirsty Brouin (Aus) Australian National Team 0:03:15 54 Miriam Gaudreault (Can) Team Quebec 0:03:35 55 Cynthia Wilson (Can) Eat-Clean Diet Women's Cycling Team 0:03:40 56 Allison Lampi (Can) 7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic 0:06:06 57 Veronique Labonte (Can) Nanoblur Gears