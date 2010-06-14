Numainville gets home soil victory
Kiesanowski close for Tibco
Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) won the first edition of the Grand Prix Gatineau on Sunday in a crash-filled sprint. Numainville avoided the crash in the final 500 metres and held off late efforts by Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO) and Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita Baci) to win the UCI 1.1 race in her home province.
"Riders were going down beside me and behind me, but I was okay," explained Numainville. "It was a lot harder out there than we thought it would be, because there were many attacks and there was not much chance to rest. This is a really big win, to win this, the biggest race in Canada is pretty special."
The 99.4 kilometre race saw the riders make eight laps of a 12.4 kilometre course. Incorporating the start and finish of the previous day's time trial, riders also went through part of the Gatineau national park, with one small climb. Although the circuit did not feature any significant climbs, strong winds in the open sections and temperatures approaching 30 Celcius took their toll on the field.
The wind quickly discouraged most breakaway efforts, and any effort approaching a 20 second lead was chased down by either TIBCO, HTC-Columbia or Webcor Builders, if the composition did not suit them.
Shortly before the start of the final lap, track world champion Tara Whitten (Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil) tried a solo effort, but both TIBCO and HTC-Columbia went to the front to reel back this dangerous rider.
The finish saw the peloton head up one side of a divided boulevard, then go counterclockwise 180 degrees around a roundabout before the last 350 metres to the line. Heading into that roundabout, the Australian national team was at the front, but hit the curve too fast, taking down a number of their riders, plus Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil's Jenny Trew. Numainville was on the inside and slipped past the crash, exiting the final corner in the lead, which she held to the line.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|2:26:44
|2
|Jo Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO/To the Top
|3
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Alison Testroete (Can) Team Canada
|5
|Isabelle Soderberg (Swe) Hitec Products UCK – Norway
|6
|Leah Kirchman (Can) Team Canada
|0:00:04
|7
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC-Columbia
|8
|Kelly Benjamin (USA) Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Tara Whitten (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil
|10
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|11
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|12
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO/To the Top
|13
|Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|14
|Carmen Small (USA) Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products UCK – Norway
|16
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Nanoblur Gears
|17
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Canada
|18
|Sarah Coney (Can) Stevens p/b the Cyclery
|19
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Equipe Cascades
|20
|Veronique Bilodeau (Can) Equipe Cascades
|21
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) Nanoblur Gears
|22
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO/To the Top
|23
|Jennifer Stephenson (Can) 7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic
|24
|Leah Guloien (Can) Team Canada
|25
|Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW – Bianchi
|26
|Michelle Gauthier (Can) 7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic
|27
|Laura Brown (Can) Team Canada
|28
|Valerie Crete (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil
|29
|Michelle Paiement (Can) Stevens p/b the Cyclery
|30
|Julia Bradley (Can) Stevens p/b the Cyclery
|31
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australian National Team
|32
|Virginie Gauthier (Can) Equipe Cascades
|33
|Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products UCK – Norway
|34
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW – Bianchi
|35
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Eat-Clean Diet Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|37
|Krista Ruby (Can) Eat-Clean Diet Women's Cycling Team
|38
|Rebecca Much (USA ) TIBCO/To the Top
|39
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|40
|Bromwyn Ryan (Aus) Australian National Team
|41
|Rachel O'Reilly (Can) Stevens p/b the Cyclery
|42
|Leigh Bianco (Can) Stevens p/b the Cyclery
|43
|Adriane Provost (Can) Team Canada
|44
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Columbia
|0:00:26
|45
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC-Columbia
|46
|Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Joanie Caron (Can) Nanoblur Gears
|0:00:35
|48
|Kim Anderson (USA) HTC-Columbia
|49
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC-Columbia
|0:01:11
|50
|Alison Starnes (USA) TIBCO/To the Top
|0:01:20
|51
|Rachel Warner (USA) BMW – Bianchi
|0:01:32
|52
|Jenny Trew (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil
|0:01:49
|53
|Kirsty Brouin (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:03:15
|54
|Miriam Gaudreault (Can) Team Quebec
|0:03:35
|55
|Cynthia Wilson (Can) Eat-Clean Diet Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|56
|Allison Lampi (Can) 7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic
|0:06:06
|57
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Nanoblur Gears
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|58
|Julia Farell (Can) 7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic
|59
|Paula Powell (Can) 7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic
|60
|Ariane Larocque- Patenaude (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil
|61
|Kyla Rollinson (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson G Conseil
|62
|Jessica Joly (Can) Equipe Cascades
|63
|Emma Peterson (NZl) 7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic
|64
|Leigh Hargrove (Can) Eat-Clean Diet Women's Cycling Team
|DNF
|Clair Michel (Can) BMW – Bianchi
|DNF
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|DNF
|Evelyn Gagnon (Can) Team Quebec
|DNF
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Australian National Team
|DNF
|Johanne Cyr (Can) Team Quebec
|DNF
|Krystal Jeffs (Can) Nanoblur Gears
|DNF
|Leigh Hobson (Can) Nanoblur Gears
|DNF
|Martine Amundsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK – Norway
|DNF
|Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens p/b the Cyclery
