La Flèche Wallonne Féminine past winners

Champions from 1998 to 2010

2010Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
2009Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
2008Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
2007Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
2006Nicole Cooke (GBr) Univega Pro Cycling Team
2005Nicole Cooke (GBr) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan
2004Sonia Huguet (Fra) French National Team
2003Nicole Cooke (GBr) Ausra Gruodis-Safi
2002Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
2001Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Edilsavino
2000Genevieve Jeanson (Can) Canada
1999Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Greenery Hawk Team
1998Fabiana Luperini (Ita)

