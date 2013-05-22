The opening stage of the fourth round of the Subaru National Road Series at the Adelaide Tour will be a combined effort as team's race against the clock in the Patrick Jonker Team Time Trial. The NRS men's and women's fields will start the 20.9km TTT at Cudlee Creek and will make their way along a gradually descending course on Gorge Road before finishing up at the Rezz Hotel in Newton.

Six-person teams will no doubt fly down the wickedly fast Gorge Road but they will also need to perform a smooth and concentrated effort if they are to make it through the technical course and across the finish line in a competitive time. This will be the second TTT the NRS men have faced after coming from the Tour of Toowoomba where it played a critical part in the eventual general classification standings.

Below is a preview of the course that riders will face on Stage 1 of the three-day race.