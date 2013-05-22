Adelaide Tour: Patrick Jonker TTT
Stage 1 video preview
Patrick Jonker Team Time Trial: Cudlee Creek - Newton
The opening stage of the fourth round of the Subaru National Road Series at the Adelaide Tour will be a combined effort as team's race against the clock in the Patrick Jonker Team Time Trial. The NRS men's and women's fields will start the 20.9km TTT at Cudlee Creek and will make their way along a gradually descending course on Gorge Road before finishing up at the Rezz Hotel in Newton.
Six-person teams will no doubt fly down the wickedly fast Gorge Road but they will also need to perform a smooth and concentrated effort if they are to make it through the technical course and across the finish line in a competitive time. This will be the second TTT the NRS men have faced after coming from the Tour of Toowoomba where it played a critical part in the eventual general classification standings.
Below is a preview of the course that riders will face on Stage 1 of the three-day race.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy