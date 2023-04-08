Live coverage
Itzulia Basque Country Live - Final-day showdown
All the action from the short and explosive final stage in Eibar
- Itzulia Basque Country 2023 - Everything you need to know
- Sergio Higuita wins stage 5 with perfect sprint
- Live: Paris-Roubaix Femmes
Race notes
- Jonas Vingegaard takes 13-second lead into final stage
- 137.8km route features 7 climbs and promises drama
The stage is waved underway and this has the potential to be a breathless final day of racing.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the final stage of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country
