Itzulia Basque Country final stage - Live coverage

The new situation Leaders Vingegaard, Vlasov, Izaguirre, Bilbao, Formolo Chasers - at 35 seconds Evenepoel, Martinez, Soler, Roglic, Mader, Gall, Lopez Crashed - Mas

Martinez is back in the Evenepoel group. A reprise for the race leader, who will now find some assistance.

Formolo can't see his teamamte, Soler. He'll sit on the back here but will turn to domestique duties now and figure out when to link up with Soler.

Those four catch Formolo. That's the front of the race.

27.5km to go Up front are Bilbao, Izaguirre, Vingegaard and Vlasov.

That crash has split the group. Martinez and Soler have fallen away.

Oliveira also came down behind his leader. Nightmare for Movistar!

Mas couldn't follow Bilbao's sharp lines. He managed to scrub off some speed before going down but fell before clattering into a roadside barrier.

Crash! Enric Mas is down.

Bilbao has not only got himself back in but has shot straight to the front and has split the group as he tears downhill.

Evenepoel has been completely overtaken by Bilbao there. The race leader has had to settle back into the group that Bilbao was in, the one with Roglic, Gall, Lopez, and Mader. He won't find much help there.

Bilbao has attacked on the descent and has made it across to the first GC group.

35km to go Formolo swoops downhill with a lead of 40 seconds.

Oliveira has sat up and waited for Mas and has now switched duties to helping drive this selection forward.

So, we have a lone leader in Formolo, a breakaway chaser in Oliveira, then a first select GC group of Vingegaard, Mas, Martinez, Vlasov, Soler, Izaguirre. Then we have Evenepoel chasing alone, then a group with Bilbao, Roglic, Uran, Gall, Woods, Mader, Lopez.

Roglic is now in a group with Pello Bilbao. They're just behind Evenepoel.

Vlasov and Soler get back in as a plateau precedes the descent.

Evenepoel crests the climb alone some 15 seconds down. He has lots of class riders behind him, but he has lost contact with the best riders a couple of times on that climb.

Vingegaard accelerates again at the top and now Vlasov and Soler lose contact.

Vingegaard is across to Mas and Martinez is there with him, as are Izaguirre, Vlasov, and Soler.

39km to go Formolo reaches the top of the Krabelin climb. He leads alone by 1:20

Evenepoel loses contact again as the group splinters once more.

Vingegaard accelerates behind!

The Spaniard gets a gap. Izaguirre sets the pace behind.

Enric Mas attacks!

The race leader drags Soler across in the process. Felix Gall and Rigoberto Uran are also there now.

Into the last kilometre of the climb and Evenepoel makes contact!

Roglic continues to drive this on as they haul themselves up these savage ramps. They have to go way wide on a hairpin just to make the gradient bearable.

Evenepoel is dropping the rest as he looks to limit the damage.

Izaguirre goes across now, too. Evenepoel not panicking. He's not closing the gap but he's not losing much ground here.

Juanpe Lopez attacks from the Evenepoel group. Vingegaard goes with it...

Roglic is 8th overall at 1:05. He has teammate Vingegaard 6th at 29 seconds so Jumbo are playing their cards here.

Evenepoel is not across and is on the front of the shattered group behind. He doesn't have any teammates left here.

Martinez follows it, Mas and Vlasov respond. Big moment this.

We're on the narrow super steep stuff now and the Slovenian is going for it from range! He lost the leader's jersey yesterday and slipped well down but he's giving it a go here.

Roglic attack!!!

Ineos' second line have now moved up. Carlos Rodriguez and Ben Tulett have moved up to join Martinez on the wheel of Geoghegan Hart.

Formolo spins an acceleration and Oliveira starts to fall away now.

And that's the last turn from Thomas. He pulls off now. Geoghegan Hart springs out the saddle and takes it up.

Fraile pulls aside, done for the day. Thomas picks it up.

Gallopin is dropped from the break as the climb bites.

Geraint Thomas and Omar Fraile are the two Ineos riders who've been doing all the work today. Tao Geoghegan Hart looks poised to take over soon.

The breakaway hit the Krabelin climb.

A reminder of the overall standings before things light up

1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 18:12:29 2 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:02 3 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:20 4 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:21 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22 6 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:29 7 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:37 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:05 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:15 10 Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:30

From there, it's a descent, then the gentler Urkaregi climb before another drop down and a drag up before the final climb of Usartza - another brute. It tops out a couple of kilometres from the line in Arrate in a finale familiar from last year.

The next climb is the Krabelin and is arguably the hardest of the day. It's 4.1km at an average gradient of 10.5 per cent. Brutally steep.

47km to go The breakaway trio roll through the sprint. They have 2:30 in hand again.

Feed zone time. We've just come off the descent of the Gorla climb (well, the riders have, I haven't), and we've got a brief respite (plus a somewhat irrelevant intermediate sprint) before the next climb, which is where things should start to light up.

As for the GC contenders, we've seen no super long-range fireworks. However, after race leader Remco Evenepoel's QuickStep teammates did the early controlling of the breakaway, Ineos Grenadiers soon came to the fore and having been setting the tempo for much of the day. They have Dani Martinez second overall just two seconds down.

What's happened so far? So far, we've seen multiple breakaway groups form on the opening cat-3 climb. Our current break of Gallopin, Formolo, and Oliveira were part of the opening move. In fact, Oliveira bridged across to it late on. Also in there initially were Cristian Rodriguez (TotalEnergies) and Xabier Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi) but they've since fallen away. We had a seven-man chase group form behind but they never made contact and, despite some lasting longer than others as the group exploded, they're all now back in the peloton. For the record, those riders were: Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Tsgabu Grmay (BikeExchange), Romain Combaud (Team DSM), Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech), Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo), Igor Arrieta (Kern Pharma).

Today's stage packs seven categorised climbs - three of them cat-1 - into 135 kilometres. It's a brutal and explosive one and it's just starting to heat up.

We join the action with 55km to go. We have a three-man breakaway - Gallopin, Formolo, Oliveira - with a lead of 2:20 over the reduced peloton. Plenty has gone on and plenty more to come, but that's the basics of how it stands.