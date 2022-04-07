Itzulia Basque Country stage 4 - live coverage

Refresh

-95km Break: Cristian Rodriguez (TotalEnergies), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Victor Lafay (Cofidis), Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Mauri Vansevenant (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-EasyPost), Tsgabu Grmay (BikeExchange-Jayco), Ruben Fernandez (Cofidis), Mark Donovan (DSM), Jefferson Cepeda (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Oscar Rodriguez (Movistar), Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates), Mikel Iturria (Euskadi-Euskaltel) and Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) Peloton at 3:16

Pello Bilbao denied Julian Alaphilippe a second successive win in yesterday's gripping finale in Amurrio, pipping the world champion in the sprint. As on Tuesday, Remco Evenepoel played a key role in teeing up Alaphilippe, and QuickStep-AlphaVinyl will hope that duo can combine to similar effect in the Ardennes Classics. "It was incredible," Evenepoel said of yesterday's finale. "The two major climbs in the final were really hard. It was actually really tough to hang on, especially when Yates put in an attack on the [second] climb, it was really hard. I just tried to put a really big pace to at least hang on with the group." Read more here. (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)

-106km The escapees have stretched their advantage on the first climb, and the gap now stands at 2:50. Cristian Rodriguez, 2:12 off Roglic this morning, is the virtual overall leader.

-114km Cristian Rodriguez leads Davide Formolo and Oscar Rodriguez over the top of the category 3 Vivero. There are three more classified climbs on the agenda today, The category 3 Jata (9.1km at 3%), the category 2 Urruztimendi (1.9km at 11%) and then the reverse side of Vivero, which is ranked category 2 and climbs for 6km at 6.3%. The summit of that final climb comes just 20km from the finish.

General classification after stage 3 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 9:49:47 2 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:05 3 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:14 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:18 5 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:19 6 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:20 8 Daniel Martinez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:21 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:25 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:28

Kern-Pharma have joined Jumbo-Visma in setting the pace at the head of the peloton. Primoz Roglic carries the yellow jersey, 5 seconds up on Remco Evenepoel and 14 ahead of Aleksandr Vlasov.

