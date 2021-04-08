Live coverage
Itzulia Basque Country stage 4 - Live coverage
All the action on the longest stage of the race
We have a non-starter today and that's Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), who crashed yesterday. He finished the stage but has decided not to continue in the race so as not to jeopardise his chances at the upcoming Ardennes Classics. Here's the full story.
The riders are on the move through the neutral zone and the stage is soon to get underway.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 4 of the Itzulia Basque Country. Today is the longest stage of the race, running 189km from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Hondarribia, with a steep climb late on followed by a descent to the finish.
